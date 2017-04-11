How to spend your tax refund… with style in mind

The $1500 Style Splurge: Spending half this year’s average Tax Refund

Now, before all the armchair Suze Orman’s get their knickers in a twist, know that this is an annual tradition. And it’s hypothetical. We’re not even, again, hypothetically spending an entire average tax refund. So, for the love of Dave Ramsey’s tighty whiteys, let’s keep it in perspective. Now w/ that said, the average refund this year is just about $3,000. That’s a lot of money, and one hell of a 0% interest loan to provide Uncle Sam. Most of us aren’t getting back anywhere near that, but for farts and snickers, we’ll cut half off this year’s average (for the savings account) and fake-spend the rest. Because really, what’s the fun in hypothetical splurging if you can’t do it at least somewhat responsibly? (Top Photo Credit)

Pick a color. Any color. The pale grey is shown above simply because of Spring and Summer being on the way. Obviously a big fan, and with the 25% off $175+ code that Bonobos is currently running, now is the time to jump if you’re in the market for one. I’ve worn mine in everything from single digits to 110 degrees in Las Vegas. They are totally unconstructed and the only lining is in the sleeves. The weave of the wool is on the looser side, which delivers a nice texture and incredible ventilation. Made from Italian wool from the Barberis mill. Available in either their “standard fit” (good for the guys with some muscle or other bulk on their frames) or the truly slim “slim fit”. Non functioning sleeve buttons at the cuffs make for super easy tailoring. Normally they run $400. ($1200 left)

Yes, we just did the review of the Carlyle yesterday, but good gracious. These things. Could be the sexiest shoe Allen Edmonds has come out with in quite some time. And if walnut is too bright for your tastes? They also look incredible, and a bit more subtle, in the standard brown burnished calf. Currently $150 off thanks to the Anniversary Sale. ($955 left)

A slim, sleek, classy piece of Swiss made hand-wound art. And somehow, someway, it’s currently half off (along with select other watches). Yes, many of us preferred the previous Christopher Ward logo over this new, super plain version, but it works better on their more modern watches like the slimline square. Just 37mm in diameter, so, a throwback in terms of sizing as well. ($642.50 left)

Again, this annual tax refund post always carries with it a bit of a “treat yo self” feel. And while Ledbury’s dress shirts are pricey, they’re worth it. Yes really. The Fine Twill fabric is super smooth but not shiny. They’re made in Europe with a construction that’s durable but still lightweight and airy. And their collars have that signature, slightly lowered second button (as seen above) so when you undo the top button it produces a perfect “V.” Sure it’s just a shirt. But it’s not just any shirt. It’ll be one you reach for time and time again. Available in slim or standard fits. ($497.50 left)

Cleaner than the board of health. Made in Italy from full grain leather for an unusually accessible price. But they’re final sale, and you’ll have too wait clear until the end of JULY for them to friggin’ ship. Still though. A classic, white leather sneaker. ($407.51 left)

The newest, re-designed classic to be added to the Ray-Ban lineup. Laser engraved pinstripes. Grey tortoise ear pieces. Blue lenses. Something Don Draper would wear if he was a time traveler. ($317.52 left)

Gorgeous and super functional. Based on their hugely popular Architect Wallet, they lightened up the weight on the leather to make it less noticeable in your jacket or jeans pocket, and added three exterior card slots for easy access. That reversed, suede side up design detail is brilliant. Listed at $94, but? Every so often FFF runs a 20% off code. Still worth every penny. Full review here. ($223.52 left)

A crazy amount of cash for a Timex (you could get a hacking and hand winding Orient Bambino for less), but? They sure nailed the looks. And this #2 version sure seems to come with warm, brassy looking d-rings on the strap. Should make for a nice, dressed-down summertime companion. ($85.52 left)

Super soft, cotton/poly/rayon blend that’s been over-dyed and garment washed to give it that super saturated but still worn in look. Usually you have to pre-fund stuff from Gustin. Not these. They’re already in stock and ready to ship. Proof that even something as basic as a tee can look better than most. ($43.52 left)

Lightweight and super comfortable. Soft too, since it’s a washed oxford cloth instead of chino. Two fits available. Great for those super hot days where you don’t feel like or can’t wear shorts. ($5.02 left)

A drink on a patio with friends – Price Varies

Coming to the end here, so, let’s celebrate. One of Spring’s great pleasures. Gotta get at least a few of these in before it heats up too much and we’re all driven inside to survive in the AC, no?

($0.00 left)

And we’re done. To all the CPAs out there, congrats on reaching this year’s finish line.