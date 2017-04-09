Banana Republic / GAP / Old Navy 40% off NO EXCLUSIONS

Looks like GAP inc. is trying to kick off the second quarter with a big ol’ fat bang. AND, they’re doing their darndest to get what you want, in your hands, as soon as possible.

No exclusions. Not even the brand new Rapid Movement denim. And if your purchase is over $75? You get free 2 day shipping with the code SPRING. But, it’s not a code that’ll stick around for long. It expires Monday, 4/10/17. So, hop to it.

All linen. Looks terrific. Two fits (either the slim or more accommodating standard fit) Why they fully lined the thing, I’ll never know, but other than that it looks to be a terrific sportcoat for $137.

Surprisingly awesome. You wouldn’t think 50% cashmere and 50% linen would play nice together in one sweater, but the feel and weight really is pretty darn unique. Lightweight but still super soft. Has a little bit of texture thanks to the linen too, but not as rough as most linen sweaters are. Spendy, and there’s a seam that runs down the center of the back that some don’t like the looks of, but if you’re on the hunt for a perfect warm weather sweater? This be it.

Not as slim and smooth as the cashmere linen crew, but if you’re more of a chunky-sweater type, even in the warmer weather, then certainly worth a look. Nice texture to the stitch.

Finally these things are up for a discount. Recently introduced to be a more jean-like alternative to the super stretchy and well loved traveler denim, these “Rapid Movement” jeans still have plenty of stretch, but look and feel a little more like regular ol’ denim. AND… they come in a straight fit as well as the usual slim. Full review can be found here. Size shown above is a 33×30 straight fit in rinse.

A new arrival. The nice thing about suede belts is that you can break the rule of matching your leathers. So, a navy suede belt? You can wear some brown shoes if you so choose. Trust your eye. If it looks good? It doesn’t have to match.

The all cotton luxe touch polos are back! And… they’ve added a new, slimmer fit. Tons of colors and patterns and styles to pick from.

Listed as “navy/charcoal” herringbone on the site. Another all linen blazer that certainly appears to be fully lined.

Rave reviews on these pants. Listed as 99% cotton, 1% elastane, but people are loudly singing the praises of the comfort and flexibility of these things. 5 pocket design. 5 shades to pick from.

Cue Elvis. Italian suede uppers. Nice, toasted brown shade to the sole. Could make for a winner of a summer shoe. One of the many items that are over $75, so, it’ll ship for free, even at the 2-day speed.

Fabric makeup is 55% Linen, 31% Polyester, 13% Rayon, and 1% spandex. So perhaps they might, MIGHT not wrinkle as bad as all linen pants do? Just add that navy madras jacket to the above pant and shirt combo and you’ve got a sharp, but still breezy look for spring and summer. Might want to swap out those blue suede wingtips for a standard pair of brown wingers or loafers, otherwise, brace for some Smurf comments.

Sweater polos are everywhere this year. And these sure seem to nail that retro look that all sweater polos go for too. Tipped collar and placket, plus a chest high stripe.

And now, some super flexible jeans for those who are on a strict budget. Since this is Old Navy, their sizing can run a touch generous. So their straight fits are gonna be too big on most frames. Thankfully, they sell these things in slim as well.

Yes, this site has a soft spot for chelseas. It also has a soft spot for grey suede shoes. So these? Gonna get a mention here. Proof that the code really does work on everything.

Want to break out of the polo habit? Don’t underestimate a short sleeve button down with a little character. Just make sure it fits reasonably close. You’re not going for your Uncle’s Tommy Bahama look.

Basic for sure, but well executed and is often excluded from normal GAP codes. Not this time. Might be worth picking up if you’re close to that $75 2-day shipping threshold and want your stuff ASAP.

For the denim heads out there. There IS some stretch in there, but it’s nothing like the rapid movement denim or the traveler jeans. So, know it’s not a super true blue selvedge fabric. Color wise, sure… but not a traditional 100% cotton jean.

92% cotton with a whopping 8% elastane worked in for what has to feel like maximum stretch. Just three colors to pick from so far. Has to have massive potential.

97% cotton and 3% spandex. Two, spring-ready shades to pick from. A steal if they really are oxford cloth.

Obligatory. After 400+ reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Humans just don’t agree like that. Especially on the internet. Full review here.

