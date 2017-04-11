Steal Alert: Timex Red Wing Chronos for $98 (normally $158)

It’s been a year since these things came out. And now? For today? You can pick one up (or, an additional one in another color) for sixty bucks off the regular price of $158.

Down to $98 is pretty unheard of for these uber-popular, rugged timepieces. Good sized dial on em. Nice feeling pushers. Domed crystal. And the leather straps? That’s where Red Wing comes in. They’re made from Red Wing’s thick, tough, boot leather.

Code ANNIVERSARY is only good through today, 4/12/17.

Carry on.