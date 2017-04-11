Dappered

Steal Alert: Timex Red Wing Chronos for $98 (normally $158)

Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission.

ANNIVERSARY = $60 off the Timex Red Wing collection at Todd Snyder

It’s been a year since these things came out. And now? For today? You can pick one up (or, an additional one in another color) for sixty bucks off the regular price of $158.

Timex Red Wing Collection

Down to $98 is pretty unheard of for these uber-popular, rugged timepieces. Good sized dial on em. Nice feeling pushers. Domed crystal. And the leather straps? That’s where Red Wing comes in. They’re made from Red Wing’s thick, tough, boot leather.

Code ANNIVERSARY is only good through today, 4/12/17.

Carry on.