In Review: H&M “Edition” Suede Sneakers

No, they aren’t worth the extra cash. In fact, it feels like someone at H&M simply decided to slap this “Edition” label on some of their goods solely in an attempt to justify charging more for ’em. Which is all well and good, they can set their prices wherever they want, but when you’re selling highly similar sneakers for much, much less, one has to ask….

What makes these so special?

One of these price-points is not like the others.

I can’t figure it out. Like the recently sold out grey suede sneakers, and their still available white leather sneakers, these all grey “Edition” sneakers are made in Portugal. And while the suede is decently thick, it’s not the most luxurious feeling stuff to the touch.

They look a heck of a lot different in person compared to the images on H&M’s site.

In fact, the color of the suede is really misrepresented on the H&M site. Their pictures make it look like the uppers are an almost white shade, with a slightly darker, grey sole. That contrast looks pretty good on the screen, but it’s just not what the sneakers look like in reality. There’s no contrast here. The uppers and sole are the same shade of grey, and they look a bit bland because of it.

Suede & construction is fine. But double the price better?

The cushioning is fine, but they’re certainly not on par with the comfort delivered by the USA made PF Flyers (those feel like you could run a half-marathon in them). Stitching and construction seems just fine, but they’re really nothing to write home about.

Up close with the suede and laces.

The laces feel cheap and papery. Like you could pop one in half if you pulled too hard. And while the eyelets are reinforced on the interior with grommets, the overall feel of the shoe and its construction doesn’t seem to warrant a friggin’ DOUBLING of the price compared to their other sneakers.

Fit feels true to size. And again, they’re comfortable enough. But there’s something odd going on here. Asking double the cash for what feels to be basically the same level of product?

H&M’s new “Edition” line sure seems like an unnecessary subtraction…

of cash from your wallet.