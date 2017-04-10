10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap Chukkas, Rain Ready Jackets, & Game Changing Underwear

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

“Summer sweater” can seem to be a bit of an oxymoron, but if you spend any time outdoors after dark, having an extra layer laying around the house or packed in your bag for the beach/lake is super handy. And while this 100% linen cardigan isn’t the cheapest thing in the world, it’ll look and breathe a heck of a lot better than that all cotton hoodie you’ve got smashed into a drawer.

The summer travel/vacation season is quickly approaching, so if if you’re due for an upgrade to what you keep your toiletries in while on the road? Now’s not a bad time to look for something new. These don’t ship until June (so if there’s an early summer jaunt in your future, this might miss that deadline), but fifty bucks for a waxed canvas, super sturdy, YKK zipper equipped dopp seems fair. Could you get a cheap, pleather option for much, MUCH less somewhere else? Of course! And more power to you if that’s what you want. But good luggage, even the small stuff, can make being on the road more comfortable.

A basic chukka that can probably see use year round (yes, even in the heat… try em’ with chinos and a lightweight polo or linen shirt & cardigan). 4.9 out of 5 stars after 20 reviews. On sale, and thanks to the promo that BR is running, these things get an extra 40% taken off at checkout, no code needed.

Paging our “Dappered Space” contributor. Designed to remind you of the racks of old books stored deep within a library, or, the most interesting man in the world’s study.

Remember this steal alert for Filson’s Cover Cloth Mile Marker Coat? Right. If you rolled your eyes because those USA made jackets are just flat-out out of your price range, then here’s a much cheaper alternative. Stand up collar on these. Very much “imported.” Appears to have some sort of waterproof coating to it? Unlined. Plenty of pockets. Gunmetal snaps. Draw-cord at the waist allows you to make it more fitted if you so choose. Beat the hell out of it.

From their “Premium Quality” line. Dead simple. Only real design accents is the pale grey suede patch at the heel. Leather is decent. Not amazing, but decent. Reinforced eyelets. Made in Portugal and leather lined.

Great for sippin’ whiskey out of. Sure, you could use a plain ol’ rocks glass. You could also use a dixie cup. These? These are just different enough for around the fire or down on your back porch as the sun sets.

Now that winter is drifting away into the rear view mirror, many of us are thinking about how the hell we’re gonna be able to keep cool between now and autumn. There are many ways to accomplish this, but, one way to stay more comfortable than most when it gets warm? Skip the cotton underwear. All cotton underwear, no matter the cut, will just doom you to swamp crotch. Instead, wear something that has been engineered to breathe and wick. ExOfficio’s line of “give-n-go” underwear does just that. Diamond mesh pattern increases air flow. 94% Nylon, 6% Lycra Spandex material won’t hold on to sweat like cotton does. They’re odor resistant too. Some claim to only pack two pairs of underwear for any given trip. Wear one while the other is drying post end-of-day wash (and it’ll dry quick).

Once again, cheap suede almost always trumps cheap smooth leather. So these shouldn’t be that big of a risk. Classic spring/summer bucks, right down to the red-brick colored sole. Head here for a review of another model (a suede wingtip) in the New Republic line.

We aren’t so hot at telling stories anymore. The theaters are filled with Transformers remakes, and the 50 Shades of Grey series was a mammoth literary hit… before it joined Transformers “Age of Extinction” at the multiplex. S-town, on the other hand, might be one of the best stories told in recent memory. Brian Reed’s unfurling of this multi-faceted tale is brilliant. I sincerely hope it’s one day archived in the sound recordings section at the Library of Congress. Also, I wouldn’t be surprised in the least if it someday becomes taught along with the classics in some high schools. Even though it’s non-fiction. Which is hard to believe, since somehow, someway, it has a Shakespearean feel to it.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.