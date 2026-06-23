Bonobos 30% off most Summer Blockbuster Sale

Note: Blazers are now 30% off. Huzzah! They were excluded during their recent Father’s Day sale.

This has to be Bonobos trying to steal some of Amazon’s shine.

While Bonobos clearly isn’t cheap, they do better than most when it comes to making comfortable (& handsome) clothes in good fabrics which can handle some of summer’s heat. And the 30% off they’re running right now certainly helps.

Usual exclusions apply: Icon Status styles of The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, etc. But there’s plenty of bestsellers included, such as their unconstructed blazers, short sleeve shirts, swim trunks, and more.

A warm weather version of their hugely popular knit Jetsetter blazers, only this time with a base of Italian linen. 53% linen / 47% cotton. Four colors/patterns. Fabric is from Maggia Mill in Italy.

Even the core colors are included. Shorts are often an afterthought and something a lot of us cheap-out on. Unless you can’t find some that fit you well. Let’s say you’re hooked on the more accommodating Athletic Fit from Bonobos (my hand/quads are raised). Other brands can feel like they’re flat-arsed and too skinny through the legs. Maybe cheaper brands cut corners to save costs on their shorts? But Bonobos makes these in three fits (slim, standard, and athletic), an enormous range of sizes, and the 92% Cotton / 8% Spandex fabric has noticeably more stretch than other “stretch chino” shorts. So yeah. Not cheap, but… here we are.

Why two prices? Because some colors are already on sale, and the SUMSALE30 deal is stacking.

If you’re in love with the Bonobos fit but would like a summer fling with something a little breezier and easier, then these are your pants. 98% cotton/2% elastane, in a lighter weight twill compared to their originals. Know that these have flap pockets on the backside instead of the usual welts.

The legend. Lightweight and unconstructed but not flimsy. Super comfortable and sharp enough to wear with a dress shirt, smooth trousers, and dress shoes. Self-fabric (the hopsack stuff) butterfly-only lined back. Available in slim, standard, or athletic fit. Full review here, and you can see our Before/After tailoring post right here. You can also find examples of what to wear it with in our 1 Item 4 Outfits: The Versatile Gray Sportcoat feature.

A good swimsuit is worth investing in. Cheap swim trunks are more likely to fall apart or get uncomfortable as a long day of sun and sand and swimming wears on. These are at the investment level, and they come in a bunch of colors & patterns, a few different inseam lengths, and the interior boxer-brief style micro-perforated liner is comfortable.

For those that truly believe there is no off-season for jeans.

Pure performance fabric. No cotton in these. For when it’s rude-hot and gross humid and you need something which really wicks sweat, dries quickly, and works hard at keeping you as cool as possible.

A new style for 2026 AND the icon colors (khaki, navy, graphite gray, and “congos” olive) are getting the 30% off. Same fabric as their new flagship 2.0 chino, only cut in a more casual but still versatile 5-pocket style.

These are made with noticeably more textured fabrics compared to the bestselling poplin Rivieras. Linen, hemp, cotton blends, etc.

Spendy. But classy. For those who don’t love the idea of elastic waist bands. Side tabs clean up the look and then some.

Despite the high price (alternative = $11-$16 at Amazon), they’re still bestsellers. Slim or standard fit, lots of colors and patterns to pick from, and then there’s the fit(s) so many have come to depend on. Free shipping and returns doesn’t hurt either.

Sweater polos are one of those things that are easy to mess up by going overboard on the retro details. These are simple, clean, and interesting. Johnny collar, a bit of cable knit (but nothing overboard), and lots of colors and patterns. From bedrock basic, to funky and then some. Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, lay flat to dry.

Unconstructed, unlined back for extra breathability, and made from a wool/linen blend from the U.K.’s Abraham Moon.

Non-icon colors only. Icons like khaki and navy and whatnot are excluded. But there’s plenty of “limited” color options to choose from. Pretty sure it’s okay to label these as the new flagship for Bonobos. The first iteration of the 2.0 had a bunch of polyester in the mix. They’ve ditched that, and instead juiced up the amount of stretch: 92% Cotton / 8% Spandex. Recently bought a couple pairs for myself and they’re the new go-to around the Dappered home offices. Comfortable, lots of flex, easy to machine wash/dry/etc.

Weekday Warrior Machine Washable Dress Pants – $83.30 ($119) non icon colors

Icon status colors are excluded, but there’s 7 non-icon color options up for this sale.

Full performance material with stretch and wicking and all that good stuff. Shirt gripping gel interior waist band keeps shirts tucked in. Can be worn for many, many things other than golfing, as they basically look like a nice, smart pair of pants. Three fits, tons of sizes.

Plenty of colors and patterns. The structure of a true sportcoat made with flexible and comfortable knit fabrics. One of their bestsellers. Not as droopy as a lot of other knit “swazers” from other brands. These do have real shape to them. Bottom line: if you want something less formal than a standard woven blazer, but still can dress up with a collared shirt, then these are those. Fabrics are either cotton, wool blend, or cotton blend.

The Bonobos 30% off w/ code SUMSALE30 deal is set to run through Sunday 6/28.

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