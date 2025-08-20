The Power of Tailoring: Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer Before & After

“The Power of Tailoring” is a series that champions finding a tailor and developing a relationship with him or her. A little tailoring can go a long way in the world of affordable off-the-rack clothing. Here are four basic alterations your tailor should be able to accomplish with little trouble, depending on the garment’s construction. Note: Perfect is the enemy of good. Nothing will be perfect. Especially when viewed through the frame of a screen instead of out and about in real life.

About the Sportcoat: Bonobos has been making their unconstructed Italian hopsack wool blazers for more than a decade. And for good reason. They’re extraordinarily comfortable, come in multiple fits and colors, and are versatile enough to be worn with dress slacks, chinos, or jeans. The lack of heavy structure or lining means they’re perfect for warm/hot weather wear, and the Italian hopsack wool is crisp enough for year-round use. They’re brilliant. Period.

Before

Size 40R Athletic Fit on 5’10″/180

Good through shoulders and biceps.

Big through waist and a little long on the arms.

After

Sleeves have been shortened and waist has been nipped.

Still has room to move comfortably & provide airflow as it’s not tight.



Obligatory Side by Side

Prices will vary (vastly) by location and tailor.



All the colors

Available in slim, standard, or athletic fit.

*The End*

Reference this handy infographic when you’re not exactly sure what areas you should ask a tailor to fit to your measurements. These four basics will ensure you look like you are wearing your clothes, and your clothes aren’t wearing you.