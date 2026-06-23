Amazon Prime Day 2026 Picks for Men

You’ll need a prime subscription (or a free trial) to take advantage of Amazon’s annual Prime Day(s) barrage of deals. Currently an annual subscription for Amazon Prime will run you $139 annually or $7.49 a month for students. Fast shipping and all the extras (Thursday Night Football, Grubhub+, etc…) are still worth it for many. And while Amazon certainly isn’t the pinnacle of style, they carry lots of inexpensive basics, plenty of watches, and other stuff which those with a good sense of style may take a shine to.

Ready? Let’s get to the picks. It gets random. That’s Amazon for you.

One of the not-so-secret best deals of a big Amazon event is their gift cards section. When it comes to retail brands (like GAP inc, Nordstrom, adidas, etc…) you should be able to use it on stuff that’s normally excluded from codes/promos, as well as stack that savings on stuff that does go on sale/up for promotions. So yeah, a nice double whammy. All gift card sales are final/non refundable.

Full review here. Is it a great watch? Nah. But it is a thoroughly good watch. Legendary-in-its-own right, it’s a terrific gateway to developing a love of wristwatches. It’s a watch many of us love wearing with almost any outfit and in almost any condition. Automatic movement, mid-sized case should look right on most wrists, and timeless style.

Not gonna impress a shoe snob like a pair of Gustin Italian sneakers would… but these are well under a hundred bucks, nail the perfectly simple white court sneaker look, AND they’ve even got some wide width size availability. Can’t say that for a lot of other sneakers. Sold/shipped by Amazon, so if they show up and they don’t fit or you don’t like the way they look or feel, returns are super easy.

Yes Huckberry has a storefront on Amazon. It’s limited, but it’s still there. And to say it’s a surprise that their bestselling hybrid swim/workout/hike/lounge/whatever shorts are on sale for Prime day would be an understatement. Excellent boxer-brief liner on these. They really do it all both in and out of the water.

Carfia is one of those “never-heard-of-them” brands on Amazon which makes you wonder if they’re decent. They’re more than decent. They’re really good. Smooth acetate frames, polarized lenses, and they’re classy looking with no obnoxious branding. These keyhole “retro classic” frames are on sale for a positively cheap price. A few different frame/lens color combos to pick from. 50.5mm lens diameter, but they honestly wear a little bigger than that. Not huge. Far from it. Probably best for average sized faces/heads.

Another Carfia style. Less “Talented Mr. Ripley” compared to the previously mentioned Retro Classic model. Nicely weighted acetate frames, polarized lenses, good feeling hinges, no silly/obnoxious visible branding, and at 53mm they should fit most guys just fine.

Six dollar shirts! They’re listed as short sleeve “dress” shirts, but… c’mon. They’re 98% cotton / 2% elastane short sleeve button ups which look summery/laid back.

Summer = High UV days. This stuff is a good daily morning moisturizer AND it has an SPF 50 rating. It doesn’t stink, it absorbs nicely/doesn’t feel greasy or mineral-y, and it’s relatively inexpensive.

Not a Prime member exclusive, yet worth a mention. Ever since Macy’s started excluding Hamiltons from their occasional watch promos, it’s been tough to find the brand on sale at a trusted source. …. Does Amazon count? This is not some funny-business gray market dealer selling stuff outta their trench coat. This is Amazon proper. They’re selling and fulfilling these things. So one may think these may/could/should come with a factory warranty and everything. Maybe.

Boxer briefs, briefs, even some tees. All made from their excellent for daily use (and terrific for travel) breathable, wicking, give-n-go fabric. Reviewed here.

This is the leather strap, chronograph-equipped big brother to the cheap, base-line slip-thru weekender. 40mm case should be wearable by most. Blue dial contrasts nicely against the brown leather nato strap. Strap is a “genuine leather” which feels somewhere between cereal-box cardboard and store-brand beef jerky… but it looks fine and wears comfortably. Wouldn’t want to get it wet or too sweaty though. Overall would look great in pretty much any casual to smart casual situation. And while it does have the infamous Timex “tick”… it’s quieter than other Timex watches afflicted with the loud seconds hand ticking noise… simply because the seconds hand that does all the work on this watch is the tiny one on the sub dial at 6 o’clock.

$25ish bucks and shipped fast to your door. 98% cotton / 2% lycra. Slim fits can be found here. The Straight fit option can be found here.

More GAP on Amazon. Basic, 100% cotton tees. Soft jersey knit. Nothing complicated. Pretty much every color you can think of. Price depends on what color and size you’re after.

The “other” moonwatch. Full review here.

Currently going for $1798 direct through Poly & Bark. Not cheap even with the Amazon sale… but for a big piece of furniture that’s made from full-grain Italian leather… that’s pretty darn good. Home goods have gotten expensive in the last couple of years. If you’re outfitting your place and want to do so stylishly without selling a vital organ for funding, this might be a really good option. Fulfilled by Amazon’s large package delivery service. They’ll reach out and set up a time for drop off.

Speaking of outfiting a place… we now live in a world where one can purchase a 50″ 4k TV for ~$150. If you’re a serious A/V nerd, these TVs probably won’t impress. But if you’re a “normie” like some of us who aren’t analyzing the eloquence of every. single. last. pixel… then hey, maybe? Here’s a pro-tip from someone who once bought (multiple) inexpensive TVs off Amazon. Keep all the packaging in good order until you make absolutely sure it works/the screen isn’t cracked. I once got bit, twice, by a bad batch. Turned the first one on and it was clear it was either possessed or the screen was fecked beyond all recognition. Customer service was like: “Please ship it back to us.” (I had already trashed the box.) And then the second/replacement TV came and… that one was also busted. So yeah. Just be careful when it comes to cheap electronics bought online.

A personal go-to. Really well balanced. Cleans without stripping your face of what it needs to stay healthy and hydrated. It works. Nice savings.

Because sometimes you just want a short sleeve button up in cool cotton poplin. Six out of the eleven patterns are on sale… and they’re pretty cheap at full price.

The official soap-buy of Amazon sales!

“C’mon man, $4.50 per bar of soap? That’s just fancy marketing. Generic grocery-store bar soap is just fine.” ….Ehh. Agree to disagree. As someone who recently made some budget cuts and went back to standard cheap bar soap for a while, this soap truly does seem to be worth it. Dr. Squatch is cold processed in the USA, their scents all smell great and lean masculine (and not like most generic soaps which smell like your Granny’s powder-room), and most importantly they feel like something… y’know, you should actually be using to clean your skin with. Hard to get excited about soap. But a Dr. Squatch bulk deal is a “buy now” button smash for some of us.

Super-comfortable, non-slip, and classic looking. Sure the logo is kinda blobby/goofy/less than refined. But that’s not their brand/tone. They are goofballs. Proud goofballs. Currently full price direct through the brand.

Is it jeans season? No. Is it always “under $20 jeans season?” Debatable, but you get the point. 98% cotton, 2% elastane. Part of our essentials shop.

Multiple things can be true. This book is insufferably silly (they’re just wristwatches), yet it’s also incredibly cool. It’s a coffee table book that explores individual time pieces, their owners, and the stories behind them. Came out a while back and is still quite popular.

Simple, cheap, and versatile. The model that basically re-launched Timex as a more fashionable brand some 15-20 years ago. 38mm dial diameter with a 20mm strap width. Know that the Weekender models are infamous for making a louder than average “TICK” sound with each snap of their seconds hand. It drives some people absolutely bonkers. But if you’re good with that, then it’s a cheap (very cheap) winner. The Timex Weekender is light, fun, and does its one job well: It tells the time.

It’s got above average hold, yet it doesn’t drift into concrete/crunchy territory. Super matte finish. Lightly scented with a fresh but still masculine scent. Smells good enough that when someone tells you that “you smell nice” (has happened to me, thank you very much) you’ll get to tell them thank you and that you don’t wear cologne.

It’s that time of year when a little increased air flow helps. No need to bust out a bic. Just keep it neat.

When combined with the “lawn mower,” your junk will have never felt so good. Well, aside from those very specific times when… nevermind. Yikes that got weird.

Not cheap. But it’s a looker for sure.

Kiehl’s just gets it right. No overpowering scents, their stuff is well reviewed, and the branding/packaging even looks good/classic on the bathroom counter if you choose to leave it there.

Hanging your suits or sportcoats on skinny hangers will damage the construction and cloth. We’ve all seen sweaters that have been hung on hangers only to have those weird shoulder bumps when you take them off, yes? 1. Don’t hang sweaters. Fold them. 2. Same thing is happening to suits and sportcoats on skinny hangers, only on a smaller and less noticeable level. But it’s still happening.

Oddly enough made by SONGMICS, the same brand which produces the just mentioned wide-shouldered hangers. Does SONGMICS sound like a totally random Amazon-sourced brand? Yes. Do they seem to produce somewhat better stuff than the other awkwardly named XYZProducts4U brands? Indeed. They appear to be better than most.

First, the bad news: “38% recycled leather, 43% bonded leather, and 19% polyurethane.” That’s not an ideal mix, and it may lead to premature cracking and flaking.

Good news is that the designers have gotten the color combo right. Black on one side, medium brown lightly textured leather material on the other side. Lots of reversible belts come with black on one side and cognanc or tan on the other. A mid-brown or darker brown is much more versatile. The more expensive alternative (which is being worn by yours truly as this is being typed) would be this belt from Portland Leather. But as the Calvin Klein option is half the price.

Citizen’s Nighthawk is one busy watch. But it still somehow looks good without feeling like it’s trying too hard. Probably because everything about it is supremely functional. Pilot watch style with sword hands. An additional GMT hand so you can tell the time across separate time zones. It even has a slide rule. Yes, a slide rule. Movement is Citizen’s very popular, very accurate, solar powered quartz Eco-Drive movement. The Nighthawk also features one of the best bracelets you can find on a watch under $500.

Amazon’s Prime Day(s) event is set to run through Friday. We’ll keep an eye out for any new noteworthy deals, and will update/alert as needed.