What to wear when you can’t wear shorts: 7 Styles of Summer Pants

Whether it’s a workplace dress code, dressing up for a date, or trying to keep the sun (and bugs) off your legs, sometimes you just can’t (or don’t want to) wear shorts. These are the pants to pick for those summer occasions when your shorts have to stay on the shelf.

Lighter (& Brighter) Cotton or Cotton-Blend Chinos

Pros: Often cheaper than the other options. Easy to launder. Often available in fun, brighter, seasonal colors. Looks great dressed up or dressed down.

Cons: Can feel a little more stuffy compared to performance fabric, linen, and wool. If they’re 100% cotton or mainly cotton, they won’t dry quick.

Linen or Linen-Cotton Blend Trousers

Pros: Linen has been used as a hot-weather fabric for thousands of years because of its breathability. Can be cheaper than some other fabrics (wool, some performance materials). Has that telltale texture which looks and feels summery.

Cons: Wrinkles like crazy. Cheaper options in lighter shades can sometimes be translucent.

E-Waist (aka dock / deck / pier pants)

Pros: Super comfortable. On-trend… until they’re not. Found in a variety of fabrics, but it’s the elastic waist which makes them bridge the formality gap between shorts and trousers.

Cons: Has a very low ceiling for dressing up. Not flattering in the opinion of some.

Oxford Cloth Pants

Pros: Made in the same pindot-looking oxford weave your favorite OCBD shirt comes in. Made in lighter/brighter colors. Easy to dress up or down.

Cons: While they are comfortable, they don’t wick like a tech/performance fabric pant will, or breathe quite as well as linen in suffocating heat and humidity. Great for drier climates, and they certainly LOOK summery. Not as widely available, as most brands stick to regular cotton chino fabrics.

Performance Fabric “Chinos”/5 pockets

Pros: Science! Engineered fibers breathe, wick, and stretch. More expensive versions of these tend to have a gusset, which makes moving around extra comfortable.

Cons: Can get expensive in a hurry. Cheaper options can sometimes make a “swish swish” noise when you walk.

Linen-Cotton or Summer-Weight Cotton “Jeans”

Pros: Great warm-weather alternatives for jeans-addicts. Delivers some texture in the warmer months, especially if they have linen woven in.

Cons: Often heavier/stiffer feeling than the other options on this list as these are built off a brand’s jeans or other 5-pocket templates.

Tropical/Fresco Wool Trousers

Pros: Wool = the ultimate performance fabric, and tropical or “fresco” wool is lighter in weight, crisp, and breathable.

Cons: Significantly more expensive than the other options. Also, not as versatile as they can look out of place with a t-shirt and sneakers.

BONUS: Subtle Hiking / EDC Pants

Pros: We see you, cargo shorts crowd. And just like cargos, these have extra-pockets too. Although modern designers have gotten creative in helping those pockets stylistically blend in. As these are made for hiking or working hard in, they should be rugged but also breathable and flexible.

Cons: Can’t really dress them up thanks to those random zippers, extra pockets, etc. hanging about. They’re also often a bit heavier than other options due to their ruggedness.

