The Style-Centric Grown-up “Back to School” (Work) Style Shopping List for Men

Above: Leather Briefcase via Amazon – $58.99, Kent Wang Sunglasses – $55, Nike Field General – $105, Nodus Duality Automatic Watch – $800

Summer vacation is over. But when it comes to getting geared up for fall, why let the kids have all the fun? Below you’ll find some of the most common back-to-school items translated into potential pick-ups for someone who has an eye for style. A warning: Just like the parent or guardian who forked out their hard earned dough for your glue-sticks and colored pencils, be prepared for sticker shock. Significant sales haven’t quite hit these new arrivals just yet. No wonder those receipts gave heartburn to the person in your house who signed all those field trip permission slips.

Backpack —> Briefcase

Backpacks might be convenient, but they’ll never be as professional looking as a briefcase. Look for something that’s well made from leather, canvas, or ballistic nylon, and doesn’t shout in terms of style. You also want something that comes with top grab handles AND a shoulder strap for longer treks.

Textbooks —> Style Books

In case you’re at the point where you’d like to fill out your bookshelf with something other than “intro to bio-chem.” There are lots of options out there. From coffee table style books to timeless classics like Alan Flusser’s Dressing the Man. Then there’s our own Start Here page. It’s not a book. Or even an e-book. It’s just a part of this site. It’s basically our playbook. And it’s free. We won’t even make you sign up for our email list. I know. It’s any wonder we’re still in business after all these years.

New “Nice” Clothes —> New Nice Clothes!

Remember when your folks or Grandma would drag you to JC Penney to buy you itchy, ill fitting, ugly clothes for school that somehow got labeled as “nice”? I’m convinced that’s where many men developed the (wrong) idea that dressing “nice” is irritating and uncomfortable. In fact it’s the opposite. Dressing well should feel as good as it looks. So if you have the means and the time, take revenge on those awful, pre-6th-grade trips to shop for uncomfortable, ill-fitting “nice” clothes (that felt anything but nice), and maybe splurge on something that looks great, feels good, and most importantly, fits.

Notebooks —> Nice Notebooks/Notepads/Journals

Dirt cheap or spendy. Tiny or enormous. Whatever your preference, now’s not a bad time to see if you need a new stack of stuff to scribble on. And if you’re rolling your eyes at using good old pen and paper in the digital age… don’t knock it till you’ve tried it. Using a notebook and pen or pencil is a lot like wearing a wristwatch. The benefits over your smartphone are numerous. Physically writing (typing just doesn’t seem to work as well) is the key that unlocks neuroplasticity, which is your brain’s capacity to alter well worn pathways (habits) into new, more beneficial ones.

Pens/Pencils —> A nice pen

To go along with the notebooks, as you’ll need something to write with. No, you don’t have to get insane and go for something in the hundreds or thousands (pens can get stupid expensive) of dollars. Just something that feels good in the hand, and is a real pleasure to write with. I like to physically write stuff down. So, I’ve tried a bunch of pens. I keep, KEEP coming back to the Lamy Safari. Been using (the same one) for years. Takes a refill every so often, but so far, the body and nib have been indestructible. Cheap plastic, but writes like a darn dream. I don’t know how. But it does.

New Gym Clothes —> New Sportswear/Athleisure

Remember the heavy cotton t-shirts and gym shorts you had to write your name on with a sharpie back in middle/high school? Thankfully, the tech-wear and athleisure revolution has brought us lightweight, breathable, flexible fabrics. Protip for workout gear: This stuff is often overpriced at MSRP. Check discount stores like TJ Maxx, Nordstrom Rack, and Ross. Often they have racks and racks of this stuff. If it fits, feels, and moves great, who cares about the color if you’re clangin’ and bangin’ through a workout. And when laundry time rolls around, don’t forget to wash your workout clothes with a little white vinegar thrown in with the standard detergent. It’ll help ward off the funk-breeding bacteria that can build up on performance-wear.

New Jacket —> New Outerwear

A favorite coat or jacket is like a suit of armor. (Counterpoint: no it’s not, but you get the idea.) It’s also something you may wear almost every day during fall, winter, and spring. So a splurge on something you love can really pay off, yet simple styles like Macs and Bombers can be found at brands that won’t destroy your financial future. Thrift stores can also pay off. Just smell anything second hand before you buy it, get it cleaned, and then (only if needed) take it to a tailor to have it truly fit your frame best. For all outerwear, remember it can’t fit too snug. It has to go over layers. Often bulky layers. So take that into consideration.

Art Supplies —> Art for your home or office

Whether it’s an original by a friend or a local artist, or a picture you took that you’ve always wanted to have printed on canvas, or a classic off Art.com or somewhere like that, treating yourself to something new on the wall is rarely a bad idea. Get stuff that means something to you. Or get something that means totally nothing but looks nice.

New Gym Shoes —> New Sneakers

We’re living in a golden age of sneakers. Cheap, spendy, retro, or futuristic. Clean classics or busy boundary-pushers. It’s a good time if you’re a sneaker head. No gym class anxiety (stupid pull-up bar/1 mile run nightmares) required.

New Shoes & Boots —> New Shoes & Boots

Usually a stop at the shoe store/shoe section in the department store was a requirement during back to school shopping. Both for “nice” shoes, and later on for boots/galoshes/winter boots when those seasons rolled around. So many types of boots worth owning… so little time to wear them. So yes. Here we are.

Alarm Clock —> A New Watch (alarm equipped or very much not)

Pretty sure many of us (who are of the age) have anxiety dreams about our old alarm clock not going off and we miss the first day or school or a big test. And while almost everyone uses their phone for an alarm as well as to tell the time these days, there are still many reasons to wear a watch. Not least of which is helping you get to where you need to be on time once you get out the door. Fumbling with a phone when you’re on the move can be cumbersome. And who wants to be one of the millions billions glued to their tiny screen as they walk (inattentively) down the street?

Loose Leaf —> Stationery

A little different than notebooks, as loose-leaf was usually something you’d write on and then eventually hand over to someone else. Same goes for stationery.

Lunchbox —> Tech Case, Tote, Pouch, Dopp Kit, Catchall, etc.

A smaller (or medium sized) thing to put even smaller things in which otherwise wouldn’t have fit in, or needed to be contained within the bigger thing that you put bigger things in.

Good luck to all of the parents out there with kids who have to do REAL back to school shopping, as well as all the teachers who are digging into their own pockets to buy supplies for their classrooms. If you want to lend a hand to some teachers, check out Donors Choose, which is a tax deductible funding platform providing classrooms with the tools and supplies students use to succeed.