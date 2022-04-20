Double Time: The Affordable Two Watch Collection – Under $200

About The Series: Double Time is for guys who like watches, but don’t necessarily want a big collection. What we’re going for here are two watches, at different affordable budgets, which as a team can fill just about any style need in every-day life. A casual watch and a dress watch. Those are basically the parameters.

Full review here. The G.O.A.T. cheap diver. And the way it looks, feels, and wears is a testament to just how close the margins can be (not always but can be) between the feel and function of a basic consumer good, and the feel and function of a high end luxury product. No it’s not a Rolex or Omega. But when you compare what you get vs the price points? And the vast, almost galactic distance between those two ends of the spectrum? C’mon.

200m water resistance. Terrific feeling, rotating bezel. Japanese quartz movement. Red tipped seconds hand. And the solid feel of the case really is something for the price, although some will find it too big at 44mm in diameter. Lug width is 22mm. Throw a nicer NATO on it (like Crown & Buckle’s supreme NATO) and you have a casual/sporty watch setup that looks and feels much MUCH more expensive than anyone would guess at a glance.

The model that more or less brought Orient’s line of mega-affordable, in-house movement equipped automatic watches to our collective consciousness. Classy. Simple. The kind of watch your Dad or Grandpa (and maybe you) would wear with everything. From a t-shirt and chinos to a suit and tie. In house, automatic movement. Domed crystal. Simple hands and indices. 40.5mm diameter case is the sweet spot for many. More than a couple dial and case colors to choose from.

The one drawback is the odd lug/strap width. It’s 21mm. Not 20mm. Not 22mm. 21mm. So choices for a new strap (if you so desire) are a little limited.

Total Cost: $196.01

*NOTE: Looks like between writing/shooting, and publishing, the price on the Casio went down to $44, while the price on the Orient went UP to $123. That’ll happen with Amazon. You’ll forgive us for being a few bucks over ($202.79) thanks to those last minute fluctuations.

Got a wristwatch duo you’d like to recommend for Double Time? Send those in to joe@dappered.com. And thanks to our man Brandon for the idea for the series.