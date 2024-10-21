Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Wool/Cashmere Topcoats, Seiko Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Ends tomorrow, Tuesday 10/22. Yes it’s one of those “sign in or sign up for their rewards program“ deals. But it’s a simple log-in/password creation (no brand-specific credit card application required.)

Expires today. And oddly, they dropped some new arrivals over the weekend after the sale had launched. How do we know? Because I don’t think I woulda missed this knee length quilted sleeping-bag of a coat. (It had hit their site styled with other items, but it hadn’t gone up for sale yet.) Code BRINSIDER works on most of those new arrivals, as long as they aren’t excluded items like shoes, cashmere/cashmere-blends, or leather jackets. Full original picks can be found here.

Billed as their “lowest prices of the season event.” And that seems to check out, as last month their Seikos seemed to bottom out at 23.5% off (unless we missed something, which is totally possible). The benefits of purchasing through an authorized dealer are numerous. You’ll get a factory warranty, often customer service is more attentive, and you can rest easy knowing you’re getting new, legit merchandise. But often it’s hard for authorized dealers to compete with the gray market. Big thanks to Chris M. for the tip!

Another pick from their lowest price of the season sale. There’s a lot of “misses” at Macy’s… but these look to be a true hit for the price. 70% wool / 20% nylon / 10% cashmere. Six colors. “Classic” fit, so that should work fitting easily over a suit or sportcoat or heavy sweater. Could be worth a trip to the tailor to get that last little bit of fit dialed in. Thirty bucks less than a UNIQLO.

Also worth a mention: