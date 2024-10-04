Allen Edmonds Rediscover America Sale 2024 – Top 10 Picks

Shoes shown very top of post: Strand Cap Toe Oxfords in the new “Espresso” dark brown leather

AE has two big sales on the calendar every year. First is their Anniversary Sale in the spring, and this second one is their Rediscover America sale. It’s during these big events that their “icons” shoes actually go on significant sale. It’s not every day one can save almost a hundred bucks on Parks or Strands. So yes, while AE will run the occasional sale, this big one, and the “other big one” (not a technical term) in the Spring are the real deals. Below is our top 10 rankings picked and placed by way of a combination of factors like value, versatility, discount, and style.

Number one. They’re well under $300, they’re crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin, and the style is timeless. As we head into fall and winter, making the switch from leather soled dress shoes to something with a bit of traction is the way to go. The Dainite sole is largely un-noticeable. It’s not some big toothy, lug sole. Not at all. They look just fine with a suit. Perfect even.

Same shoe, just with leather soles. For those who don’t need or want Dainite. Often on sale in other, smaller events throughout the year, but $249 for first quality (not Factory 2nds), crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin, ships free/returns for free dress shoes is something pretty darn good here in this day and age. Made in a bunch of colors, but the deep dark brown Mahogany is gonna be tough to beat.

Boot season is here. And the Higgins Mill does it all. They’re simple, handsome, and have a (wait for it) Dainite rubber sole. The Germany-sourced weatherproof leather uppers are a feature that competing boots rarely if ever match. Available in four colors. Chili is shown above. Full review here.

The Strand is the legendary, bit-of-flash dress shoe from Allen Edmonds. They’re often excluded from other sales, but the anniversary sale (and the rediscover America sale in the fall) is usually when you get them for a bit off list price. Nice to see that’s holding true again this year. Almost $100 off. Available in Walnut (shown), Mahogany (in person review here), Black, Dark Chili, or the dark brown Espresso shown at the very top of the post.

They’re basically Strand-boots with a Dainite rubber sole and weather resistant leather uppers. Hard not to like them, especially heading into fall and winter. Visually they’re busy. Quiet they are not.

Full review here. The bedrock of the Allen Edmonds business. Doesn’t get more timeless and handsome than that. They DO make the Park Avenue with a Dainite Rubber sole (for $20 more), but for some reason they’ve limited the color selection over there to just Black, Walnut, Dark Chili, and Coffee. No Espresso or Mahogany, which is shown above. Falls down to the middle of our top 10 because they’re $80 more than the nearly identical Fifth Avenues.

HOT POT OF COFFEE those are something. Also available in burgundy. If you’re the type that loves both your dress shoes as well as wearing boots from time-to-time, these are going to be hard to pass up. Would have been higher up the list if they had a grippy, v-tread or Dainite sole. Soles are the usual leather. Which is… fine. Would have been nice to have seen all season “tires” put on this particular ride. Like these.

Hello, new “polo” suede. Extra “how-do-you-do” to the dark brown Espresso. Sleek but not Elf-ish/pointy. Dead simple design. Comfortable. Also made in Dark Chili, Walnut, and Black.

No one advocates for wearing chukka boots like this particular style website. Weatherproof uppers. Dainite sole. Versatile enough to pair with both casual and smart casual wear, but those eyelets, as cool as they are, will keep them from being dressed up.

Modern in their minimalism, classy in their quiet style. That’s the Carlyle. Hard not to love. Full review here. Available in black, dark chili, or walnut. Would love it if Allen Edmonds started offering this in Mahogany or Espresso.

Gonna need those if you pick up a new pair of shoes or boots during this sale. Made in the USA. Won’t ship for free on their own since standard free shipping doesn’t kick in until $100 these days.