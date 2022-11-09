Double Time: The Affordable Two Watch Collection – Under $1000

About The Series: Double Time is for guys who like watches, but don’t necessarily want a big collection. What we’re going for here are two watches, at different affordable budgets, which as a team can fill just about any style need in every-day life. A casual watch and a dress watch. Those are basically the parameters.

Very much based on the Seiko 5 Sports dive-style platform (which itself dominated the earlier, less expensive editions of Double Time), the Seiko 5 Sports GMT is a lot of sports-style wrist watch for the money. Diameter is a sporty 42.5mm (which wears more like 41mm), it has 100m of water resistance, and the caseback is an exhibition style so you can see the workings of the GMT movement.

An automatic/mechanical movement with that “extra” hand is exceedingly rare in this price range, and it can be used in a few different ways. But one of the easiest is to “set it and forget” it to the 24-hour time in the 2nd time zone you want to track (London, Shanghai… Peoria) and then by seeing where that red hand is pointing to on the bezel, you’ll know if they’re eating dinner or breakfast “over there.”

Movement hacks and hand winds, and while the crown doesn’t screw down, it feels nice and secure in the seated, waterproof position.

It’s a bit of a unicorn. So much so that authorized dealers and gray market shops are having a hard time keeping them in stock. But be patient, keep an eye out (we’ll do our best for you too), and you could score one for 20% – 25% off at an authorized dealer.

A favorite of watch aficionados, this is the one with an almost iridescent blueish-silver dial. Case size is a pleasing for many 40.5mm, and the movement hacks and hand winds. The hands and indices look razor sharp, the case back is an exhibition style showing off the 23-jewel movement, and the slightly tapered crown has a classically styled Seiko “S” etched into it. But it’s the band that’s a deal breaker for some of us. Sure it’s pliable leather with a soft underside, and the blue accent stitching is neat, but the topside is a glossy patent leather. It’s easy to see what they’re going for here, but it just doesn’t do the piece justice. Looks like something they stole off a pair of 10 year-old’s dance class tap shoes. Yet a strap change-out is simple enough. Go with a black croc style embossed instead.

Note: Seiko did a reboot of this “Cocktail Time” design a few years back. Head over here to Worn and Wound’s explainer of what they changed.

Total Cost: $900 (ish)

Got a wristwatch duo you’d like to recommend for Double Time? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Want to see the entire series? Head here for the growing archive of our Double Time posts.