Steal Alert: Macy’s 23.5% off select Seiko watches

Been a minute (wocka) since some of these Seiko models dropped this low at an authorized dealer.

There’s two parts to this. The first part is Macy’s is running a sale on a lot of their wristwatch stock (no Hamiltons. Sorry.) Second part is that by using the additional 15% off code VIP, the already on sale watches will drop even further. All of the Seiko picks below land at a net 23.5% off MSRP. Kinda odd they’ve all ended up at 23.5% off… or perhaps not odd at all, as that must be how spreadsheets and margins in their promotions department work:

The Seiko Automatic Picks

The benefits of purchasing through an authorized dealer are numerous. You’ll get a factory warranty, often customer service is more attentive, and you can rest easy knowing you’re getting new, legit merchandise. But often it’s hard for authorized dealers to compete with the gray market.

The Seiko Solartimer (quartz) Picks

These prices, while beatable in the less comfortable corners of the retail web, are more in line with what you’d find on Amazon (or elsewhere) from sellers like XYZJoeBillysWatches. That Joe-Billy. With his kraaaazy deals. Wouldn’t trust him to move my couch though. You sure you wanna send him a few hundred bucks?

Code VIP is set to expire Monday the 7th.

That’s all.

Carry on.