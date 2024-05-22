Long Weekend Men’s Sales Roundup – Nordy Half Yearly, J. Crew Factory 50%-70% off, & More

This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in. And just a reminder that come Memorial Day we won’t be posting. On Monday, maybe consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to our veterans and their families. A huge thank you to all of you in the readership who have served, as well as those who are currently serving.

Reminder: this is not mainline J. Crew. This is their step-down/cheaper version. So take those MSRP/”valued at” full price numbers with a big grain of salt. That said, 50% off (at least) AND free shipping no minimum is an awfully nice way to kick off the long weekend (for some). Especially if, say, you just want a pair of chinos and you know that the mainline J. Crew stretch chinos never go on sale. The JCF version are 99% cotton/1% spandex, and come in a bunch of different fits. Free shipping no minimum ends today, Wednesday 5/22/24.

Not bad. Sale section is a bit picked over here at the end of May, but there’s still some winners in there all the same. The camp mocs seem to have real potential, especially as we head into prime camp moc season.

Prices are now as marked, online. Discounts have already been taken. No need to apply a code at checkout. It’s an extra 25% off regular sale items at the main Allen Edmonds site…. and it’s also an additional 25% off Factory 2nds. BUT…

Factory 2nds returns will set you back a steep $25 restocking fee. So be careful with anything tagged as such. They’re still mixing Factory 2nds into the main site’s sale section, which makes things all the more confusing.

Full details and a review of the Factory 2nds buying experience can be found in this post here.

Remember that Nordstrom’s Half Yearly sales are much different than their annual Anniversary Sale (coming up in July). The Half-Yearly sales are true clearances. So stock/size selection/colors that are actually on sale (translation: almost always the weird colors) can vary greatly. It’s a heck of a haystack. A few needles… but… key word: few. At least everything ships and returns for free.

The Pick: Full Grain Leather Pan Am Duffel – $250 ($449)

Lots of variety in the Bespoke Post shop. That’s one way to put it. But one specific call out would be WP Standard’s Pan Am Duffel. Made from their excellent, pliable yet thick full grain leather. Solid brass hardware. Big fan of that brand. On sale at Bespoke post in Chocolate (shown), Tan, or Desert Black.

The combo pick:

= $249 total (reg price $492 for all four)

Separate deal from the extra 20% off sale items promo. These aren’t clearance shirts, but instead these are their regular wheelhouse flagship stock. Four shirts is a lot to buy at once, but $62.25 per shirt (again, you have to buy four) is pretty good for Brooks Brothers. Not bad if you like to spend a little on dress shirts, but don’t want to get into the triple-digits per shirt arena. Ships free as well, as Brooks Brothers free shipping doesn’t kick in until $200, yet this’ll trip that threshold.

NOTE: At post time, the extra 10% off code GET10 is working on both the shorts and tees deal. Pretty, pretty good. And the secret’s out on those tees. They’re great. Buried in their athletic-wear section, those tees look, feel, and act more like an upgraded/super smooth/”dressy” t-shirt (think the luxe touch from BR). Super smooth poly/modal blend that breathes without looking shiny or “techy”. Raglan style sleeves highlight your shoulders as well as help out with ease of movement. And the collar holds up remarkably well. Not slouchy or thin or weird. For those that prefer wider necks, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Yes there’s a small logo on the left sleeve. But it’s subtle, and these tees are so comfortable that you might quickly forget about it. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

Nobody does random quite like Amazon during a big retail push. Probably best to check your order history/”buy again” section and see if anything you get with some regularity from Uncle Jeff’s Andy’s Internet Emporium is on sale.

The Combo Pick:

= $189 total (normally $270)

Ledbury did what Rhone couldn’t do. They made a true dress shirt out of a breathable, wicking, smooth performance fabric, and most importantly: The collar feels and acts like a true dress shirt collar. Great with a tie. Looks exceptionally sharp without too, thanks to their structure and the slightly lowered 2nd button. Bought one for myself when they debuted, and they’re legit. The one drawback is they do need a bit of ironing. Care instructions are machine wash gentle cycle or hand wash, hang to dry. I’m careful with an iron, and especially so with these, as synthetics can scorch if your iron is too hot and you’re not moving quick. So be careful.

NOTE: These are from their made-to-order line. Much more precise measurement in terms of fit, and you get to pick the collar style too. Mid spread dress or hidden button down looks terrific without a tie, if that’s your thing. Also know that these take a few weeks in terms of delivery, as they make them once you input your options.

More WP Standard goods, but going direct to the brand here (as they understandably have much more stock than Bespoke Post). Includes the excellent Woodward briefcases, available in three shades of leather. Full review of the tan leather Woodward can be found here.

From swimsuits to suit separates. Prices are as marked and they’re all over the place. Pretty sure you knew about this one already though. Full picks for this one can be found here, in case you hadn’t seen them yet.

USA made boots and shoes. Super high quality leathers. Hard not to ogle their Lakeshore cap toe boots. But it’s Camp Moc season for sure.

First quality goods, pretty solid discounts, and an oddly wide variety of gear. No returns or exchanges on anything tagged as final sale. And there’s a lot of final sale stuff in there.

Feels like a seasonal clearance. Pretty scattershot in that extra 25% off w/ SUMMER code section. Also worth noting select Killshots are 25% off. No code needed. Discount should show up in your bag. No login needed to save on the Killshots. Which is nice.

Includes some of their flagship “core” line suits. For those unfamiliar, the Core Line is an upgrade over their base level (and mighty fine all the same) Red Label. Red Label only comes in one fit. Core line comes in two fits (slim or contemporary), nicer wool for the fabrics, and better “trim” stuff like the lining, buttons, etc.

Here’s how this works, as it’s sorta two sales in one:

Swamp-bum season is nigh. Switch to performance fabric underwear, as cotton holds onto moisture, chafes, and is a general and literal pain in the backside during sweaty season. UNIQLO’s AIRism performance fabric boxer briefs are breathable, wick moisture away from the skin, and unlike other brands… they’re super cheap. Especially now that they’re on sale. Sale ends Thursday 5/23.

For those looking for a navy blue blazer under $300 (which is hard to find these days), the CT Merino “proper” blazer is a good bet. Two fits, 100% wool exterior, light hopsack like texture. It won’t have the buttery soft “squish” that comes with a lightweight flannel like the J. Crew Legacy, but when it comes to the warmer months, a lot of us prefer something cooler and crisper feeling. And remember that returns with Charles Tyrwhitt can be on the pricey side, as the (expensive) outbound shipping is non-refundable, and returns will set you back a $9.95 pre-paid label.

Another “pretty sure you already knew about this sale” mention. Full picks can be found here of course.

Also worth a mention:

