Long Weekend Men’s Sales Roundup – Nordy Half Yearly, J. Crew Factory 50%-70% off, & More

This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in. And just a reminder that come Memorial Day we won’t be posting. On Monday, maybe consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to our veterans and their families. A huge thank you to all of you in the readership who have served, as well as those who are currently serving.
J. Crew FACTORY: 50% – 70% off sitewide, Free Shipping NO minimum 5/22 only
- Slim-fit flex chinos in Slim, Athletic Slim, or Straight – $39.50 ($79.50)
- Short-sleeve linen-blend shirts – $34.95 ($89.50)
- Short-sleeve henleys in slub cotton – $9.95 ($59.95… seriously, sixty bucks is the “comparable value?”)
- Linen-cotton blend tees – $19.50 ($49.50)
Reminder: this is not mainline J. Crew. This is their step-down/cheaper version. So take those MSRP/”valued at” full price numbers with a big grain of salt. That said, 50% off (at least) AND free shipping no minimum is an awfully nice way to kick off the long weekend (for some). Especially if, say, you just want a pair of chinos and you know that the mainline J. Crew stretch chinos never go on sale. The JCF version are 99% cotton/1% spandex, and come in a bunch of different fits. Free shipping no minimum ends today, Wednesday 5/22/24.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 20% off sale items
- Khaki Suede Sconset Camp Mocs – $79.99 ($198)
- Brown Suede Sconset Camp Mocs – $79.99 ($198)
- Made in Italy Stretch Wool Gray 1818 Suit – $559.99 ($1298)
- Regent Fit One-Button Navy Italian Wool 1818 Tuxedo – $639.99 ($1298)
- Olive Check Wool Hopsack Sport Coat – $279.99 ($548)
- Nautical Knot Made in Italy Silk Tie – $47.99 ($108)
- Navy-Green Made in Italy Silk Tie – $43.99 ($108)
- Navy-Red-Gray Made in Italy Silk Tie – $43.99 ($108)
Not bad. Sale section is a bit picked over here at the end of May, but there’s still some winners in there all the same. The camp mocs seem to have real potential, especially as we head into prime camp moc season.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off Sale AND Factory 2nds
- Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxford Dress Shoe – $261.75 ($425)
- Center Court Lace-up Sneaker – $171.75 ($300) imported
- Factory Second Dalton Wingtip Boots – $172.48 ($445) $25 restocking fee on returns
- Factory Second Strand Oxfords – $243.75 ($425) $25 restocking fee on returns
Prices are now as marked, online. Discounts have already been taken. No need to apply a code at checkout. It’s an extra 25% off regular sale items at the main Allen Edmonds site…. and it’s also an additional 25% off Factory 2nds. BUT…
- Factory 2nds returns will set you back a steep $25 restocking fee. So be careful with anything tagged as such.
- They’re still mixing Factory 2nds into the main site’s sale section, which makes things all the more confusing.
Full details and a review of the Factory 2nds buying experience can be found in this post here.
Nordstrom: Half-Yearly Sale is Live
- Nordstrom Wool/Cotton/Linen Blend half-lined Sport Coat – $194.35 ($299)
- Nordstrom Stripe Wool & Silk Crewneck Sweater – $59.69 $99.50)
- Nordstrom Dale Cap Toe Monk Strap Shoe – $54.99 ($99.95)
- Nordstrom Fulton Chelsea Boot – $83.99 ($119.95)
- Made in Italy TBNY Amedeo Derby – $199.50 ($399)
Remember that Nordstrom’s Half Yearly sales are much different than their annual Anniversary Sale (coming up in July). The Half-Yearly sales are true clearances. So stock/size selection/colors that are actually on sale (translation: almost always the weird colors) can vary greatly. It’s a heck of a haystack. A few needles… but… key word: few. At least everything ships and returns for free.
Bespoke Post: Up to 40% off in their shop
The Pick: Full Grain Leather Pan Am Duffel – $250 ($449)
Lots of variety in the Bespoke Post shop. That’s one way to put it. But one specific call out would be WP Standard’s Pan Am Duffel. Made from their excellent, pliable yet thick full grain leather. Solid brass hardware. Big fan of that brand. On sale at Bespoke post in Chocolate (shown), Tan, or Desert Black.
Brooks Brothers Part II: Four Shirts for $249 (reg. $118-$128 per)
The combo pick:
- White Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($128)
- Blue Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($128)
- Light Blue Gingham Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Pinpoint Oxford Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($118)
- Navy Gingham Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Pinpoint Oxford Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($118)
= $249 total (reg price $492 for all four)
Separate deal from the extra 20% off sale items promo. These aren’t clearance shirts, but instead these are their regular wheelhouse flagship stock. Four shirts is a lot to buy at once, but $62.25 per shirt (again, you have to buy four) is pretty good for Brooks Brothers. Not bad if you like to spend a little on dress shirts, but don’t want to get into the triple-digits per shirt arena. Ships free as well, as Brooks Brothers free shipping doesn’t kick in until $200, yet this’ll trip that threshold.
GAP: 60% off those ActiveFit Tees, 50% off most shorts, + Extra 10% off w/ GET10
- 10″ Vintage Shorts – $21.60 ($49.95) 98% cotton / 2% spandex
- 8″ Vintage Shorts – $21.60 ($49.95) 98% cotton / 2% spandex
- 7″ Easy Shorts With E-Waist – $17.10 ($39.95) 98% cotton / 2% spandex
- ActiveFit Tees – $13.50 ($39.95)
NOTE: At post time, the extra 10% off code GET10 is working on both the shorts and tees deal. Pretty, pretty good. And the secret’s out on those tees. They’re great. Buried in their athletic-wear section, those tees look, feel, and act more like an upgraded/super smooth/”dressy” t-shirt (think the luxe touch from BR). Super smooth poly/modal blend that breathes without looking shiny or “techy”. Raglan style sleeves highlight your shoulders as well as help out with ease of movement. And the collar holds up remarkably well. Not slouchy or thin or weird. For those that prefer wider necks, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Yes there’s a small logo on the left sleeve. But it’s subtle, and these tees are so comfortable that you might quickly forget about it. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.
Amazon: totally random Memorial Day Weekend deals
- Poly & Bark Verity Lounge Chair – $534.73 w/ 10% off coupon box checked ($599)
- Bulova Marine Start 43mm Quartz Dive Watch – $200.50 ($250ish)
- Timex Weekender – $25.99 ($35)
- Willit Men’s Sun Shirts – $19.17 ($23.99)
Nobody does random quite like Amazon during a big retail push. Probably best to check your order history/”buy again” section and see if anything you get with some regularity from Uncle
Jeff’s Andy’s Internet Emporium is on sale.
Ledbury: 30% off $150+
The Combo Pick:
- White 94% Nylon 6% Spandex true performance fabric MTO dress shirt ($135)
- Ice blue 94% Nylon 6% Spandex true performance fabric MTO dress shirt ($135)
= $189 total (normally $270)
Ledbury did what Rhone couldn’t do. They made a true dress shirt out of a breathable, wicking, smooth performance fabric, and most importantly: The collar feels and acts like a true dress shirt collar. Great with a tie. Looks exceptionally sharp without too, thanks to their structure and the slightly lowered 2nd button. Bought one for myself when they debuted, and they’re legit. The one drawback is they do need a bit of ironing. Care instructions are machine wash gentle cycle or hand wash, hang to dry. I’m careful with an iron, and especially so with these, as synthetics can scorch if your iron is too hot and you’re not moving quick. So be careful.
NOTE: These are from their made-to-order line. Much more precise measurement in terms of fit, and you get to pick the collar style too. Mid spread dress or hidden button down looks terrific without a tie, if that’s your thing. Also know that these take a few weeks in terms of delivery, as they make them once you input your options.
WP Standard: 20% off w/ MDW20
- Woodward Briefcase in Chocolate or Tan, or Desert Black – $278.40 ($348)
- Pan Am Duffel in Rough Out Suede – $374.40 ($468)
More WP Standard goods, but going direct to the brand here (as they understandably have much more stock than Bespoke Post). Includes the excellent Woodward briefcases, available in three shades of leather. Full review of the tan leather Woodward can be found here.
J. Crew: Summer Kickoff Sale is live
- Organic cotton chambray shirt in five-year wash – $53.50 ($89.50) 40% off
- 6″ Embroidered Oarsman Stretch Swim Trunk – $44.50 ($89.50) 50% off
- Ludlow Slim Fit or Crosby Athletic Fit All-Season Italian Wool Suit Separates – $324 ($675) 52% off
From swimsuits to suit separates. Prices are as marked and they’re all over the place. Pretty sure you knew about this one already though. Full picks for this one can be found here, in case you hadn’t seen them yet.
Oak Street Bootmakers: 20% – 30% off Summer Sale
- Camp Mocs in Horween Chromexcel – $208.60 ($298) size down one half size from Brannock size
- Cap Toe Lakeshore Boots – $388.50 ($518) true to size
USA made boots and shoes. Super high quality leathers. Hard not to ogle their Lakeshore cap toe boots. But it’s Camp Moc season for sure.
Filson: Online Outlet is open
- 24 Hour Tin Cloth Briefcase in Cinder – $296.25 FINAL ($395)
- Waterproof Dry Roll-Top tote – $107.50 ($215)
- Wool Bomber Jacket – $296.25 FINAL ($395)
First quality goods, pretty solid discounts, and an oddly wide variety of gear. No returns or exchanges on anything tagged as final sale. And there’s a lot of final sale stuff in there.
Nike: members get an extra 25% off select sale styles w/ SUMMER25
- Blazer Low ’77 Vintage – $67.50 ($90)
- Air Zoom TR 1 Workout Shoes – $97.50 ($130)
- Killshot 2 – $67.50 ($90) no code needed on these. Navy swoosh, white swoosh, green swoosh and the black with white swoosh are all getting the 25% off.
Feels like a seasonal clearance. Pretty scattershot in that extra 25% off w/ SUMMER code section. Also worth noting select Killshots are 25% off. No code needed. Discount should show up in your bag. No login needed to save on the Killshots. Which is nice.
Spier: Up to $65 off Select Suits
- Navy Core Line Australian Merino Wool Suit – $328 ($378)
- Medium Gray Core Line Australian Merino Wool Suit – $328 ($378)
- Midnight Navy Australian Merino Wool Tuxedo – $398 ($448)
Includes some of their flagship “core” line suits. For those unfamiliar, the Core Line is an upgrade over their base level (and mighty fine all the same) Red Label. Red Label only comes in one fit. Core line comes in two fits (slim or contemporary), nicer wool for the fabrics, and better “trim” stuff like the lining, buttons, etc.
REI: Up to 30% off during their Biggest Sale of the Year
- KUHL Engineered Polo – $52.49 ($75) 4 colors
- KUHL Engineered Hoodie – $59.49 ($89) 5 colors
- REI 650 Down Vest – $49.89 ($99.95) 3 colors
- Made in the USA Danner Bull Run Moc Toe Boots – $187.39 ($249.95)
- Made in the USA Danner Douglas GTX 6″ Boots – $209.89 ($279.95)
Here’s how this works, as it’s sorta two sales in one:
- Non members can shop the sale without buying a membership. Those items are prices-as-marked online. Picks above are limited to items everyone can shop. You’ll see why in a second.
- Members (new or old) can take 20% off one full-priced item and an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item w/ the code ANNIV24. Yes there are exclusions. And unlike other brands/sites with “members” sales, it’s not just a simple email sign up. REI is a co-op. So you have to pay for a membership. It’s a $30 flat one-time fee for a lifetime membership.
UNIQLO: AIRism Underwear Sale – $9.90 ($15)
Swamp-bum season is nigh. Switch to performance fabric underwear, as cotton holds onto moisture, chafes, and is a general and literal pain in the backside during sweaty season. UNIQLO’s AIRism performance fabric boxer briefs are breathable, wick moisture away from the skin, and unlike other brands… they’re super cheap. Especially now that they’re on sale. Sale ends Thursday 5/23.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 20% off just about everything
- Merino Wool “Proper” Blazer – $279.20 ($349)
- Super 120s Wool Shawl Lapel Tuxedo Dinner Suit – $479.20 ($599)
- Slim Fit Linen Jacket – $359.20 ($449) four colors
For those looking for a navy blue blazer under $300 (which is hard to find these days), the CT Merino “proper” blazer is a good bet. Two fits, 100% wool exterior, light hopsack like texture. It won’t have the buttery soft “squish” that comes with a lightweight flannel like the J. Crew Legacy, but when it comes to the warmer months, a lot of us prefer something cooler and crisper feeling. And remember that returns with Charles Tyrwhitt can be on the pricey side, as the (expensive) outbound shipping is non-refundable, and returns will set you back a $9.95 pre-paid label.
Huckberry: Up to 40% off Memorial Day Weekend Sale
- Rhodes Tyler Chukkas – $156 ($198)
- Hemiplanet Ellipse Ultralight Adventure Backpack – 25L – $139 ($199)
- Wellen Easy Slub Short Sleeve Shirts – $73 ($98)
- Relwen Quilted Insulated Tanker Jacket – $190 ($318)
Another “pretty sure you already knew about this sale” mention. Full picks can be found here of course.
Also worth a mention:
- Madewell: 25% off select w/ LONGWEEKEND
- Todd Snyder: Up to 30% off sale and final sale items
- adidas: Extra 30% off select w/ SUMMER
- Roka Performance Sunglasses: Up to 40% off during their “sunseeker sale”
- Meermin: Up to 40% off during their spring sale (ends this Friday)
- DSW: 25% off for rewards members w/ HELLOVIP
NOTE: This post will be updated through the long weekend.