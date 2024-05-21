Huckberry: Up to 40% off (unofficial) Start of Summer Sale

Summer starts now (*spoiler* no it doesn’t).

Huckberry operates at that perfect mid point of rugged style and true functionality, and to celebrate the (unofficial) start of summer, they’re running one of their bigger sales of the year. Remember that free shipping at Huckberry kicks in at $98, but at least returns are free/won’t set you back an additional pre-paid label. Scrolling through the entire Huck sale section is enough to tear an index finger ligament, so let’s get to our picks.

Leave the gun, take the cannoli, and pack a jacket even if you don’t think you’ll need one. Wise words to live by. The quilted tanker from Relwen is one of their bestsellers, and rarely this deeply discounted. Probably because we’re roaring towards June. But that khaki option looks all kinds of right. Limited sizes at post time.

Like a nicely affordable version of the Victory Sportsrunner. Only these aren’t made in the USA. 80s/Dad-sneaker looks. All leather uppers with nubuck overlays. That crepe sole is pretty good looking too.

Looks like they just tanked the price on the grey pair. Beats the REI 20% off for members sale price by quite a bit now. A legend with legions of fans. Made from quick-drying nylon with a water repellent finish. Elasticized waistband with internal drawstring and quick-drying mesh liner. Fair Trade Certified. Could see these selling out.

And now the tees you can often find someone who loves their baggies shorts wearing with said baggies shorts. Also fair trade certified. Moisture wicking, quick dry, has an odor-control finish… the works. It appears these possibly just got marked down by the Huck folks to compete with REI’s big sale, where these are 20% off for members over there.

A steal. Full Review here. Really, really good. Textured crepe soles and standard desert boots are all well and good, but those crepe soles can get slick depending on conditions. The Meramec PU outsoles on these Rhodes are slip resistant, grippy in all conditions, and super comfortable.

Same boots, just in the waxy, tumbled, hickory-brown leather option.

Certainly more expensive than a short sleeve button up from, say, Target, but the folks at Wellen are trying to make the case: space dyed organic cotton slub fabric, flexible back box pleat, custom sunburst buttons, and that sun pattern is pretty great.

Those are either the meanest looking restaurant shoes you’ll ever see, or some serious trail shredders from Salomon. I choose to believe they’re both.

Anyone else feel like the James Brand stuff is realllly expensive?

“Even on sale at $69, for a simple pocket knife that ain’t cheap.”

But… but look at it.

A polo + western-style pearl snap shirt mashup. Nice. Those are different. 100% super soft ringspun cotton.

‘Tis the season. Italian made Chukkas from a sixth generation shoe and bootmaker in Northern Italy. Nubuck is a nice mid-point between the usual suede you’ll see on desert boots, and the glossy smooth leather on dressier chukkas. Nubuck has a matte finish, but not the nap that suede does. So yes, right inbetween.

Rugged Twill + Bridle Leather + American Made construction and attention to detail. Hefty price tag. Legit bag.

UPDATE: This just got put back to full price? Maybe their site is wobbling/updating? Worth keeping an eye on.

SIZE UP. I size up in these from medium to large (5’10″/185), and the large fits great after the first wash/dry. Remember that the collars on these are self-fabric. So a bit floppy and won’t look quite right with a blazer or sportcoat. But a best seller all the same as these are great for travel/long days since they’re made from a merino-wool blend which fights stink, feels fresh, and regulates your temperature. Looks like this is clearance stock from last year. Sizes are moving quick.

A pair of serious (not just “lifestyle”) running sneakers that also look like heritage “crunchy” trail sneakers.

And now something that thanks to its monochrome pale grey on grey scheme looks like it was born a long time ago and far far away, under a bleak, relentless sun, and worn by a tunic adorned cross country team on some distant, barren, desert planet.

“Lace up, Luke, race is Saturday and we need to train.”

“BUT I WANNA GO GET SOME POWER CONVERTERS.”

More gear here for those who put a value on USA Made stuff. 100% USA-grown supima cotton, cut and sewn here in the states as well. Sizes are a bit scattered.

It’s the 3 season version of the hugely popular GREYS outdoor slipper boots. Slip in/slip out. Wool breathes, naturally, but these are clearly extra breezy.

A mini fire-pit you can (carefully) burn indoors as it runs on clean isopropyl alcohol. So you can get the ambiance, without being eaten alive by mosquitos, or drowning in your neighbors’-just-over-the-fence weed smoke. (Hi Zach.)

While much of Huckberry’s catalog leans towards the “heritage” side in terms of style (nothing wrong with that), their in-house PROOF line seems to be a bit more modern. And reasonably affordable. These quilted, hooded jackets are ultra lightweight. Something to stash in the weekender if you’re headed to the mountains.

Just ten bucks off, but hey, they’re Red Wings. For those who want something a bit “more” than an unstructured desert boot style of chukka, but don’t want a big clunky work boot either. These are right in between. Made in the USA.

Use the extra 20% off code WHISKEY20 to get those prices in red shown above. Nice to see something on sale getting an additional little bit taken off with a code. Lead free, hand blown glass decanters and rocks glasses with raised topographic impressions of some of the world’s most famous geological wonders. Makes a terrific gift (Father’s Day?) especially when combined with a bottle of something top shelf.

More transitional outerwear that may be able to see some use on cool summer nights (but will really excel here in the last weeks of spring and then should see lots of use once we hit fall). Tailored fit. Quilted. Water and wind repellant that also does great layered underneath something heavier in winter. Available in a dark green ($130) or a burgundy red ($152). Currently going for $109 direct through Taylor Stitch BUT… those are final sale over there. These through Huckberry ship and return for free.

Hard to get more appropriate than deck sneakers with anchors on them. One of the very few final sale items in their sale section right now. A reminder that anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged.

These travel backpacks that can do everything sure are popular. For good reason. Having a backpack that’s great for long hauls + all the options (carry-handles and internal organization) makes for one less thing to worry about. No personal experience with Heimplanet, but this 34 liter backpack sure looks the part. And the thought that went into the design is impressive: 3-D geometric back pad lifts the pack off of your back for more airflow. Wedge-shaped design funnels gear into a balanced configuration on your back. Packs expands outwards rather than side-to-side giving your elbows more freedom to move around.’

And their smaller, ultralight “ellipse” model. That thing looks like it just jumped out of a time machine…. or off the head of an Alien from the 22nd century. But can it carry a tune?

The first jacket in F&T’s waxed outerwear collection to include a hint of stretch. 8 oz. waxed canvas shell. Not made in the USA like their waxed truckers. That’s worth noting.

An extra layer to take with you to any sort of cooler weather destination, or to have around your place for those early mornings when it has cooled off enough outside to throw all the windows open and let the fresh air in. Made from “recycled cotton, acrylic, and polyester for an optimal balance of softness, durability, and warmth.”

Admittedly… these are a little weird. They’ve got an Indy-like workboot shape, a studded rubber sole, and an apron toe… yet they’re unlined and less structured. Maybe something for those who love wearing boots, and hate shelving their heavier heritage-inspired work boots for summer. These could be the salve that gets those types to Fall. Made in England by the same folks who make the famous hi-top chukkas that…. (oh wait…)

Fully stocked and (*Target Lady Voice*) ready to rock for another season. Full review here. And again, it’s worth noting that Huckberry is (so far?) the only US based retailer to get their hands on these things. Which is huge. Because they ship/return for free via Huckberry. Used to be that you had to order them from England or the EU, which meant mega outbound shipping AND possible return shipping charges. No longer thanks to Huckberry.

The Huckberry Memorial Day Weekend Sale is set to run through Monday, 5/27. Not sure what happens to the prices on most of these items after that. Maybe something, possibly nothing. Stock and size selection could move quick on some of the picks above though.