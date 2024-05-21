J. Crew Summer Kickoff Sale: 31% – 53% off select full price picks

J. Crew: The Summer Kickoff Event
J. Crew’s “math” continues to confound. Their big summer kickoff sale is advertised as “40% off” but prices are well and truly all over the map. Like, why have a big graphic slapped on your home page which says “40% off!” and then the first item you see when you click on “shop men” is a polo that’s 14% off. Fourteen ain’t forty.
Yet LOTS of their inventory is 50% off or more.
What follows are picks that we think and hope maximize the price to value/versatility/style ratio. We will almost entirely stick to items that are 40% off or more. Off we go.
Tech Oxford Shorts in 9″ or 7″ inseams – $39.50 ($79.50) 50% off
It does appear that J. Crew has a true hit on their hands when it comes to their new Tech Oxford Cloth pants (which are excluded from this sale. boooooo.) So making shorts as well seems like a smart idea. 9″ or 7″ inseams. Not a ton of colors yet, but the sky-blue is classic, and the green-white is interesting. Additional options in gray and khaki would be ideal. Fabric is a 55% cotton/43% recycled polyester/2% elastane blend. So know that they’re not the same as the tech-short fabric. Nor could they be, as an oxford cloth style.
Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirts in slim, classic, tall, or untucked – $53.50 ($89.50) 40% off
Their lighter weight poplin shirts with a broken in but not broken down washed feel. Not their oxford cloth shirts (we’ll get to those). But instead a smoother, crisper poplin. Great for the sunny days ahead.
Woven Elastic Belt with round buckle – $29.50 ($49.50) 40% off
Summer means woven belts. And these stretch for comfort, in case you hit the bbq’d ribs a little too hard and need to digest slowly or risk the meat sweats. And what production assistant had to get all of these belts to lay/nestle/curl just “so” for the photographs? That must have been maddening. There’s no way those belts all “behaved” for their photos. Had to have been like the menswear accessory equivalent of snake charming.
Stretch Chino Shorts in 7″ or 10.5″ inseams – $39.50 ($69.50) 43% off
A perfect example of how random this sale is. The 7″ or 10.5″ inseams are on sale… but the 9″ version is stuck at full price. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ … guys, I’m confused too. But here we are. If a 7″ or 10.5″ inseam for shorts works for you, good on ya. These are the shorts version of their flagship, popular, almost always excluded stretch chinos.
Cotton T-shirt in Stripe – $19.50 ($39.50) 50% off
Stripes. Classy stripes. Don’t be surprised if these tees shrink up a bit in the wash. If you’re 5’10” or over, consider a tall size.
Italian Suede and Leather Round-buckle Dress Belt – $39.50 ($69.50) 43% off
Tapered end and rounded buckle makes them just different enough. Available in either snuff (top) or chocolate brown.
Saddle Shoes in leather and English suede – $134.50 ($198) 32% off
Summer “nerd chic.” Saddle shoes used to be the sole territory of Professors and Steve Urkel. But if you get them in a low contrast/tonal suede-to-leather look like these, they’ll be less “did I do that?” and more “I did it.” Okay, that’s a reach (and two years too late on a DJ Khaled song reference) but grant me the poetic/prose-etic justice, please. Bottom line: Saddle shoes are like bucks, only non committal on the full suede. Wear them with lighter/breezier suits when you want to dress down a tailored look, and work them in with chinos and polos in other scenarios. And as shown above, they work with jeans when the weather is cooler.
Short-sleeve Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirts – $46.50 ($98) 52% off
Slim, classic, or tall fits. J. Crew’s Baird McNutt Irish Linen shirts can sometimes be excluded from sales. One of their bestsellers. Half off is nice. Quite nice. Linen’s texture helps these things feel and look breezy and summery. Not stiff and starched like a short sleeve dress shirt. Far from it.
Cotton shaker-stitch hooded Sweater – $69.50 ($148) 53% off
Can a summery hoodie be “chunky?” And should it? If to you the answer to both of those questions is a resounding “yes,” then there’s your hoodie.
Bowery Performance Stretch Dress Shirt with spread collar – $49.50 ($98) 49% off
No personal experience with these, but hopes are high. They’re new and part of their ever expanding “performance” line. Fabric is 67% cotton/28% polyamide/5% elastane. That’s a significant amount of elastane. Here’s to hoping they truly do stretch and wick and breathe.
6″ Embroidered Oarsman Stretch Swim Trunk – $44.50 ($89.50) 50% off
In general, swimwear is expensive. And while these aren’t some hyper-engineered hybrid that’s built to hike mountains and fly to mars and solve the Theory of Everything and then go for a dip (admission: some of those hybrids truly are great)… they do appear to be nice looking swim trunks. For under forty bucks. Not bad. Lots of colors and patterns. Mesh lined.
Airman Sunglasses – $47.50 ($79.50) 40% off
Check out the earpieces/temple pieces. The tortoise temples are a nice detail. Helps knock some of the shine down on a pair of otherwise classic aviators.
Short-sleeve Garment-dyed Seersucker Shirts – $44.50 ($89.50) 50% off
Slim, classic, or tall fits here as well. Seersucker is that puckered fabric you sometimes see Derby-Day suits made out of. And that perfect pucker helps increase airflow, as the texture keeps the shirt from laying flat against your skin.
Made in Italy MacAlister Boots in “Estate Brown Leather” – $109.50 ($168) 35% off
We mention the suede version all the time, but the leather option should get some love too. Stitch-down construction, natural rubber sole, unlined/not-very-constructed upper for casual and easy use. Super versatile. Full review here.
Made in Italy MacAlister Boots in suede – $109.50 ($158) 31% off
Was really hoping these would get the “40%” off, but sadly… not to be. Still though. Terrific boots. Casual, comfortable, and can be dressed up a little if need be. But also looks great with a pair of beat up chinos, a t-shirt, and a dive watch. Shown above is this year’s version of their “auburn” suede. It’s lighter this year. Still really good for the price. Just featured over here.
Slim Secret Wash Organic Cotton Poplin Shirt in navy gingham – $53.50 ($89.50) 40% off
“Re-introducing the pinnacle of shirt engineering.” What is this, an Audi commercial?
UPDATE: What’s up with the tags? Berserk photoshop job gone wrong?
Ludlow Slim Fit All-Season Italian Wool Suit Separates – $324 ($675) 52% off
- Suit Jacket in Ludlow Slim Fit All-Season Italian Stretch Worsted Wool – $224.50 ($450)
- Suit Trousers in Ludlow Slim Fit All-Season Italian Stretch Worsted Wool – $99.50 ($225)
NOT final sale. These are their 4-season weight, stretch Italian wool (Tollegno) flagship suits. Easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Timeless 3″ lapels. Available in four colors. Jackets are here, trousers are here. Remember since they’re suit separates, you have to put each piece in your cart individually before you check out. Was 48% off, which was already a steal. Now half off. They must have wayyyy overbought this fabric, or something. Who knows.
Crosby Athletic Fit All-Season Italian Wool Suit Separates – $324 ($675) 52% off
- Suit Jacket in Crosby Athletic Fit All-Season Italian Worsted Wool – $224.50 ($450)
- Suit Trousers in Crosby Athletic Fit All-Season Italian Worsted Wool – $99.50 ($225)
Same Italian stretch worsted wool fabric, different fit template. This one is for the more athletic body types that need a bit more room in the chest, shoulders, upper legs, and backside.
Made-in-the-USA White Linen w/ Border Pocket Squares – $22.50 ($40) 43% off
Classic, sharp, and Made in the USA. A piped, 100% linen pocket square will finish off many a suited-up look, especially for a big event like a wedding or something like that. Wear the green-bordered one with a navy suit, light blue shirt, smart dress shoes and a simple dress watch. Make sure the green edges are sticking out just a bit. Linen is a great fabric choice since the natural texture sets it apart from wool suiting fabrics.
Italian Leather Round-Buckle Belt – $39 ($69.50) 43% off
Still interesting thanks to the rounded buckle, but they’re elegant and versatile too. Italian leather. Four colors.
Italian Pull-up Leather Belt – $44.50 ($75) 40% off
And now a belt that leans significantly more casual, but still won’t overwhelm with a “I earned this at a local rodeo” buckle. Italian tanned pull-up leather. Will start to immediately take on character as pull-up leather changes with use, as the waxes it’s stuffed with get “pulled up” to the surface with wear. That’s where the patina will come from.
Light Blue or White Slim Bowery Wrinkle-Free Dress Shirt with button-down collar – $49.50 ($98) 49% off
J. Crew has struggled with their dress shirts… but these seem to be the exception. Less-likely-to-wrinkle finished 98% cotton / 2% stretch with a sharp button down collar. Slim, classic, or tall fits.
9″ Tech Short – $39.50 ($79.50) 50% off
No cotton in these. None. Pure performance fabric. They’re a blend of 57% recycled nylon, 39% polyamide, 4% elastane. Lots of stretch, and when it’s hot and sticky, they’ll help keep your pieces and parts from getting hot and sticky. Expect these to make some “swish swish” noise when walking. But the comfort is well worth that small drawback. They’re one of the best reviewed things on the J. Crew site. That’s a 9″ inseam in “coal grey” shown above, in person.
Perry Suglasses – $47.50 ($79.50) 40% off
Classic keyhole bridge with exaggerated thickness to the frames.
Broken-in Organic Cotton Oxford Shirts in Slim/Classic/Untucked/Tall – $53.50 ($89.50) 40% off
Broken in oxford cloth isn’t stiff or scratchy. Available in slim fit, classic fit, and yes even a tall template.
Bowery Dress Pant in Stretch Wool Blend – $69.50 ($148) 53% off
It appears that J. Crew fixed their Bowery dress pants. For a few months there the reviews were littered with quality-control problems. But the most recent reviews seem to indicate they’re back to their bestselling best. Fingers crossed. And try them on/inspect thoroughly before taking the tags off upon arrival. Sold in 30, 32, and 34″ inseam lengths. So unlike a lot of other wool dress pants, you may be able to skip a post-purchase trip to the tailor with these.
Bowery Dress Pant in Stretch Chino – $59.50 ($128) 53% off
And the crisp cotton version of the Bowery dress trouser. Should look great with a hopsack wool or linen/cotton sportcoat for a warm weather wedding, cocktail hour, dressier workplace, etc.
Short-sleeve Indigo Organic Chambray Shirt – $39.50 ($79.50) 50% off
Denim in the summer just feels too hot. That’s where chambray comes in. Chambray is a much, much, much lighter weight fabric compared to its beefed up older brother, Denim. Like the linen shirts, these should feel airy and crisp too.
100% Linen Shorts in 7″ or 9″ inseam – $49.50 ($89.50) 44% off
All linen. Which is great if that’s your thing. Expect wrinkling. That’s what linen does.
6″ LINED Tech Dock Shorts – $39.50 ($79.50) 50% off
The new sport-version of their Dock shorts. 57% recycled nylon/39% polyamide/4% elastane fabric exterior. Lined with a stretchy boxer-brief inside.
Slim Short-sleeve Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt – $39.50 ($79.50) 50% off
If you stick to textured solids (like the linen or seersucker shirts), you probably don’t need a bunch (or any) patterned short sleeve poplin button up shirts. But if you wanted one, then this micro floral with a white base would be as versatile as it gets.
Garment-dyed Five-pocket Pants in Slim or Straight fit – $59.50 ($118) 49% off
97% cotton, 3% elastane. 5-pocket jeans style layout. A few spring-ready colors. Slim or straight fits. Almost half off. Not bad.
Made in the USA Italian Silk Polka-Dot Neckties – $39.50 ($69.50) 43% off
Dots = not as stuffy as stripes. Which is good as we’re now heading into prime warm weather wedding season. 2.5″ wide at its widest point.
100% Merino Wool V-Necks – $54.50 ($98) 44% off
Merino. Go with merino. Year-round. Because cheap cotton will feel stuffy since cotton holds onto moisture. Not these, since they’re merino wool. Even good for summer depending on where you live/how aggressive your workplace AC may or may not be.
J. Crew’s summer kickoff sale is set to run through Tuesday 5/28. Don’t forget that rewards members get free outbound shipping no minimum, but returns through the post/UPS will set you back a $7.50 return label. If we missed anything, send in a style tip if you would: joe@dappered.com is where to find us/the Joe guy who runs Dappered.