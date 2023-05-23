Long Weekend Men’s Sales Roundup – 2023 Unofficial Start of Summer Edition

This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in. And just a reminder that come Memorial Day we won’t be posting. On Monday, maybe consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to our veterans and their families. A huge thank you to all of you in the readership who have served, as well as those who are currently serving.

Outfit 1:

Outfit 2:

Outfit 3:

Well hi there accidental style scenarios. Those just sorta came together. Huckberry is positioning this as “up to 30% off” but there’s quite a bit more in there that’s greater than 30% off. Free shipping kicks in at $99. Returns are free unless it’s a (rare) final sale item.

Same SALE25 code, two different deals. It’s an extra 25% off regular sale items at the main Allen Edmonds site…. and it’s also an additional 25% off Factory 2nds over at the shoebank. BUT…

Factory 2nds returns will set you back a steep $25 restocking fee. So be careful with anything tagged as such. They also appear to be mixing Factory 2nds into the main site’s sale section, which makes things all the more confusing.

Full details and a review of the Factory 2nds buying experience can be found in this post here.

Expires today, Wednesday May 24th. And yes, their excellent performance polos count as “activewear” for some reason. Not that you’ll be pumping iron in them, but maybe you could be running all over creation chasing a pickleball, tennis ball, or golf ball. Full in person review can be found in Polopalooza for of both of those polos. Sizes above are both a Medium on 5’10″/185.

But you probably already knew that. Full picks here if you’d like them.

The Combo:

= $192.50 Total / $96.25 per shirt

(normally $275 total / $135 per shirt)

Pretty much sitewide. No code needed, and 30% off orders of $150+. Should work on shorts, pants, sweaters, off the rack shirts, and more. When it comes to their Made to Order line, which are the two picks above, that collection allows you to pick a collar style, sleeve measurements down to the half inch, and to also choose from one of three different torso fits. Not cheap, but their fine twills with either a mid spread collar or hidden button down collar really are pretty close to perfect. Just know that the MTO stuff takes a few weeks to get to you.

This might be the first time the new-ish Stan Smith “Lux” has gone on sale. Or at least significantly on sale, since they’re 30% off with the code. Just the black and white versions though. Green accented Lux is still excluded. Code SAVINGS runs through Thursday 5/25, and you do have to be logged in to use it. Guessing it goes live for the general public after that.

No code needed here. As long as the item isn’t excluded, that extra 25% off should happen at checkout. Obligatory reminder that this is BR’s step down “Factory” line, so the fit, finish, and materials won’t be quite as nice as mainline BR. But the styling is awfully similar.

There’s more than suits and sportcoats in their clearance section… but for Brooks Brothers fans who like their 1818 line of suits, $450 is a tough price to beat. That said, styles/fabrics for those suits are limited in terms of what’s actually on clearance.

You can mix and match. Meaning, you can buy 2 polos and 2 shirts and get the multi buy discount. But you still have to buy four items in total. And that’s a lot. Be aware that shipping is spendy, since CT stuff ships from the U.K. Expect an additional $15 – $18 at checkout for that.

Spendy. That’s Todd Snyder though. Part of their “hello summer” sale. Some splurge worthy stuff in there. Not the greatest selection. But still worth a look if you’re a fan of the Todd Snyder aesthetic. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. And there’s quite a bit of Final Sale stuff in their sale section.

Not just for REI co-op members (although they have specific deals for members, which is a one-time $30 fee to join.) Not just for the “crunchy” rugged types… although it obviously, heavily leans that way. But… socks. Merino blend socks. Even if you’re the dressed up type, do not cast-aside the power of merino-blend “outdoorsy” socks for smart casual and casual wear. Especially as we move into the season of swamp-foot/hot and sweaty feet. They’ll change your life. If you ARE a member, you can use the code ANNIV23 to take 20% off a full-price item and an REI Outlet item. Sale ends 5/29.

Not on sale but a stock alert instead. Because they’re terrific. These gunmetal and black striped supreme nato straps have been out of stock for a while now, but they appear to have just come back in stock in common 20mm and 22mm widths. Perfect for hot weather as well as changing up the look of a classic diver. Watch shown above is the new-ish Invicta 1953 Automatic.

Also worth a mention:

Bespoke Post: Up to 40% off in their shop.

Taylor Stitch: 20% off just about everything early access if you log in to your account.

Under Armour: Extra 30% off their outlet with EXTRA30

Tie Bar: Up to 15% off Wedding Packs.

NOTE: This post will be updated through the long weekend.