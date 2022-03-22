In Review (& Steal Alert): Roka Halsey Performance Sunglasses

If you’re looking for a pair (or two) of sunglasses with which you can run/hike/bike in, but also later on that day you can wear them with a suit and head out for early evening cocktails…

…these are them.

Rarely on sale, Rokas are sport/lifestyle hybrids. Designed to perform and stay on your face, but also look good when you’re not sweating up a storm. Think of them as really really really nice Sunskis. Specifically the models with the (very) subtle nose and temple gripping pads that help keep them on your face, and off the ground, trail, or outdoor bar-top.

The matte “root beer” frame shade. Timeless shape. Thumbs up.

At 26 grams they’re noticeably light. They are (incoming power word, not hyperbolic) supremely comfortable. You’ll forget you’re wearing them. Specific real-world geometry means no jabbing into the sides of your head, or grinding down the bridge of your nose. And the soft, traction bits on the nose and ear pieces are some of if not the best in the business. They call that grippy material “Gecko,” and they even patented it. They designed it specifically to “support multi-directional traction with comfort,” and it’s also designed to not grab onto your hair.

Specs for these specs.

Size should fit most faces pretty well.

I’ve been lucky enough to own everything from the cheapest of the cheap shades, to the classic American Optical Pilots, to the spendiest Persols. And lots in-between.

Two pairs of wayfarer inspired Roka Halseys are now all I wear. I can’t go back. They’re too comfortable. Like Lululemon’s ABC pants, but for your face.

Subtle, comfortable, soft, grip. Same material on the ends of the ear pieces.

In regards to the style: They lean closer to Ray-Ban’s New Wayfarer in shape. Not blocky like the traditional wayfarer.

I think this sale is set to end today? There’s more styles than just the Halsey. But the Halsey are pretty timeless, and the least expensive of the bunch.

That’s all.

Carry on.

“And it’s alright.

But you know we can’t go back…” (to other sunglasses)