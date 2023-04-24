Polopalooza: The Best Looking Affordable Polos of 2023

For the polo shirt being such a basic staple of men’s style, there sure are a lot of bad ones out there. But these aren’t those. These are not your grandpa’s oversized, logo emblazoned, suffocatingly thick golf shirt. These are slim or athletic, clean lean and mean. Below is the best of the reasonably affordable polo crop from this year. Got a lead on a polo that should have made this list? Send those tips in to joe@dappered.com.

***BEST IN SHOW: CHEAP OPTION***

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Smooth, dressy but not fussy tech jersey (not pique) fabric. Moisture wicking. Breathable. Fit is trim but not tight. They don’t seem to shrink up in the wash (shown above is post machine wash/dry). Collar is EXCELLENT. It’s made from the same fabric as the body of the shirt, but it’s got just enough weight and reinforcement to make it lay right. It does not have a button down collar (hidden buttons or otherwise), so even with that substantial build to the collar, it could possible drift over jacket lapels when paired with a blazer or sportcoat. Three button placket is the sweet spot to many of our eyes. Sometimes just two buttons can look a little basic/cheap. Eight colors available. These made a very strong case to have won best in show overall.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Basically a super-cheap alternative to the Rhone Delta-pique without the hidden button down collar of the Rhone. It’s super cheap, but what’d you expect, right? But it’s still terrific for the price. 88% polyester, 12% lyocell tech pique is lightweight but not wispy. Really good amount of stretch too. Comfortable. Very comfortable. Something to reach for when it’s blistering hot in the dead of summer. Collar is made from the very same fabric as the body, not some cheaper ribbed stuff. Only issue with that collar is that it seems to have some wrinkling puckering issues. You can even see it in the model and product shots on their site. Nothing terrible though. A bit of intentional, careful ironing could help out. Or just leave it as is and forget it. A steal when on sale, which they should be often.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Same polo as last year, new name. This year they’ve dropped the “go-dry-cool” moniker in favor of “performance core.” But yes, an-in person look and feel showed that they’re the same. Super affordable at full price, and can drop to as low as $9.99 during big sales. It’s a basic, yes. Very basic. Nothing earth-moving in the design or details. But it’s so dang well executed. And the price is now stupid cheap. Lightweight, breathable, moves great. All poly tech fabric that somehow doesn’t feel crinkly or plastic-y or junky. No buttons on the collar, so it might suffer from some curl or flopping as the day rolls on, but geeze are these things excellent for the price. Big thanks to Nirmal P. for the tip on these. Eight colors available.

Size shown: Small on 5’9″/165lbs

Buck Mason champions quality in everything they make – including knitting all of their own fabrics – and this sueded cotton polo looks to be no different. Their signature “Venice Wash” uses small-batch garment dyeing and natural enzyme rinsing for subtle color variations consistent with vintage garments. Their slim fit skims without suffocating, and the two-button placket doesn’t feel too shallow. The lightweight sueded 145 GSM (grams per square meter) cotton is soft to the touch and has a lived-in feel right out of the box.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

One of Huckberry’s house-brands. Spendy, but will satiate those who love the classics and supporting Made-in-the-USA. Suuuper soft 100% Supima cotton, jersey knit fabric. Garment-dye gives it a worn in (but not worn out) look. Preshrunk. Collar is nice but not really all that structured. So combined with the garment-dye look and feel to the fabric, it leans more casual polo. Would still look good with chinos and some unstructured suede loafers. Fit is more of a straight than a slim fit, but it’s not enormous or boxy.

Charles Tyrwhitt Melange Pique Polo – $99 (but it’s CT, so wait for a sale)

Size shown: Small on 5’9″/165lbs

Not currently on sale, but goes on sale often enough to ignore the MSRP. That’s Charles Tyrwhitt for you. In a world of navy pique cotton polos, be this one. 96% cotton / 4% elastane pique knit is very comfortable, with added stretch for comfort and an anti-pilling finish for longevity. While the listing doesn’t note the fabric details, it does say the “superior cotton yarns” (whatever that means) are extra-durable. Teensy-tiny, shadow-stitched lapwing bird logo on the left chest, but I had to really squint to even see it against the flecked melange finish. Can be easily dressed up or down. Drops to $59.75 per if you do the buy four shirts or polos bundle deal. You should be able to mix and match.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10”/185

Not bad! And for it being from the Amazon Essentials line (and not the more style-forward “Goodthreads” house brand), it was a surprise to find that it was actually a slim fit. Maybe not super slim, but slim enough that a medium didn’t leave me swimming in the thing. Basic all poly tech pique. Nothing fancy here. Super cheap. Color options, of which there are a lot of, might not be as dark in person as they seem to be in the product photos on Amazon.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

The polo version of their excellent GapFit tees. Drops to just under $30 during the somewhat regular 40% off codes. Sometimes they can be had for even less if they’re running a 40% off + additional 10% off deal (which is their standard Friends and Family discount). Smooth jersey fabric. 72% recycled polyester, 14% modal, 8% polyester, 6% spandex blend feels like a favorite t-shirt. Collar isn’t very structured, so dressing it up won’t be easy to do, but it’s smooth enough that it’s certainly not some beat up old slub polo either. Does have a small logo on the sleeve.

Size shown: Small on 5’9″/165lbs

Spendy at full price, but they do go on sale sometimes (mostly off season), so don’t be quick to scroll right past that retail price if you’re a bargain-hunter. The Pensacola has been around for over 20 years now, and it’s only gotten better with age. A subtle woven undercollar, signature twill tape placket, and nifty pattern-contrast inside vents flash a little sprezzatura on this one. 100% organic Pima cotton is super comfortable, a bit on the lightweight (but not wimpy) side, and the drape is pretty perfect. 4-button placket and ribbon chest pocket elevate the look. Good middle ground of not being super dressy, but a few steps above casual. Lotta guys will like these.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/185

These are thoroughly… fine. 58% Cotton, 37% Recycled Polyester, 5% Spandex. Pique, midweight fabric. Six colors.

A cheap alternative to the J. Crew bestselling slub jersey polo. Three button placket and chest pocket make it look substantially less “basic” than the Goodfellow “Every wear” pique polo. Slub fabric feels quite nice. Not cheap or paper thin, not blanket/bath-towel thick either. Five colors and one floral print.

Sizes Shown: Left: Medium | Right: Medium Tall. Both are POST-wash/dry, on 5’10”/185

Be prepared for these to shrink up in length about an inch in the wash. After years of reports that BR’s somewhat legendary Luxe Touch Polos shrank noticeably for some buyers, here at Dappered home-HQ we ran an experiment by measuring pre-wash and post-wash on both a regular and tall size.

And yes, yours truly has finally been bit by the shrink-bug.

I took measurements from the back of the collar to the tip of the tail before and after washing, and yes indeed each shrank about an inch. (27.25″ to 26.25″ for the medium regular, 29.25″ to 28.25″ for the medium tall.) Washed on cold (regular, not gentle cycle,) tumbled dry low. YMMV of course, depending on laundry facilities.

It also seems like the fabric isn’t quite as nice as years past. It’s smooth, but not as silky/cool to the touch as previous incarnations. And perhaps most bizarrely, they’ve added some contrast stitching under the collar on the exterior of the polo, right around where the tag is anchored on the inside. Got that? The tag is inside, but they put this colorful stitching on the outside. So depending on if the collar creeps up, it looks weird. Like you cut the tag out (which many of us do) but are mistakenly wearing it inside out.

Bottom line: They’re still good and still very good on sale. But those two factors (possible shrinkage + odd contrast stitching under the collar trying to be stylish but just looks weird) = these are no longer best in show. Sorry BR. Ya did it to yourself though.

Size shown: Small on 5’9″/160

From the description: “The collar is constructed like a woven shirt with a collarband and two layers of self fabric, instead of the typical single layer of ribbed fabric that loses its shape quickly.” Serious question – why don’t more polos do this? The collar is darn near perfect. Solid, but not stiff. Honest to goodness mother of pearl buttons that have a satisfying heft when plugging them through the buttonholes. Split hems on the sides is a nice touch, as is the classy spread collar. And although pique polos are not a personal favorite, the texture is gorgeous. I’d put it between a slim and a standard fit, and while the cut is very modern, the arm openings do have some wiggle room. Body felt a bit boxy on me, but nowhere to size down. For the right body type, this is a fantastic polo.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

VRST is Dick’s attempt to get a piece of the Lululemon pie. It’s a brand that makes higher end feeling tech-wear/athleisure which also comes with a price, but being that it’s not Lululemon, the price is a little more reasonable. 100% poly tech fabric which feels slightly thicker than other brands. It’s not a bulky sweater/knit-style polo, but there’s more substance to the fabric. Sizing is also more generous. Not a slim fit, not a classic fit. Somewhere in between. Seems like they’re aiming at a customer base who wouldn’t be caught dead in a yoga class (don’t knock it till you’ve tried it) and spends quite a bit of time at the golf course. They’re dressed well at the golf course, but that’s where they’d prefer to spend their time. Shipping and returns are free on VRST stuff.

Size shown above: XS on 5’9″/160

Another polo that shrinks for many in the washer/dryer. Tag recommends to line dry, which is a pain/dealbraker for a lot of us, yet they’re still an annual mainstay on this list for a reason: bang for the buck. And with their button down collar, they walk the line between casual and dressy. Looks perfect under a spring/summer sportcoat, and the 51% cotton / 49% nylon fabric is breathable and lightweight. The collar really does resemble a dress shirt collar, in both construction and overall feel. The tail is on the chopped side, but you should be just fine if you’re on the average height or shorter side. – C’mon UNIQLO! Downright cheap when offered for $19.90 on sale, and we’d probably pay a few bucks more to be able to throw them in the dryer without fearing it turning into a belly shirt.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/185

Surprisingly good and exceedingly comfortable for the price. 95% Recycled Polyester, 5% Spandex. Terrific stretch, breathes well, and the collar isn’t some flimsy hunk of junk! It’s actually got some thin, flexible, non-removable collar stays within the collar’s construction. Impressive No buttons to keep the points in line, but it’s anything but a limp bit of forgotten ribbed fabric. From their athleisure line All in Motion.

Size Shown: Large on 5’10″/190

Blasted Lululemon. They make great stuff, but man do they make you pay for it. 49% Nylon, 43% Recycled polyester, 4% Elastane, 4% “X-static nylon” material is lightweight, extraordinarily breathable, flexible… the works. You could easily run a dang 10k (or more) in one of these things and feel great. Raglan sleeves are terrific, and sure seem to add more range of motion. Collar is more of a classic ribbed-style, and not very structured. But they’re so comfortable that wearing one dressed up with a blazer still works for a lot of us… as long as you button that top button to keep that collar under control/from going rogue over your lapels. Six colors to pick from.

Size shown: Large on 5’10″/185lbs

Not the same as their Metal Vent Tech polo. Nicer/dressier looking, but not as airy or cooling. Sizing seems to be a little boxier than the metal vent tech as well. It’s a dressier jersey style knit. 82% polyester, 10% lyocell, 5% Lycra elastane, and 3% “X-static Nylon” (which is not to be confused with Static-X, which in turn is not to be confused with PM5K). Still great for the heat and humidity, but when it’s sweltering, it’s the Metal Vent Tech that you’re looking for. Wish they still made these with hidden button down collars. That’s no longer the case.

Left = LARGE Slim Fit | Right: MEDIUM Classic Fit.

Both shown on 5’10″/190

These are not “dressy” polos, but they don’t look worn out or schlumpy. The three button placket gives it a bit of rakishness/keeps it from looking like that free polo you got from your workplace with the clunky logo embroidered on the chest. Fabric here is a garment dyed slub for softness. And the pocket at the chest is a bit of a retro touch. A bestseller from J. Crew.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

They shrink. Moreso than the Banana Republic Luxe Touch. Shown above is post machine wash cool/tumble dry low. Just like the UNIQLO airism pique and (for many) the BR Luxe touch, these things shrink “up” leaving them awkwardly short for those over 5’9″ and/or for those with long torsos. And that’s an enormous bummer. Because otherwise they’re excellent. No tall sizes available either at post time. Which would be an easy work around for those of us who don’t want to risk ending up with a too-short polo out of the dryer, like one particular friendly neighborhood affordable men’s style website editor did. Yay.

Size shown: Small on 5’9″/165lbs

Abercrombie, probably best known for their giant-logoed polos of yester-college-years, has grown up in a big way. Gone are the sizable chest monsters, and in their place is.. nothing. Nada. Not even a shadow-stitch.

I was in between sizes per their size charts, and true to size feels about right for these, if not slightly large. More on that later. The fabric here is pretty classic pique, but having 4% elastane along with the 96% cotton gives it some rebound and smoothness that regular pique ain’t gettin’, and enhances its moisture-wicking abilities. Just not sure how much 96% cotton will wick moisture rather than just absorb it. That’s the problem with cotton in general. It’s soft, it’s inexpensive, it launders relatively well (if you avoid shrinkgae)… but it just sucks up moisture and holds onto it, instead of moving it away from the skin and drying quickly.

Size shown: X-Small on 5’9″/165lbs

Sized down for this one, although with the stretchy material, it’s not too skin-tight. Would probably order my normal size if ordering again to get a little more room in the shoulders. If the pique was “performance,” this all-tech, 86% Nylon / 14% Elastane number is Performance with a capital “P”. Boasting 4-way stretch, UV protection, and the obvious moisture-wicking, it’s designed to keep you feeling good when the golf course gets the hottest. Super lightweight, with a micro-pattern to the knit to help keep it off your skin. Collar is quite floppy on this one, and may start to curl over time. Feels spendy for what you get. Definitely some better options in this price range, like.. buying 4 of the already mentioned Old Navy Performance Core, or a pair of the All In Motion Tech Jersey.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Vuori is one of those relatively new-ish athleisure brands that’s come on the scene trying to compete with Lululemon. And here, they do a pretty good job of providing an alternative to Lululemon’s Evolution polo… for $24 less. 96% poly/4% elastane super soft, stretchy fabric. Moisture wicking, quick-drying, anti-odor finish, all that jazz. Collar is made from the same fabric as the body of the shirt. No hidden buttons anywhere, and thus… it’s a little wimpy and kinda wrinkly outta the bag. That won’t stand up to a casual sportcoat blazer. And the visible inch-wide tag/patch thingy on the lower left body of the shirt is going to be seen as unnecessary branding to many. It’s amazingly comfortable, but there are some drawbacks that will be deal breakers for plenty considering the high asking price.

Size shown: Large on 5’10″/185

Blimey. A hundred bucks for a polo. Yet they continue to be one of the most popular things Huckberry sells, despite the relatively stratospheric cost. 89% wool, 11% nylon blend. The nylon aides in creating a cool, smooth fabric that Proof claims can go 72 hours of wear with no stink. So… it’s like three polo shirts in one, if you’re a frequent traveler. That’s almost certainly how a lot of owners justify the cost. They’re rare in that realm. Fabric is lightweight and breathable. Matte snaps on the placket are a classy, sporty touch. Collar is made from the same stuff as the body, so it can be tough to dress up with a sportcoat, and it can flop around a bit. But these are built for adventure, not the board room. Seven colors to pick from, including the “dark olive” shown above… which isn’t nearly as dark/saturated in person as it looks on the Huckberry site. Yee ol’ Huck has been struggling with some of their color-accuracy lately.

***BEST IN SHOW*** (Yes, even though they’re $88. They’re spendy, but they’re great.)

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/190

And still the champion. These have everything. Breathable, wicking tech Polyester/Lyocell/Spandex “Delta” Pique material that’s lightweight but strong. Hidden, under the points, button down feature that really does a great job keeping the collar looking good all day and in all conditions. Raglan style sleeves & stretch infused fabric for ease of movement. Athletic fit that’s accommodating but not bulky or boxy. Machine wash, but the tag does say lay flat to dry. That said, I personally tumble/machine dry mine, and so far… so okay. But if you don’t want to risk it, laying flat to dry for these is easy. 100% tech fabric (not a cotton tech blend) means they dry SUPER fast, and almost totally wrinkle free as long as you get them down flat. The one draw back is the logo three/overlapping Xs on the right shoulder. It’s noticeable on some colors due to the contrasting thread they use, but they seem to be really scaling back on that feature/switching to tonal Xs. Big thanks to our guy Adam for pointing out the switch Rhone has made to more subtle branding, especially on the black and navy options.

(Slight) Savings Note: Rhone is back to running multi-pack deals on these. If you buy two, they drop to $76.50 a piece/$153 total. If you buy three, they drop to $73.33 a piece/$220 total.

Size shown: X-Small on 5’9″/165lbs

GULP. $150 smackers for a polo? Not really what we do here at Dappered. But this is making the list this year for two reasons. First, it’s THE Bond polo, tailored for Craig’s Bond debut in Casino Royale. Second (and slightly more importantly ’round here), is that you can often find it for much less than the gasp-worthy retail of $150. Sunspel does offer 10% off your first order, and some sizes can get as low as $60-75 on sale. The “Storm Blue” shown here comes in at $105, though shipping from the UK tacks on another $10.

But how is it, for the price? It is extremely comfortable with a gauzy, lightweight weave, yet tight details and a solid collar. I think I could have sized up for more room in the shoulders, but it’s comfortable enough in the body. 100% cotton construction, and they recommend washing on cold and reshaping whilst damp (yes, “whilst”). While the fabric is substantial, it’s breathable. Very, very well made, and feels like it’ll last if you treat it well. If your motto is “buy quality once,” an on-sale Riviera could definitely be a winner.

UPDATE: A note from our guy Adam: I bought a few of the Riviera ones and they shrank horribly. Be careful machine drying those – I find they shrink vertically. Blast!

Note: Sunspel lost this in shipping, but it did finally arrive some three+ weeks after ordering. May not end up being your experience, but could also be the final “nope I’m good” for some.

Got a favorite polo that should of made the list? Send those tips in to joe@dappered.com.