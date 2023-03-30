Allen Edmonds Anniv. Sale Early Access, Brooks Bros 30% off, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Clearance is excluded, so there’s no double dipping there as there was a couple weeks back. But their brand new performance sport shirts (no experience yet, but high hopes) and their new Suit Separates are included. Suit Separates are different than usual “nested” suits (such as these) because you get to pick the size of the jacket and then you also get to pick the size (and in this case, length!) of the trouser. If you’re lucky you might be able to get away with not having to visit a tailor after the purchase. That’s not usually the case with nested suits, which almost always come with ballpark waists and unfinished trousers meant to be tailored post-purchase. But be warned with these particular Brooks Brothers trousers. Word is they run slim, so be prepared for possible exchanges if you don’t size up/don’t want to buy into the customer reviews.

The Anniversary Sale is one of AE’s two premier sales of the year, with the other being the Rediscover America sale in the fall. Members of their “Collectors Club” get early access through today. That “club” is really nothing more than an email sign up and login credentials creation. Goes live to everyone else tomorrow, Friday 3/31. We’ll have a full run down when that launches.

That’s… a lot off. Which always raises an eyebrow, but this is BR’s step down “Factory” line, which can actually be pretty good as long as you keep an eye on fabric composition and temper some expectations. 50% off + additional 15% off expires Sunday.

Looks like Nike has too much inventory at present. And thus, lots of codes lately. Selection is different than last week’s tiered sale. Have to be logged into a Nike account to use EARLY20, but once you do, it’ll be 20% off select. Or an additional 20% off, as there’s some already marked down stuff in there too. Ends Saturday evening.

Full picks here. Last call for this one. Ends Sunday. One of those rare instances where Hamilton’s are getting the discount. Always nice to see an authorized dealer doing a sale on watches from Hamilton, Seiko, etc. That way you can catch a deal and not worry about the risk from some random gray-market seller on eBay or Amazon.

Also worth a mention: