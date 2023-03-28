Style Scenario: Feels like Spring – Casual (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. If you haven’t gotten your first taste of spring yet, it’ll be coming soon. Men’s style is still pretty loud, so we’re going to swim against that trendy-tide and keep things simple. Timeless basics and good fit. Spring is fresh. Spring is bright. Let’s clean it up. Happy spring.

The T-Shirt: GapFit Recycled Active T-Shirt in Buxton Blue – $21.57 w/ YOURS + PERK ($40): Sunshine, lollypops, rainbows, and… clear blue skies. Welcome back clear blue skies. Just like the color of this t-shirt. And it’s a sneaky great t-shirt. Buried in their athletic-wear section, this tee looks, feels, and acts more like an upgraded/super smooth/”dressy” t-shirt. Super smooth poly/modal blend that breathes without looking shiny or “techy”. Raglan style sleeves highlight your shoulders as well as help out with ease of movement. Know there’s a small logo on the left sleeve (here’s how it looks on the navy tee). But it’s subtle and doesn’t scream “GAAAAP.” Codes YOURS and PERK stack for 46% off, but they end today 3/28.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Weekenders in Tortoise – $45. Huckberry’s inexpensive line of sunglasses. Polarized lenses. Tortoise frames. Classic. Shipping will cost you an extra $4.99 unless you’re shopping for other stuff and hit the $98 threshold. Big thanks to our man Adam for the tip on Huckberry’s Weekenders coming back in Tortoise.

The Face Protection: Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20 – $49/ 8.5 fl oz. Sun’s out guns face moisturizer with SPF out. If you want to age noticeably slower than your peers, do the following three things: drink plenty of water, get enough sleep, and protect your skin. Especially your face.

The Jacket: Banana Republic Factory Luxe Touch Jacket – $38.25. Not some blousy, synthetic, cheap feeling bomber. 100% mercerized cotton interlock. So it’ll feel super smooth to the touch and drape better. Won’t keep the rain out if you get caught in a cloud burst, but for drier days, it should make for a terrific “upgraded” looking bomber, for a not so “upgraded” price. Currently part of BR Factory’s 50% off + additional 15% off deal.

The Pants: Old Navy 98% Cotton / 2% Stretch Rotation Chinos in Gray – $26.99 ($44.99). A lighter shade for brighter days. Cheap. One of their bestsellers. 40% off through today, 3/28.

The Watch: Timex Standard 40mm – $89. Some green for the season.

The Shoes: Nike Air Pegasus 83 – $76 w/ EARLY20 and login ($95). So why not just go with the re-introduced Killshots? Because the Pegasus ’83 has Air cushioning. And a lot of us feel like the Killshots are flat and not the most comfortable. Additionally, using the members code EARLY20 makes the Pegasus significantly cheaper. You’ll have to log in or create an account to use it.

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt – $35 ($44.95). Just a basic, casual leather belt. And that’s more than fine for this style scenario. And many others. Which is why it gets mentioned all the time.

The Socks: Banana Republic Merino Dot Socks – $14.97 FINAL ($20). More green. More on-sale-goodness. Thin but strong merino blend fabric should help keep your feet cool and comfortable through any temperature spikes as the day wears on.

