Steal Alert: 25% off select Hamilton, Seiko, and Timex watches at Macy’s

Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission (not always, but just about), which helps keep the lights on around here.

VIP = 25% off select watches at Macy’s (expires 4/2)

So remember how Kohl’s and their watch sale got top billing in today’s Sales Handful?

Forget that. The Macy’s sale is better.

Gonna have to break this up by brand, because there’s a lot to look at:

 

The Hamiltons

Good grief the new 38mm Hamilton Murph is on sale. Pretty sure that could be the first time that’s happened at an authorized retailer since they came out with the new, smaller size? Thinking those won’t last long. Meanwhile their new Khaki Navy Scuba diver, with its 43mm (big) case, now has 300m of water resistance. That could be a nifty Planet Ocean or Sub alternative for well under a grand.

 

The Seikos

Along with their field-y, SRPE brothers, this is about as good as it gets for these particular watches. $200 (or a hair less as is the case now) is quite a nice price for the Seiko 5 Sports dive styles.

 

The other watches worth a mention

So yes. There’s a lot going on with this sale.

Code VIP runs clear through Sunday April 2nd.

That’s all.

Carry on.

