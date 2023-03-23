Steal Alert: 25% off select Hamilton, Seiko, and Timex watches at Macy’s

VIP = 25% off select watches at Macy’s (expires 4/2)
So remember how Kohl’s and their watch sale got top billing in today’s Sales Handful?
Forget that. The Macy’s sale is better.
Gonna have to break this up by brand, because there’s a lot to look at:
The Hamiltons
- Hamilton Murph 38mm – $671.25 or 42mm – $746.25 ($895 – $995) 42mm reviewed here
- Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba 43mm Automatic – $746.25 ($295)
- Hamilton Khaki Field 42mm Automatic – $506.25 ($675)
- Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pioneer Automatic 38mm – $746.25 ($995)
- Hamilton Valiant 40mm Automatic Dress Watch – $521.25 ($695)
- Hamilton Mechanical Field 38mm – $431.25 ($575) review here
Good grief the new 38mm Hamilton Murph is on sale. Pretty sure that could be the first time that’s happened at an authorized retailer since they came out with the new, smaller size? Thinking those won’t last long. Meanwhile their new Khaki Navy Scuba diver, with its 43mm (big) case, now has 300m of water resistance. That could be a nifty Planet Ocean or Sub alternative for well under a grand.
The Seikos
- Seiko 5 Sports Black Dive-Style Automatic – $199.13 ($295) reviewed here
- Seiko 5 Sports Blue Dive-Style Automatic – $199.13 ($295)
- Seiko 5 Sports SRPE Gray – $185.63 ($275) review here
- Seiko 5 Sports SRPE Black – $185.63 ($275)
- Seiko 5 Sports SRPE Black Dial / Stainless Bracelet – $185.63 ($275)
- Seiko Cocktail Time – $318.75 ($425) reviewed here
Along with their field-y, SRPE brothers, this is about as good as it gets for these particular watches. $200 (or a hair less as is the case now) is quite a nice price for the Seiko 5 Sports dive styles.
The other watches worth a mention
- Timex Harborside 43mm – $74.25 ($99) just mentioned yesterday here
- Q GMT Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 38mm – $164.25 ($219)
- Mido Automatic Ocean Star Tribute 41mm – $825 ($1100)
- Mido Automatic Belluna Royal 41mm – $630 ($840)
- Mido Automatic Belluna Royal Rose Gold PVD 41mm – $712.50 ($950)
- Rado Automatic Coupole 41mm – $900 ($1200)
So yes. There’s a lot going on with this sale.
Code VIP runs clear through Sunday April 2nd.
That’s all.
Carry on.