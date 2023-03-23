Seiko 5 Sports Divers, Target’s Spring Home Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The Seiko 5 Sports dive-style watch (top) has been an anchor in our Double Time series. They’re solid, well made watches, powered by a dependable automatic movement from a heritage brand, and look great will all sorts of outfits. The problem is their price can swing as much as $100 at authorized dealers (where you get a manufacturer’s warranty), and finding them for around $200 can be a challenge. But not through this weekend thanks to Kohl’s. Know that Kohl’s does free outbound shipping at $49, so it’ll get to you without any extra shipping charges. But know you’re on the hook for returns. And their returns process is positively stone-age. If you do want to return something via the mail, here’s the (wait for it) PDF they’ll direct you to, where you use your flint tipped spear to cut out a not-pre-paid label, slap it on the box, and then stand in line at your local post office to pay for any return postage.

The Combo:

= $202.50 Total ($275)

Limited to their Made to Order line, which allows you to pick a collar style, sleeve measurements down to the half inch, and choose from one of three different torso fits. Not cheap, but their fine twills with either a mid spread collar or hidden button down collar really are pretty close to perfect. And can’t say we’ve got any personal experience with their new stretch version, if they’ve made a great thing even better with some stretch, then that’s really tempting.

Last few days for this. It’s tiered and it’s select items only, but it’s still worth a look. Big fan of the Dri-Fit Academy line. It’s soccer gear, so it runs slimmer than their other workout stuff. For a size perspective on that line, a size large in those Academy t-shirts fits my 5’10″/185lb frame perfectly. Code SPRING expires this Sunday, 3/26.

Runs through this weekend. Includes the excellent Woodward briefcases, available in three shades of leather or the incredibly tempting rough-out suede. Full review of the tan leather Woodward can be found here.

Spring means spring cleaning, and often refreshing. Target is jumping on board the “newness” of spring with a big home sale. Some things are discounted outright, but some items require a Target Circle membership, which chances are most of us already have. It’s free, doesn’t require a credit card application or signup, etc.

More sneakers and athleisure. Mentioned this in yesterday’s style scenario, but Nike and adidas have dueling spring sales going on this weekend. 20% off is what adidas is doing. Works on some full priced as well as sale items. Code SPRING ends at adidas tomorrow, Friday 3/24.

Also worth a mention: