Seiko 5 Sports Divers, Target’s Spring Home Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Kohl’s: Extra 20% off select w/ FRIEND20
- Seiko 5 Sports Dive Style Black Dial SRPD55 – $200.60 ($295)
- Seiko 5 Sports Stainless Steel SRPG27 – $187 ($275)
- Seiko 5 Sports Dive Style Black Silicone Strap SRPD95 – $200.60 ($295)
- Seiko 5 Sports Field Style Gray Dial SRPG31 – $187 ($275)
- Seiko 5 Sports Field Style Black Dial/Tan Strap SRPG35 – $187 ($275)
The Seiko 5 Sports dive-style watch (top) has been an anchor in our Double Time series. They’re solid, well made watches, powered by a dependable automatic movement from a heritage brand, and look great will all sorts of outfits. The problem is their price can swing as much as $100 at authorized dealers (where you get a manufacturer’s warranty), and finding them for around $200 can be a challenge. But not through this weekend thanks to Kohl’s. Know that Kohl’s does free outbound shipping at $49, so it’ll get to you without any extra shipping charges. But know you’re on the hook for returns. And their returns process is positively stone-age. If you do want to return something via the mail, here’s the (wait for it) PDF they’ll direct you to, where you use your flint tipped spear to cut out a not-pre-paid label, slap it on the box, and then stand in line at your local post office to pay for any return postage.
Ledbury: MTO 20% off $150, 25% off $250, 30% off $350
The Combo:
- MTO White Sutton Stretch Twill Mid Spread Collar Dress Shirt ($135) +
- MTO Light Blue Madison Fine Twill Custom Shirt ($135)
= $202.50 Total ($275)
Limited to their Made to Order line, which allows you to pick a collar style, sleeve measurements down to the half inch, and choose from one of three different torso fits. Not cheap, but their fine twills with either a mid spread collar or hidden button down collar really are pretty close to perfect. And can’t say we’ve got any personal experience with their new stretch version, if they’ve made a great thing even better with some stretch, then that’s really tempting.
Nike: 20% off $100+ or 25% off $150+ select items w/ SPRING
- Air Force 1 ’07 – $88 ($110)
- Air Force 1 Mid ’07 – $82.37 ($120)
- Free Metcon 4 – $82.37 ($120)
- Metcon 8 – $88.77 ($130)
- TWO Dri-FIT Academy training tops ($51.94) + One Track Jacket ($63.97) = $92.72 TOTAL ($135)
Last few days for this. It’s tiered and it’s select items only, but it’s still worth a look. Big fan of the Dri-Fit Academy line. It’s soccer gear, so it runs slimmer than their other workout stuff. For a size perspective on that line, a size large in those Academy t-shirts fits my 5’10″/185lb frame perfectly. Code SPRING expires this Sunday, 3/26.
WP Standard: 20% off w/ SPRINGTIME
- Woodward Briefcase in Chocolate, Tan, or Desert Black – $278.40 ($348)
- Woodward Briefcase in Rough out Suede – $294.40 ($368)
Runs through this weekend. Includes the excellent Woodward briefcases, available in three shades of leather or the incredibly tempting rough-out suede. Full review of the tan leather Woodward can be found here.
Target Spring Home Sale
- Swivel Pocket Watch style Desktop Clock – $12 ($15) requires Target Circle for discount
- Wood & Black Metal Plant Stand – $36 ($45)
- Glasgow Round Metal End Table Black – $68 ($80)
- 5 Shelf Loring Ladder Bookshelf – $112.50 ($150)
- 2pk Telstar Mid-Century Modern Mixed Material Dining Chair in Gray – $127.50 ($170)
- Costway 3-Tier TV Stand – $172.99 ($289.99)
- Ninja Foodi 8qt Original Dualzone 2 Basket Air Fryer – $179.99 ($199.99)
- Warwick Library Cabinet in Black – $320 ($400)
- Britanna 4pk Wicker Patio Dining Chairs – $362.50 ($725)
Spring means spring cleaning, and often refreshing. Target is jumping on board the “newness” of spring with a big home sale. Some things are discounted outright, but some items require a Target Circle membership, which chances are most of us already have. It’s free, doesn’t require a credit card application or signup, etc.
BONUS adidas: 20% off select w/ SPRING
- Stan Smith Cloud White / Carbon / Grey Four Textile Heel Tab – $84 ($105)
- Ultraboost 1.0 – $160 ($200)
- Retropy E5 – $108 ($135)
- adidas Performance Boxer Briefs 3-Pack – $23.20 ($36)
More sneakers and athleisure. Mentioned this in yesterday’s style scenario, but Nike and adidas have dueling spring sales going on this weekend. 20% off is what adidas is doing. Works on some full priced as well as sale items. Code SPRING ends at adidas tomorrow, Friday 3/24.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: 25% off select full / Extra 25% off select sale items w/ SHOPNOW
- Charles Tyrwhitt: $50 off $250 w/ CT50
- Bonobos: New Warm Weather Arrivals are rolling in