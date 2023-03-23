Dappered

Seiko 5 Sports Divers, Target’s Spring Home Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Kohl’s: Extra 20% off select w/ FRIEND20

Seiko 5 Sports Dive Style Black Dial SRPD55

The Seiko 5 Sports dive-style watch (top) has been an anchor in our Double Time series. They’re solid, well made watches, powered by a dependable automatic movement from a heritage brand, and look great will all sorts of outfits. The problem is their price can swing as much as $100 at authorized dealers (where you get a manufacturer’s warranty), and finding them for around $200 can be a challenge. But not through this weekend thanks to Kohl’s. Know that Kohl’s does free outbound shipping at $49, so it’ll get to you without any extra shipping charges. But know you’re on the hook for returns. And their returns process is positively stone-age. If you do want to return something via the mail, here’s the (wait for it) PDF they’ll direct you to, where you use your flint tipped spear to cut out a not-pre-paid label, slap it on the box, and then stand in line at your local post office to pay for any return postage.

 

Ledbury: MTO 20% off $150, 25% off $250, 30% off $350

The Combo:

= $202.50 Total ($275)

Limited to their Made to Order line, which allows you to pick a collar style, sleeve measurements down to the half inch, and choose from one of three different torso fits. Not cheap, but their fine twills with either a mid spread collar or hidden button down collar really are pretty close to perfect. And can’t say we’ve got any personal experience with their new stretch version, if they’ve made a great thing even better with some stretch, then that’s really tempting.

 

Nike: 20% off $100+ or 25% off $150+ select items w/ SPRING

Last few days for this. It’s tiered and it’s select items only, but it’s still worth a look. Big fan of the Dri-Fit Academy line. It’s soccer gear, so it runs slimmer than their other workout stuff. For a size perspective on that line, a size large in those Academy t-shirts fits my 5’10″/185lb frame perfectly. Code SPRING expires this Sunday, 3/26.

 

WP Standard: 20% off w/ SPRINGTIME

Runs through this weekend. Includes the excellent Woodward briefcases, available in three shades of leather or the incredibly tempting rough-out suede. Full review of the tan leather Woodward can be found here.

 

Target Spring Home Sale

Spring means spring cleaning, and often refreshing. Target is jumping on board the “newness” of spring with a big home sale. Some things are discounted outright, but some items require a Target Circle membership, which chances are most of us already have. It’s free, doesn’t require a credit card application or signup, etc.

 

BONUS  adidas: 20% off select w/ SPRING

More sneakers and athleisure. Mentioned this in yesterday’s style scenario, but Nike and adidas have dueling spring sales going on this weekend. 20% off is what adidas is doing. Works on some full priced as well as sale items. Code SPRING ends at adidas tomorrow, Friday 3/24.

 

Also worth a mention:

