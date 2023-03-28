J. Crew: 40% off select full + additional 40% off final sale

New Spring arrivals, 40% off a bunch of their full priced stuff, an additional 40% off final sale items (final sale was an additional 25% off until yesterday), and yes, they’ve set aside one of those special sections where some full priced goods are even more than 40% off.

It’s enough to make a bucket-hat wearing head spin.

(Editor’s Note: please reconsider all bucket hats.)

Their rewards club members get free outbound shipping no minimum, but remember that everyone is on the hook for a $7.50 return label if you return something back through the mail/UPS. Exclusions are what you’d think they’d be. Stretch chinos are out/excluded, once again. Code SPRING runs all the way through next week Thursday April 6th. Off we go with some picks…

Left = LARGE Slim Fit | Right: MEDIUM Classic Fit.

Both shown on 5’10″/190 (joe’s measurements can always be found here)

Of course we start with something that’s actually more than 40% off. Part of that small section of goods set aside.

This is not a “dressy” polo, but it looks anything but worn out and schlumpy. The three button placket gives it a bit of rakishness/keeps it from looking like that free polo you got from your workplace with the clunky logo embroidered on the chest. Fabric here is a garment dyed slub for softness. And the pocket at the chest is a bit of a retro touch.

Excellent. Sometimes these are excluded. Nice suede uppers, natural rubber crepe soles. Not structured like a dressier chukka. Can absolutely be worn with beat up chinos and a t-shirt, or dressed up a bit with linen trousers and a polo. A classic that a lot of us lean on often.

These have gone up in price recently but these do come in their slim fit. Classic or tall fits too. And for it being “just a t-shirt” they sure get a lot right. Garment dyed gives it that visual interest. Slub cotton gives it a bit of worn-in feeling and texture, without looking sloppy. And the pocket at the chest keeps it from looking overly simple/basic.

Got any trips planned? 13″H x 21 ½”W x 10″D = 2795 cubic inches. So not tiny tiny. But not huge either. A good weekender size for many.

For those that love the natural feel, texture, and breeziness of linen. Especially Irish linen from the famed mill Baird McNutt. Some of us will stick to our tech-y Rhone commuter shirts, but for those who prefer the classic fabrics and materials (read: not space age plastic), here’s your summer shirt. Available in slim, classic, tall, or untucked fits.

Classic, white, court-inspired sneakers. Leather lined. Vibram rubber soles. Review here, albeit in an out of production English Tan shade of leather.

J. Crew’s famous elastic-waist w/ drawstring “dock” pants in their spring/summer/fall appropriate cotton-nylon fabric. A really good way to dress up while dressed down. Because these are undeniably casual, yet still look good. Shown very top of this post on the model sitting on the stool. No the other model sitting on the stool. The one in the middle. Yes, that one.

Available in slim, classic, and tall. Couple of cool/classy prints. Also available in a couple of prints which look like the designers stole fabric from Homer’s muumuu.

Size Shown: 32×30 STRAIGHT fit on 5’10″/185

32×30 STRAIGHT fit on 5’10″/185 Fabric: 60% cotton / 30% Nylon / 10% Elastane

60% cotton / 30% Nylon / 10% Elastane Gusseted? No.

No. Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: Yes they do. They’re loud.

Yes they do. They’re loud. Extras: Hidden side seam zip pocket. Interior gel gripper waistband detail to help keep shirts tucked. Clean, snap front closure.

They’re comfortable, they move well, they come in multiple fits… but they make that classic “swish swish” noise which so many abhor. If you’re good with that (many of us don’t care) than they’re absolutely worth a look. Know they run a little generous in terms of sizing. A size 32×30 (shown above) is too big on my frame and I had to exchange them for a 31×30.

Part of the extra 40% off final sale section so no returns or exchanges, but… under $30 will do more than fine. Perfect style of sweater to throw in a duffel for a long weekend away. Small, Medium, Large, and XL available at post time. Wouldn’t expect that size selection to last long though.

Too early for shorts? So their stretch chino pants are excluded, but the shorts are, in fact, getting the discount. Okay then.

And the tech-fabric version. Looks like they might have tweaked the fabric this year from year’s past. 57% recycled nylon/39% polyamide/4% elastane. Expect them to make the “Swish Swish” noise.

Kinda cool. Tapered end and rounded buckle makes them just different enough. Nice price with the discount.

Another shoulder-season item getting an additional 40% off. Final sale. No returns or exchanges. Perfect time of year for it. Almost all sizes left at post time.

Available in slim fit, classic fit, and even a tall template for those hanging out in the VIP section of “club vertical” all day every day.

More shirts. This time in their secret wash cotton poplin. The gingham that made J. Crew famous.

4-season, slim fit, wool blend trousers. That’s a nice deal for a timeless pair of pants. The “Bowery” fit is slim. A size 32×32 has a 14.5″ leg opening. Therefor, team thunder thighs might struggle with these. These happen to be sold in three different inseam lengths (30, 32, 34), so plenty of guys might be able to skip a trip to the tailor.

Wedding season is just about here. And a piped, 100% linen pocket square will finish off many a suited look. Wear the green-bordered one with a navy suit, light blue shirt, smart dress shoes and a simple dress watch. Make sure the green edges are sticking out just a bit. Linen is a great fabric choice since the natural texture sets it apart from wool suiting fabrics.

The leather version of J. Crew’s made in Italy desert boots. Stitchdown construction, natural rubber sole, unlined/not-very-constructed upper for casual and easy use. Super versatile. Full review here.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

WARNING: They shrink a little. Shown above is post machine wash cool/tumble dry low. Just like the UNIQLO airism pique and (for many) the BR Luxe touch, these things shrink “up” leaving them awkwardly short for those over 5’9″ and/or for those with long torsos. And that’s an enormous bummer. Because otherwise they’re excellent. No tall sizes available either at post time. Which would be an easy work around for those of us who don’t want to risk ending up with a too-short polo out of the dryer, like one particular friendly neighborhood affordable men’s style website editor did. Yay.

Wear these with those white court sneakers and a favorite t-shirt, and you’ll feel just as comfortable and look 10x more put together than the standard cargo shorts/chunky sneakers/graphic t-shirt look seen everywhere from April – August.

One way to get more use out of your suits is to dress them down a bit. Wearing a suit with a sharp dress shirt but no tie is the easiest way to execute that dressed-down-suit-strategy. “But that looks kinda blank.” Understood. So put in a pocket square with a little bit of visual interest, and you’ll be set.

Dress trousers in a cotton/elastane blend. Wear them with a polo and loafers and you’re set for that first day it feels like Spring.

