Best Posts of 2022: Series, Lists, and Roundups

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2022, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2022. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to you the Dappered readers: thanks.

If you’ve been reading this site for a while, you’re probably pretty adept at throwing “fits” together, whether dressed up or down. But it can still be useful to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. From fancy weddings to hanging out at the local brewery, we covered it in 2022.

Watch lovers, delight. Double Time debuted in March of 2022. The concept is simple. Two watches that can handle all scenarios, so you can keep your collection lean and mean if that’s your thing. And several different budgets were considered throughout the series. Don’t worry, we’ll continue bringing you more Double Time in 2023.

An offshoot of our Style Scenario series, this set of posts are inspired by a particular look Daniel Craig wears in many of his Bond movies. Simple, yet effective.

This is an annual tradition that’ll have its 10 year anniversary in 2023. Should we get a cake? For the polo shirt being such a basic staple of men’s style, there sure are a lot of bad ones out there. But these aren’t those. These are not your grandpa’s boxy, logo emblazoned golf shirt. These are slim or athletic, clean, lean and mean.

A reboot (see what we did there) from 2021, our resident shoe expert Adam once again offered up his suggestions on boot styles every guy should consider owning. He included picks from affordable to splurge-tastic, and off-trail to schmancy.

Published not that long ago, but it sure feels like it’s been a while since we got excited about what was on offer from retailers for the fall season. And since there’s still plenty of cold-weather left, what can still be sourced is still applicable now. It’s also a good time to start watching those end of season clearance sales, which of course we will be doing ourselves as well.

Sunglasses are a confounding accessory. They’re often outrageously expensive, many find them easy to lose or break, and the middle price tier (meaning: not high-end designer name, yet not gas station spinner rack shades) has traditionally been woefully underpopulated. Yet in the last few years more than a few brands have stepped into that pricing void. This post showcased what we found to be the best of the best in that mid-tier range.

Can one look back at how they looked forward? Because that’s what’s happening here. So how DID we do predicting what 2022 would bring to the world of men’s style? There were definitely some hits, but some misses too. The lesson here is that life is messy, and with the proliferation of social media, trends can change on a dime. That’s why keeping things sorta-kinda-timeless is probably the way to go.

Coming up tomorrow… reviews, reviews, and more reviews. It’ll be the best reviews that ran on Dappered in 2022.