Autumnal Temptation 2022: Men’s New Fall Arrivals – The Shoes, Boots, Watches, & Accessories

It is arguably the best style season of the year. Fall. Cool enough to wear layers and perhaps mix in some patterns, but not so bitter that the goal is to ward off hypothermia instead of looking your best. And this year, we’re going to divide this pile of autumnal temptation into three different posts:

The Clothes

The Shoes/Boots/Accessories

The Outerwear

Even if the climate in your neck of the woods hasn’t even begun to approach autumn yet, that doesn’t mean you can’t look forward to it doing so. So get ready, get excited, and here come the new arrivals. As always, brand new stuff can usually take a little while to drop in price or go up for codes, so keep that in mind when the sticker shock hits you.

J. Crew’s Alden-style (minus the Alden price) boots in a new shade of pull-up leather. Vibram mini-lug soled. Goodyear Welted. Fingers crossed they go up for a code in the not too distant future. Still available in last-year’s lighter, “Burnished Tobacoo” Chromexcel leather if that’s more your taste.

Four color combinations. 24 Jewel Miyota 9015 high-beat automatic movement. 150 m water resistance which is plenty. High-domed sapphire crystal with Anti-Reflective treatment. Tropic rubber strap. Available with a date function, or clean & mean & no date.

Flat out terrific. Picked up one of these on a whim, and now I own and rotate three when it gets cold (they came in handy during the two winters Mrs. Dappered and I spent in a town which saw 11 feet of snow per winter). Japanese fabric is just the right weight, and feels good and strong. Sometimes beanies can look good but then slouch and/or shrink. Not these things. Perfect fall/winter hats here, and the price is nice and affordable too. 83% acrylic, 14% wool, 2% nylon, 1% spandex. Ten colors. Yes. Ten.

And now some Alden-Indy style boots at a truly affordable price. Full disclosure: No personal experience with BR FACTORY boots. Historically, mainline BR shoes can be really impressive for the money. They can also disappoint. So who knows what their step down, factory brand might provide. But they sure look good from here. Also available in a deep brown.

Blake stitched. Nice leather. Studded rubber sole. A few different styles (simple cap toes, brogue cap toes, monks). And they hit that exceedingly rare price and quality level that’s a sweet spot for a lot of us. The craftsmanship and materials are substantially better than entry level, yet they aren’t “lifetime” shoes that’ll require a loan to purchase. Made in China. All around really impressive. Full review here.

GOOD LORD. That’s a looker. But it might not go on sale, well, ever. Because of BR’s new “almost no codes, no promos” policy. That and if they do happen to run a code or promo, suede and leather stuff is usually excluded. But again. Holy smokes.

Leave it to Grant Stone to debut a perfectly simple, service-style boot, in Horween’s famous dark burgundy Chromexcel #8. Goodyear welted of course. Goodness those are something.

Sleek. Minimalist. Mean looking. Assembled in Italy. Powered by Seiko’s NH35A automatic movement. Black matte dial. 300m water resistance. Double domed sapphire crystal. Easy to wear, 38.5 mm diameter. Easy to grip big crown. Has a tendency to sell out stateside. Link above goes to Huckberry where they have a few left at post time, and Huckberry has a couple other models from the brand as well. Should see these once again pop up in one of our upcoming Double Time posts. Wouldn’t be surprised if they’re sold out by then.

Okay but will they go on sale? Ever? Guessing not. At least not for a good long while. Blake Stitched, Italian calf leather uppers, finished with a subtle rubber studded sole. Yes, Banana Republic has been pivoting more towards an “affordable luxury” brand. But not a lot of us saw $400 shoes coming down the line from them either.

The perfect shade for fall’s colors. Red is the king of fall foliage, no? Yellow and Orange are mighty fine, but it’s the red, really. I think.

Huckberry’s Rhodes line of boots made in Leon Mexico (which these also are) have been nothing short of home-runs. Goodyear welted. Vibram 430 outsole. Fully lined in a soft, pliable, leather. Ships and returns for free. And a note: These were $143 back during their Sweltering Summer July blow out. Because who’s buying boots in July, right? Proof that time is the only commodity that matters.

First, don’t spend $40 on a square of cloth. Second, if you were going to do such a thing, then maybe this is the one to do it on. Wear it folded with the big dots peeking above the pocket. Or poof it out with the big dots. Or flare it with the red tipped side. Or crisp fold it with the red tipped and small dots side. For such a humble piece (it’s just a square of cloth with a finished border)… this one sure can go a long way. Guessing this’ll end up in the sale section at some point, and then we wait for an additional 40% – 60% off code.

A couple of new Marlins have landed from Timex. Green dial shown above, also available in a deep, striking blue. The font at 12/3/6/9 is an interesting twist on a proven classic. Not cheap though. $100ish less and you’re set with an Orient Bambino.

Been around for a little bit now, but huge thanks to our guy Eric for pointing this feature out. A hundred forty bucks + 4 weeks wait (or less) = whatever AF1 combo you can basically come up with. Mix and match “premium leather” or “premium suede” with different soles. And the interface really is pretty slick. But be careful. You can get sucked in, and all of a sudden half an hour has gone by, you start thinking about what color combinations you love, you think of Bogart’s dinner jacket in Casablanca (and Craig’s in SPECTRE) and then all of a sudden you’ve got the “Air Rick.” Which is dumb. But fun. And maybe we all need a little more dumb fun in our lives.

Easiest way to change up the look of a favorite watch is to put it on a new NATO strap. Just in to Crown & Buckle, these matte slate w/ black stripe bands are nice way to switch it up moving into fall. And the supreme NATO collection from C&B as a whole are head and shoulders above the rest of the reasonably priced NATO strap crowd. Smooth fabric, terrific hardware, etc. Also available in a flip/reverse scheme, with a black base and slate gray middle stripe.

Could be good. Could be… not as good. Early reviews are promising. Word is they run a little narrow.

Pretty much the pinnacle of suede chukkas for the cooler seasons. The Brits know what they’re doing when it comes to cool, cold, rainy weather. Rubber studded sole. Goodyear welted. Realllly nice suede uppers that take waterproofing spray just fine. Tough to find stateside, but Loake does offer outbound shipping for free. You’re just on the hook for international returns. FWIW a size 9.5 UK fits my normally 10.5 D U.S. feet just fine. Like a size 10.5 normally would. Wear them with jeans. Wear them with chinos or tech pants like the Lululemon ABC/Commission. Wear them with flannel or year-round wool trousers and suits.

Dressy enough to wear with a suit and topcoat, versatile enough to wear with a puffer and jeans. Two toned, full grain, cashmere lined. Just different enough.

A woodsy, uh… diver? If such a thing is possible. It sure has all those fall-colors going for it. Olive dial. Dark case. Orange bezel. Automatic movement. 100m water resistance.

We’ve hit peak reddish-brown shades at Allen Edmonds. For the longest time they didn’t have a lot of variety in their “brown” lineup. And reddish-browns are a bit of a favorite, since they’re versatile, pretty quiet as long as there’s a good dose of brown in the shade, and still eye catching. But with the (re?) introduction of bordeaux AND burgundy, on top of the already excellent new-ish mahogany… good grief that’s quite a lot for some of our eyeballs to figure out.

Because it’s still boat (not boot) shoe season, for much of the Northern Hemisphere. Leaf-peepin’ inspired(?) Sperrys.

Suede looks great in the fall. If there’s a season that has the same color and texture as suede, it’s autumn, no? Maybe expect these to not look quite as saturated, color-wise, in person. J. Crew seems to struggle with their photography of suede goods as of late.

Taylor Stitch’s boots are really impressive (see the in person review of their weatherproof chukkas here). Made in Leon Mexico from high end materials and Goodyear Welted. And they’ve refreshed their handsome cap toe moto boot in a golden waxed suede for fall 2022. Tough but not intrusive mini lug outsole. And they claim no break in period.

Donegal-like flecks. Cotton blend knit. Something to pair up with a cardigan and cords or dark wash denim for a professorial, but not stuffy look.

24″ x H 11″ x D 11″ means you get just under 3000 cubic inches of space. That’s good! Not enormous and cumbersome. Not undersized gym duffel either. Looks great, nicely affordable. Can dip to around $100ish during mega sales.

Even more suede, this time in a deep, almost inky, “collegiate green” nubuck. Black laces, tongue, heel, and stripes. Gold GAZELLE foil stamp.

Exceptionally comfortable. Substantial without being gunboats. Soles are inspired by workwear boots that cushion, and look pretty darn good. Head here for a full review of the suede option.

The next evolution of Christopher Ward’s flagship dive watch has arrived. Swiss automatic movement with exhibition caseback. Up to 1.9mm slimmer than the previous 600m option, but still has 300m worth of water resistance (which is way more than enough). Sleek font for the 5 minute increment markings on the bezel. Red or orange tipped, lume filled seconds hand with the trident counter balance. And the old CHRISTOPHER WARD text logo has been removed, and replaced by their twin flags logo at 12. Available in 38mm, 40mm, or 42mm diameters, and in multiple colors. Note that you’re on the hook for any import duites/fees, and since this watch is over $800, those’ll probably run you another hundred bucks before they’ll deliver it. And those fees are non-refundable. So if you send it back, you’re out that money.

The Higgins Mill is a classic, and they’ve equipped it this year once again with weatherproof leather. They’ve also added the deep dark reddish-brown shade of “dark chili,” to the lineup, and that color is something else. Not sure why they’ve got the Brown and Natural over here, and the Chili and Black here, but that’s the case. Maybe because chili and black aren’t technically Chromexcel leather? Subtle studded Dainite rubber sole for traction and durability in fall and winter weather. Full review of the Chili can be found here. Fingers crossed for a sale, because these are creeping up on half a grand.

Efforting an in-person review. Made in Massachusetts from vegetable tanned Wickett & Craig full-grain bridle leather. This is one of those “lifer” belts that you should be able to wear forever, with almost everything outside of your most dressed up outfits. Available in black, dark brown (shown above), chestnut, or tan.

Chukkas for the transitional season. Thick, full-grain roughout calf leather. Interior lining is soft and smooth. 100% natural rubber soles are extra springy. (Before there was Nike Air or adidas Boost, there were soles like these.) But these are best for wearing in dry conditions. Natural rubber crepe can slip and slide on wet surfaces.

Back for another run this year. Or wait, are these the exact same as last year? 2021’s version specifically mentioned the use of Horween’s famous, USA tanned, #8 shade of burgundy chromexcel leather. But this year all it says is that they’re made “in sturdy leather.” Questions. Got some questions.

Great Googly Moogly. These are in the works and the prototypes are shown above. Inspired by the Art Deco period of the early 20th century. Powered by Miyota’s 9029 movement. Release should happen sometime in October.

A good looking reminder that Charles Tyrwhitt does more, much more, than shirts. Goodyear welted too. Can drop in price during 20% off $150+ (or thereabouts) codes and promos.

Hm. “46% Polyurethane & 54% Leather.” …. No idea if this’ll be great, or atrocious. Could be the former for a bit, and then self destruct into the latter. But it could be great! Hard to tell with accessories from Target. The buckle looks perfect though. Subtle. Not some chunky, cheesy nonsense.

Goodyear welted, top notch construction and materials, and of course those genuine American Bison uppers are tough to ignore. Fingers crossed they bring these back for a restock at some point. Sold out at post time.

Uh. IWC called. Now where’s my Midwest Express chocolate-chip-cookie inspired chronograph. If you know you know. What’s up Mid-Late 90’s Midwesterners. Timex is currently sold out. Who knows if/when it’ll get restocked.

A lot of texture for not a lot of dollars. Chunky chevron (those are the “V”s for those who are unaware of what a chevron is) knit. 100% acrylic, which is no surprise here thanks to the cost. That cream option would look especially good with a deep, inky, navy wool peacoat.

Color scheme can’t get more autumnal than that.

It’s like a sehx-zay version of the “Dane.” Impressive for just a hundred bucks. Once could do a heck of a lot worse. Full review here.

Bring it back, pretty please? Full review here. Or maybe you’re gonna hold out hope of getting your hands on the new Seiko 5 Sports GMT. No idea when (if?) the Seiko GMT is getting released here in the states.

What the hell is going on with those soles. My feet ache just looking at them. I am anything but a podiatrist though. They might be super comfortable.

It’s greys season! Full review here from our guy Adam, if you’d like it.

Almost half a grand. Ouch. So a lot of us will be holding out for a sale. Interesting angle they’re taking with these though. It’s an eco-conscious model using “biodegradable internal components including toe box and counter.” Which is interesting, but they can also be re-crafted thanks to the “360º bench welt construction.” So… they’re more compostable yet you should be able to get years and years out of them? Still, progress right? Soles are made from “36% plant-based latex in combination with manmade materials.” Not sure how they’ll grip in the wet. Soles don’t look crepe like, but if they wear like crepe, then they might hydroplane on slick surfaces. But that’s a big if. The opposite could be true. Hand crafted in Port Washington, Wisconsin.

It’s Lorier’s next generation of their flagship diver. Modestly sized 39mm case width. 10.3mm case thickness + 2.4mm Hesalite dome crystal (they even include a tube of polywatch to buff out any scratches). Miyota 90S5 (dateless) or 9015 w/ roulette style date wheel automatic movement. 200m water resistant. Big crown. Flat link bracelet. 20mm lug width tapers to 16mm at the clasp. Slightly re-designed, “more distinct” hour and minute hands. Looks like yet another winner from Lorier.

Big warning: Target shoes, in the past, have been hot trash. But that was usually for any attempts at dress shoes and classic canvas-style court sneakers. These are a shot at squishier, retro-inspired trainers. Should be less off-ramps to failure-town.

Can’t seem to source them online, yet. From the press release: “All three watches will join the main Seiko 5 Sports collection and will be available at selected Seiko Boutiques and other retail stores worldwide in July 2022.” Okay, well, it’s September now. Hopefully these don’t go the way of the MoonSwatch, stuck in brick and mortar only.

Since fall usually means more layers (like blazers and sportcoats), having a nice, slim, minimalist wallet to tuck inside a jacket pocket isn’t a bad call. Made in Spain.

Back in stock. Incredible comfort. Classic but still modern looks. (How the heck did they do that?) Waterproof. Ready for all that fall and winter weather can throw at them. Full review here.

Still not available in the states yet? Orient’s line of Bambino men’s watches are total classics. Yet at 41mm in diameter they’re not as “classically sized” (read: small) as some would prefer. Enter the new 38mm collection. Well, it’s kind of entering the picture. Because it still doesn’t appear they’ve entered the US market quiet yet. And who knows when/if they will. Monochrome has them listed at 275 Euros. Which works out to $290. That seems steep compared to the $110 – $190 asking price of the 41mm Bambinos, so we’ll see where the price ends up. Still waiting for these to land on U.S. shores.

More Goodyear welted boots from J. Crew. I know, you’re stunned. But these are a new addition to their lineup this year. USA sourced, “brown natural grain” leather. Still Goodyear welted. Plain toe.

And that’s just the first wave. We miss something? Something just come out that should have been mentioned? Send any and all of those tips into joe@dappered.com … apologies if we did miss something obvious. New Fall arrivals have been pretty late this year, industry wide. Stay tuned for outerwear up next.