Autumnal Temptation 2022: Men’s New Fall Arrivals – The Clothes

It is arguably the best style season of the year. Fall. Cool enough to wear layers and perhaps mix in some patterns, but not so bitter that the goal is to ward off hypothermia instead of looking your best. And this year, we’re going to divide this pile of autumnal temptation into three different posts:

The Clothes

The Shoes/Boots/Watches/Accessories

The Outerwear

Even if the climate in your neck of the woods hasn’t begun to approach autumn yet, that doesn’t mean you can’t look forward to it doing so. So get ready, get excited, and here come the new arrivals. As always, brand new stuff can usually take a little while to drop in price or go up for codes (if at all with prices on the rise everywhere), so keep that in mind when the sticker shock hits you.

It’s becoming time to store the linen and airy hopsack for another year, and move on to the thicker, warmer fall flannels, tweeds, and corduroy. Fabrics and construction are top notch at Suitsupply. All Italian fabrics. Flannels. Textured wools. Soft stuff. Rugged stuff. Modern stuff. Traditional stuff. Lazio fit is a true slim. Havana fit has a little more room, but is still trim. Everything ships and returns for free too.

If button down collars were a video game, then these would be the final level boss. Big and buttoned down. Egyptian Cotton fabric. Genuine mother of pearl buttons. From their higher end line of shirts.

Flint and Tinder’s hugely popular 365 pant, only cut and sewn in a 98% cotton / 2% spandex corduroy. Available in slim, straight, or tapered fit. Four, perfect for fall colors. Ships and returns for free. Five colors to pick from in the slim fit, four colors in the straight or tapered.

J. Crew’s take on Shetland wool sweaters. Brushed for softness. Stripes or solids. Some basic quiet colors. Some not so quiet colors.

Paging Mr. Ryan, he who not only loves himself some Tar-zhay, but specifically Goodfellow Henleys. Target’s Goodfellow & Co. brand continues to prove that well executed basics need not cost an arm and a leg.

Not a fan of the “untucked” shirt thing, unless they’re a style of shirt that’s almost always worn untucked. Like flannels. Because tucking a flannel in gives off an Al Borland vibe. Ninety bucks though. Ouch. You can always hit the BR sale section for some of last year’s flannels for a fraction of the price though. Final sale over there. No returns on BR’s sale section these days.

Nailed it. Sheesh those look terrific. Especially the Navy Blue Check and Blue Donegal options. Still come with the barely-there construction. Wool blends instead of the usual airy hopsack. Should still wear nice and easy thanks to that lack of heavy structure, but has a bit of extra “oomph” for the colder months.

Amazon’s 100% merino sweaters have quietly become one of the best affordable options on the market. All merino wool, fair price, ships fast and free if you have prime. Fifteen (!) different colors.

They’re the best performance pants on the market, and it’s time to swap out lighter shades like “silver drop” and “seal grey” for deeper, richer tones like (from left to right above) deep artifact, deep olive, and obsidian. If you’re looking to invest but want to stick to one color, try the obsidian. It’s a dark, almost charcoal gray, and goes with everything.

100% cotton corduroy. No slims here. Just classic and tall fits. But that texture for the cooler months is most welc… IS THAT CHEETAH PRINT? Oh wait. No, no it’s not. It’s a paisley. Phew, I thought we were drifting into gated-community real-housewife “Karen” territory for a second. “I AM WEARING ANIMAL PRINT LEGGINGS AND I DEMAND TO SPEAK TO THE MANAGER.” Thankfully that’s not the case here.

No clue why these are on sale at the beginning of fall, but we’re gonna take it and run. A hundred bucks isn’t cheap. Far from it. But they’re the best. FIVE fit templates, from skinny to athletic. Inseams ranging from 28 – 36. And the fabric is terrific. There just aren’t any compromises with these jeans. The quality is superb. The stretch is just right- natural movement, without feeling like spandex. Fabric blend is 94% cotton, 5% Polyester, 1% Elastane. If all things were equal, this would be the pair that dominates all of our closets. That said, they don’t, because even on sale they’re $99. Size shown above is a 32×28 athletic fit on Jason who is 5’7″ / 180.

Because while those Bonobos jeans are excellent, their price is just out of the question for plenty. And some of us can hear the metallic noise of (metaphorical?) guillotines being built somewhere off in the distance. Really liking that “galaxy blue” option in the middle.

Super classy. Mercantized cotton for a silky feel. Hidden button down collar points keep everything in line. These should be super nice to lean on over the colder months when you want to look good, but don’t want to look super dressed up. Will go on multi-buy deals for around $50 sometimes, but you have to buy four shirts and/or polos all at once. Machine washable = a big plus, but be careful not to dry them. They can shrink “up” in length, leaving one feeling uncomfortable if you’ve got a long torso (like your friendly neighborhood affordable men’s style website editor).

Why are pretty basic looking dress shirts here on a “Fall Temptation” list? Because for the longest time, Nordstrom was sold out. Like, totally sold out of dress shirts. And with their free shipping and returns policy, plus dependable in-house-brand quality, they’re often a go-to for many of us. These are crisp oxford cloth. So if you’re more of a fan of smooth poplin or fine twills, probably best to steer clear. But oxford is nice for the colder months. Has a bit more weight to it. Nice looking collars, two fits, and lots of colors.

On the one hand, you’ve got to really hand it to BR for sticking to the almost no codes/no promos strategy they’ve invoked to (you’d think?) compensate for inflation and the rise in cost of doing business. On the other hand… ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. A cool Benjamin for a pair of five pockets. $110 (??) for the athletic tapered fit. Nice pants no doubt with their super soft, Italian milled, high-recovery yet still stretchy cotton. All the colors you’d expect, with a few curveballs thrown in.

No super fancy wool, intricate knitting, or other spendy details on these. Just a good, lighter weight, all cotton shawl collar. At post time not all colors are in stock. Which is odd, since it’s a new arrival. Maybe they’re a bit late. Guessing they’ll get stocked in time for the true cool to cold weather to hit. Machine wash, but lay flat to dry with these. Don’t machine dry them.

More long sleeve henleys. They’re a fall staple after all. Six ounce cotton jersey knitted in California. Cut and sewn in California as well. Won’t ship until late October/early to mid November since Gustin does the pre-order thing.

Different, a little pattern, but not so loud it’s off-putting. Wear it with light gray chinos during a warm snap, charcoal flannels when it’s unusually cold, and dark denim for a blue-on-blue look when the weather is somewhere in between. 53% cotton / 47% wool from England’s Moon Mill. Totally unlined back. Meant to be worn with everything, everywhere. Wear the heck out of it.

Size shown above is a 33×30 on 5’10″/190. Something a lot of us wear a ton from September – May. But with BR sticking to their no codes/promos… what’s to stop some of us from saving $30 and moving to the Bonobos option as long as those stay on sale?

Something for early fall, if not year round for the more temperate climates (read: where tweed would cook you, even in the depths of winter). About as timeless as a casual/smart casual sportcoat can get. Wear it with a slim button up and jeans, or with a t-shirt and some casual pants. 3-roll-2 button closure, unpadded shoulders, triple patch pockets, and unlined.

Looks like someone at BRF has been reading the Billy Reid catalog. Look, rectangular elbow patches aren’t proprietary to Mr. Reid, but this “utility” + texture + squared off elbow patches sure looks familiar. Fabric on the BRF is 55% cotton, 40% nylon, 5% recycled polyester.

Apparently the global demand for cashmere is wreaking havoc on the environment. So brands who want to use the eco-conscious thing as a selling point are looking for alternatives. Enter the humble, stumpy-nosed-snuffleupagus… Yak. Yaks naturally shed their super soft undercoat every year. One animals discard = one industry’s possible alternative to cashmere. Attaguy, Snuffy. Spendy, but if you’re a first time customer, you can sign up for their email list for 20% off your first order.

An annual favorite. Super lightweight but the knit is strong. These aren’t gonna fall apart on you (although to be honest, I don’t machine wash mine even though they say you can). Perfect for layering. Prices have jumped by ten bucks this year though. Polo collar, v-necks, crewnecks, cardigans… the works.

Waitaminute. “Warp-knit.” You mean like these? They can’t possibly be as good, can they? Almost certainly not. But for a quarter of the price?

Back for another year. Available in navy or charcoal. Seawool = a fabric spun from recycled plastic bottles and oyster shells, and then combined with a bit of viscose, nylon, and wool. Plus, the cable knit pattern is timeless. So it’s a seafaring sweater that also has a bit of a heart. Something land-lubbers and deckhands can both enjoy. Regular fit.

Five fall ready colors like “woodland olive” and “burnt henna.” Cotton/elastane. 5 pocket style. Often on sale.

Spier has had an absolutely astonishing 2022. No one has looked as good as them, both in a sharp-tailored sense, as well as in their casual wear. And their fall line is keeping that momentum going. Following the Spier instagram has been all sorts of autumn-y spectacular lately. Tweed. Corduroy. Texture for days. And the stuff is starting to hit their site.

100% combed cotton keeps it affordable. “Bubble texture” knit is a nice, slightly different spin on the waffle/thermal thing most reach for this time of year.

You’ve gotta think they’ll make another comeback this year, right? They’re one of the most popular things Spier sells, and for good reason. They’re kinda the perfect house sweater. Thick, super soft, all merino wool in a chunky knit. They are, frankly, the best. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/180.

Quietly one of the best things GAP makes, and it’s not close. These are the long sleeve version of these, which are, so far, the t-shirt of the year. Fabric is a super smooth and soft, 72% Recycled Polyester, 14% Modal, 8% poly, 6% Spandex blend that’s breathable and has plenty of stretch, yet somehow looks and wears like a normal t-shirt. Not something “techy.” Here’s how a size medium (in the short sleeves) fits on 5’10″185. Guessing these might have a small logo on the sleeve. At least the short sleeve tees do.

A big bullet to bite in terms of cost, but it’s as comfortable as a shirt can get. Italian mega-stretch fabric. Hidden button down collar. Breathes. Wicks. Standard colors like white, light blue, and navy are still in stock, but the new mini-checks are a nice addition for fall.

Finding a decently made, well fitting sportcoat or blazer under $200 is getting increasingly difficult. Enter Tie Bar’s “Miracle” jacket. So-called because it’ll make just about any outfit look more put together. (Sportcoats do that. they’re not wrong, y’know.) Just half lined in the back. Is it gonna feel as nice as a Suitsupply or Spier? Nah. It’s also hundreds less. And that matters. Take it to your tailor, get it dialed in if need be, wear the heck out of it, and take-decent care of it. It’ll be a go-to in no time. Full review here.

Something to put under all the sportcoats and sweaters getting mentioned in this post. A basic OCBD in Target’s slim fit. White or blue. The basics. 96% cotton, 4% spandex. Affordable.

Check out the texture. Ribbed crewneck, saddle shoulders, and a nice price for such a timeless fall classic. It’s not bargain cheap, but it’s not nearly what the heritage preppy brands would charge either.

100% Better Cotton Initiative fabric in a seed-stitch knit. For those who don’t like or can’t wear wool due to an allergy.

BR’s soft-wash, 100% organic cotton fabric really is pretty great. Something about an enzyme process that makes it feel broken in but also brand new at the same time.

These aren’t new. They’re anything but new. They’re actually from last year, and still kicking around in the sale section. But there are lots of sizes left, not quite final sale yet, and moleskin is a super soft, heavier cotton fabric, perfect for fall.

Expensive but well worth saving up for… for some. And now with this custom program, there’s no more $12.95 sleeve shortening charges. Also, a new extra-slim fit has been created to go with their classic and tailored fits. You also get to pick the collar, which means mid-spreads are back! That’s a big, big deal for some of us. Ledbury’s overall collar construction + their mid-spread collar + their slightly lowered 2nd button = looks perfect when not wearing a tie. And they’ve also introduced a hidden button down option if that’s something you want to try out.

Part sweater, part blazer. Knit, 70% responsible wool standard (rws) wool, 30% nylon fabric. Casual but still put-together.

Refined joggers. If such a think can exist. No scrunchy elastic hems at the ankles. Saturated, 15-wale corduory. Goes on sale often.

Free Fly’s bamboo-based viscose fabric blend is some of the softest on the market. Which is kinda crazy, being that they’re made from Panda lunch. (It always looks like those bears are working super hard to eat bamboo, how can it be stupid soft when spun into thread?) Anyway, sold via Huckberry. Really nice that there’s no kangaroo pocket up front. A little less weight and bulk around the mid-section is always appreciated.

So say you want a cold weather fabric suit, but flannel is too heavy and tweed is too stiff. Spier to the rescue. Made from a brushed sharkskin, it “has the look and feel of a light flannel, but with less heft.” Perfect. Jacket also has patch pockets on the lower half so you can break it up and wear the trousers and jacket separately. Brilliant. As always, that little white “X” is traditional “tacking” meant to be carefully removed with a sharp scissors on arrival. It’s supposed to show that the suit is brand new to the purchaser.

BIG check Irish Donegal wool. Just butterfly lined in the back. Bold, but the colors aren’t so bright that most guys couldn’t pull this thing off. One day, elbow patches, right? After a decade+ of wear? Has been up for codes so far this season. So that’s good.

Wellen’s famous Seawool process (using recycled oyster shells as the base) only made into breathable henleys. 57% recycled polyester (thems be the shells believe it or not), 38% rayon, 5% spandex

Available in the “Burnt Henna” shown above, a navy blue, as well as a dark forest green. J. Crew always comes out with a few shawl collar cardigan / “house sweater” styles each fall. And these all cotton ones look like they could be perfect for bridging the gap between now and when the snow flies. Throw it in your weekender for that last trip to the lake/beach for after the sun goes down. Then lean on it in the fall and winter when you need an extra layer.

For the buy-less-buy-better and/or USA Made = preferred crowd. They’re guaranteed for ten years by way of a “we’ll repair it” guarantee. Made out of premium, hard wearing materials (23 oz fleece from South Carolina, Zippers from Georgia, metal tipped drawcords, etc.) The 10-year hoodie is either something you’re all in on, or something you want nothing to do with. And that’s okay either way.

And that’s just the first wave. We miss something? Something just come out that should have been mentioned? Send any and all of those tips into joe@dappered.com … apologies if we did miss something obvious.