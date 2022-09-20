Autumnal Temptation 2022: Men’s New Fall Arrivals – The Outerwear

It is arguably the best style season of the year. Fall. Cool enough to wear layers and perhaps mix in some patterns, but not so bitter that the goal is to ward off hypothermia instead of looking your best. And this year, we’re going to divide this pile of autumnal temptation into three different posts:

Even if the climate in your neck of the woods hasn’t even begun to approach autumn yet, that doesn’t mean you can’t look forward to it doing so. So get ready, get excited, and here come the new arrivals. As always, brand new stuff can usually take a little while to drop in price or go up for codes, so keep that in mind when the sticker shock hits you.

A little early for peacoats, but they’re getting a mention because they’re just that good. And they have a tendency to sell out. Perfect slightly speckled, Italian wool fabric that’s flexible and warm. Long enough to easily cover your suit jacket or sportcoat tail, but won’t drown your frame either. Chest high hand warmer pockets. The inverted box pleat in the back really does make moving around in this thing a real pleasure. It goes with you. Doesn’t fight against you. Cheaper coats just don’t feel like this. Available in navy donegal (shown), oatmeal donegal, light brown herringbone, or green herringbone. Size shown above is a 40R on 5’10″/190.

An annual favorite as long as you aren’t looking for, well… warmth. 90% wool / 10% cashmere fabric is incredibly soft. But the coat, overall, is pretty thin. Which is great if you run hot and/or live in a warm weather climate. Because a lot of us love wearing topcoats. They feel and look great. Yet temperatures can not call for them as often as we’d like. The solution would be something lighter in weight, like one of these. Know that they’ve changed from a traditional 3 button style, to “just” two this year. Which might look odd to some. And prices have really jumped for 2022. These things used to run $149.99. Now $199. Ouch.

Very, very affordable. And they make these every year, so expecting them to be well executed isn’t out of bounds. Perfect for early fall. Plus, that charcoal option on the right… who doesn’t want to own something in a color called “Panther“?

If you’re someone who wants to wear a trucker jacket, yet never does because most of them are denim and you wear jeans all the time… then corduroy is your answer. Especially in a color like black, which looks like it leans a little more dark charcoal thanks to the wale. Just don’t wear it with cords. You’ll set off every retail scanner looking for a bar-code in a three county radius. Part of their (rare) 40% off friends and family sale. No code needed. Deal ends today, Tuesday 9/20/22.

Available in black or navy. Won best in show “smart casual” in the 2021 outerwear round up, and they’re back for another go. Sportcoats used to be outerwear, once worn by tweed-wearing, bog-stomping gents with fancy shotguns draped over their arms. So Spier took that heritage (wearing a sportcoat as outerwear) and updated it with a 21st century water and wind resistant fabric, leaned on the puffer trend of the last decade, and we end up with one of the most dashing “puffers” ever. And it doesn’t even look or feel puffy. This is outerwear. Make no mistake. And it excels in all the metrics a casual or smart casual jacket should. Insulation is courtesy of goose down. Nylon shell. Usually neck “bibs” are a big no, but this one perfectly fills that gap AND it zips out in case you want to skip the neck protection, or use a scarf instead. Fits great. Moves great. Looks great. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

Ah c’mon. The luxury version. Damn.

In recent years Banana Republic and its little brother BR Factory have set the bar for Vegan Suede pretty high. Just one catch with the B.R.F. offering seen above… that visible logo under the collar on the back. Probably could have done without that.

Half a grand, but no surprises here. They’re Suitsupply, so they ship and return for free, should be made from high quality fabrics, and will look really really good. As long as they fit, since Suitsupply can run trim. But again, returns are free.

How very Belstaff looking. Recycled poly shell and wool lining combine for something modern in fabric and classic in interpretation. Who needs leather, right? You can also get free 2-3 day shipping on this, since it’s more than the $175 threshold, as long as you use the code BRSHIP at checkout.

From J. Crew’s upgrade line of heritage workwear inspired goods. Based on an old French Work Jacket, cut in soft corduroy which is about as fall-ready as it gets.

Looks like they’ve added some new colors for fall 2022. One of the best things Lululemon makes, along with the ABC and Commission warpstreme performance pants. Not cheap, but in terms of fit and execution, a step above your standard puffer. Makes you look athletic instead of… puffy. Super easy to move in too. It’s like they’re a company built around movement or something. Size shown above is a large on 5’10″/195.

They do vests too! For those stuck in cold weather climates who still workout outside in the fall and winter (or, in an uninsulated garage like your friendly neighborhood affordable men’s style website editor…) these move extremely well. Really good not just for walking around, but for running, pumping iron, etc.

For those who live in warmer climates, or just have an extended summer this year. (Which feels like a lot of us. yay.) Taylor Stitch’s Ojai jackets are modeled after traditional French chore jackets, and they look and feel like something more intentional than a standard, slapped together chore jacket from budget brands. Fabric is 100% hemp in a 6 oz weight. Traditional ring-back buttons with their brassy looking pins and smooth feel really do feel like something from another era. It’s just… better. All of it. Compared to other chore jackets. Also available in a dark brown espresso.

Available in either their original fit, or now in a more generous “relaxed” fit. Bit of a legend and for good reason. I’m pretty sure these are the most popular thing that Huckberry sells. Waxed cotton exterior that wears in and molds to the individual wearer over time. Body and sleeves are fully lined with a soft, striped blanket lining (which is plenty toasty). And? They’re made here in the States. Impressive. Full review here if you want it.

BR’s heavier wool coats aren’t in yet, and who can blame them. Summer hasn’t relinquished everywhere quite yet. But this wool-blend melton shirt jacket is just in. Know that it’s a relaxed, boxy fit… which is having a moment. But like stuff being silly skinny tight, boxy ain’t everyone’s cup of earl grey either. Should also ship 2-3 day for free w/ the code BRSHIP since GAP inc takes the pre-code price for thresholds in terms of fast shipping codes.

A super affordable alternative to the Lululemon “down for it all.” Quilting pattern quits after the sternum to (hopefully) keep us looking a little less puffy. Not having that pose on the left though. Can’t have it in studio. C’mon man, get out in the grass and stare at something.

Again. Needs more grass.

There’s just something about a camel or light gray colored topcoat. They’ll look rich amongst all the black, charcoal, and navy coats of fall and winter. Merino wool here from Charles Tyrwhitt. Half a grand is far from cheap, but be patient and you might be able to get it for 15% – 20% off during a sitewide code. Also available in light grey, navy, and black.

Target has done right by the lightweight-puffer trend the last few years. Super affordable.

A sign of new J. Crew menswear designer Brandon Babenzien’s direction, as well as a sign of the direction prices are taking. Half a grand. Ow. But… you’re looking at English wool from Moon, a quilted bemberg lining assisted with PrimaLoft insulation, corozo nut buttons, and a corduroy collar. It’s a Barn Jacket, but it’s a fancy Barn Jacket. Drops to just under $350 during a 30% off sale… assuming it won’t be excluded for the rest of eternity.

Could be the sneaky best coat of the year. Italian wool-blend from Vitale Barberis Canonico, cut in a slim, timeless, mac style. Medium gray shade should go with just about everything. No hood or other unnecessary nonsense. Just class. Ships and returns for free. Great for transitional seasons, or all through the cool months if you run warm and/or live in a warm weather climate.

For those who want to give the sherpa-lined trucker thing a try, but don’t like the high contrast of a natural/ivory colored sherpa against dark denim. Here you’ve got black on black. Extremely comfortable. Button adjustments on the waistline for fine-tuning the fit. Size shown is a small on 5’9″/155.

Not cheap for a quilted jacket, but these things seem to be pretty uncompromising. Nylon/cotton shell kicks that cheap “sheen” seen on other quilted jackets to the curb. Peached finish gives it that perfect look and feel. Pockets. So many pockets. And the interior is anything but forgotten. Ships and returns free via Huckberry.

Some of us struggle with just what to do with the belt on a classic trench. Yes, the style “experts” would tell you to tie it behind your back or casually overhand-knot it up front… but that just doesn’t seem to work for a lot of us. Therefor… a lot of us prefer a mac style jacket, simply because it’s more simple. Less doo-dads and what not. But if you want the full Bogart, here’s your coat. Another 2-3 day free shipping with BRSHIP at checkout.

And there you have it. Not sure if the belt has loops or not, but even if it has a couple at the sides, you could always ditch the belt if that’s not your thing. Waxed cotton/nylon exterior. Corduroy collar. Flannel lined. That’ll all do nicely. Once again, 2-3 day free shipping with BRSHIP at checkout.

Yeah. That looks great. British Wool from heritage, hearty fabrics maker Abraham Moon. Classic Blackwatch tartan.

British Millerain waxed canvas exterior. Flannel lining from the UK’s Moon Mills. Corduroy trim. Pockets. Lots of pockets. A heck of a hunting style jacket for 21st century life, whether you live in the city or the country. Fit is more straight than slim. Made for layering/warmth. Full review here. Unlike the waxed truckers, these don’t get the USA Made treatment. These are made in Indonesia with that UK fabric.

One of those jackets (and vests) that J. Crew makes year after year. Because they’re good. Often on sale.

Annnnnd the cheap competition from Target. Because that’s the way the world works. Just vests though.

Target’s calling these “sweatshirts,” but counting them as light/early fall outerwear. 100% poly fleece, half zip front, pocket at the chest and pockets at the sides. That mustard-y gold one. That’s it. That’s the one.

For those that want a transitional bomber in a fabric that’s got some texture, but won’t drain your wallet like suede would. Varsity stripe trim at the cuffs and hem adds a little color while still staying far, far away from letterman jacket territory.

Simple mac jackets are weirdly difficult to find. So this one, in a black waxed fabric, might just be the steal of the season. From BR Factory, not mainline BR. Mac jackets are all class. Less fuss than a true trench since there’s no belt our epaulets, and nicer looking than a field or puffer jacket. They also go with everything from a t-shirt and jeans, to a suit and tie. As long as they don’t fit like a trash bag. Fit is key. And don’t be fooled by the shots of blue in the images above. The model is wearing a denim shirt and the collar and cuffs have been popped up/back. Sorta distracting. Some of us prefer the simplicity of a “just” a black mac coat. And this one seems to deliver.

Nice design here. Made for “transitional days.” Noticeably less insulation and warmth compared to their Sussex jacket. They also ditched the standard ribbed waist you find on a lot of bombers. Straight hem. A little boxy. Some guys might want to have their tailor work on the sides a bit, depending on their torso. 100% cotton exterior, 80% poly/20% lining, 20% fill.

Some say “vegan suede.” Some say “Alcantara.”

Hang Ten, Brah. A wave quilted pattern makes these just different enough. Recycled shell and insulation.

J. Crew has taken another one of their wheelhouse jackets (this time the “lightweight Highland Skye”) and beefed it up in a wool version.

Spier & Mackay CUSTOM Outerwear – $598 and up FINAL SALE

So you want a coat. A specific style, color, fabric… but you can’t find it. Spier almost certainly has you covered with their new custom platform. The problem? It’s expensive, and it’s all final sale. Because once they’re done cutting and sewing a coat just so, they’re not gonna wanna take it back on a return. So yeah. It’s niche. It’s pricey, it’s niche.

The Reminder: Go check out your local Army/Navy Surplus store

The annual nudge to go check out your local surplus store if you’ve got one nearby. Most surplus stores carry high quality, usually made-in-the-USA outerwear. Feel free to swap out buttons if they’re too showy (like on the bridge coat on the right).

And that’s just the first wave. We miss something? Something just come out that should have been mentioned? Send any and all of those tips into joe@dappered.com … apologies if we did miss something obvious. Head here for our round up of what we think are the best new fall clothes, and here for shoes and accessories. Thanks for reading.