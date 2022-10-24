Style Scenario: Cool Weather Brewery Run

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Fall is a time of palatable temperatures, beautiful colors, and… really great beer. A trip to your local brewer and/or brew pub of choice just feels right for a lot of us, this time of year. Here’s one way to gear up for a responsible beer-up, while showing off a bit of your style (c)hops.

The Jacket: Banana Republic Corduroy Trucker Jacket in Black – $150. A great alternative to a classic denim trucker. And since this is corduroy, you’ll avoid the double-denim look when you decide to wear jeans. Corduroy is perfect for fall thanks to its rich colors, soft touch, and deep texture from the wale. Just don’t wear it with your cord pants. This jacket from BR is built for layering, with an oversized fit and thinner but still-very-strong fabric. This is an ideal top layer for crisp, cool but not cold fall mornings and afternoons. Think high 40 to low 50 degree temps for this jacket. Buttons are done well and stitching is strong throughout, especially on the button holes and cuffs. Size shown above is a large on 5’8″190.

The Watch: Dan Henry 1975 Skin Diver Automatic in Gilt – $450. Recently featured in Dappered’s double time series, this vintage-inspired dive watch hits all the right notes at relatively reasonable price. The “gilt” version is especially compelling, with warm, golden markers on the black dial and bezel. Not oversized at 39mm, this diver will sit well on most wrists and play perfectly within the elevated ruggedness of the entire outfit. Powered by a reliable Miyota automatic movement. Super LumiNova offers visibility at night through the sapphire crystal dome. This is a perfect timepiece for those who keep looking at a Christopher Ward diver but have hesitated to pull the trigger now that the cheapest of those are around $900 with a rubber strap. The More Affordable Alternative: Dan Henry makes a smooth-sweeping seconds hand, Seiko Mecha-Quartz driven version for $290.

The Pants: J.Crew River Brown Stretch Chinos in Slim or Straight Fit – $79.50. A staple, for good reason. J.Crew nails the style and value proposition with their stretch chinos, even if they are the rare item that seems to be almost always excluded from codes and promos. Twelve (!!) colors to choose from and four fits. Just enough stretch for your arduous trek from stool to bar. If you’re a fan of #legday, don’t be afraid of the straight or athletic tapered fit. J. Crew’s slim fit can leave those with tree trunks for legs restricted.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Soft Wash Henley in Cherry Red – $50. In BR’s efforts to move the brand upward in polish and prestige, they’ve smartly focused on executing timeless American style classics in quality materials, fit and finish. So while $50 for what looks to be a basic long sleeve henley seems preposterous, once you slip it over your head, you’ll understand. The enzyme-wash process BR uses for this henley produces a brilliantly soft cotton that drapes effortlessly over the body. The cut fits more athletic proportions (read: barrel chested and broad shouldered) without being boxy. A gentle taper looks natural and keeps the fit modern without looking cartoonishly fitted. Was just 40% off during the September family & friends sale, so keep your eyes peeled for future discounts. The More Affordable Alternative: head to Target for their Goodfellow & Co long sleeve henley. They call it dark red, but it looks to be a bit more plum.

The Boots: Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill – $356.26 ($475). On sale during AE’s Rediscover America sale. A workhorse boot with goodyear welted construction and classic American styling. Leather lining and a cork midsole provide all-day comfort; and I do mean all-day. These are truly a boot you can wear from sunrise to sundown.

The Belt: Grant Stone Chromexcel Belt in Color #8 – $95. Another splurge, but one that will last you for years to come. Grant Stone’s belts are stylish, workwear-inspired, and made from thick – and I mean THICK – Horween Chromexcel leather. The More Affordable Alternative: If you put all your budget to the AE boots, opt for the good ol’ GAP belt. The brass-tone buckle is a nice touch.

The Socks: Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew – $23. Lighweight merino wool built for all day support and movement keeps you dry, warm, and comfortable. You would be set if these were the only socks you owned.

The Beer: Hacker-Pschorr Marzen – price varies. Weinstephaner is another good option, but HP is my preferred choice for a proper Marzen beer from the land that does it best. American breweries are certainly working the style to great effect, but you’re doing yourself a fermented injustice if you don’t first sample the options from the style’s native land. Fun fact – Marzen means “March beer,” which indicates when this type of lager is traditionally brewed. It then comes of age and ready for consumption in October. This marzen from Hacker-Pschorr is a pure representation of an Oktoberfest lager done in the Bavarian Purity Law of 1516. In an age with every brewery putting out a hyper-fruited juicy hazy milkshake-y IPA (please make it stop), there’s something beautiful about a German beer brewed with only water, barley, and hops.

About the Author: Jason P. spends his days working in the creative marketing department of a big telecom company. He also does a bit of real estate investing on the side. He and his wife love hiking with their dog and shopping at local small businesses and antique stores when they travel. Jason is a practitioner of muay thai and traditional boxing, and his favorite drink is a piney, dank West Coast IPA.