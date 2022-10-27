Lorier’s new dress watch soon, 40% off J. Crew Classic Fit Suits, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Fire up the Duke Ellington tunes, crack open your copy of The Great Gatsby, and get ready for Friday’s arrival of Lorier’s new Miyota powered Zephyr dress watch. Inspired by the art deco age, it has a tonneau case shape, a 31mm case width (similar fit to a round 35mm with a 42mm lug to lug case length) a guilloché dial, and a sapphire crystal. Available in a black dial with black & espresso straps, or a white dial (shown above) with black and chestnut straps. Straps have quick change pins, so you can easily swap them out without a springbar tool.

And now for something completely different compared to the Zephyr dress watch. You have to be logged into your Nike account, but that’s a pretty simple thing to do/sign up for if you don’t have one. Code MDAYS20 expires tomorrow, Friday 10/28.

Covered the coats over here on Tuesday, but adding a few more picks to the 40% off select full deal. Lots of exclusions, which is normal, but it seems/feels like they’re more random this time. So hunting around is necessary. Code runs through Monday. Worth a specific call out are the Classic Fit suits. No slim fits, just classic. But if you’re a classic fit fella and prefer suit separates, that’s a nice steal. Also, all picks above are 40% off with the code SHOPFALL, aside from the topcoats. Those are 50% off.

Not the best-ever price on that Seiko 5 Sports dive style, but they actually have them back in stock in time for this Friends and Family deal. Feels like they were out of stock on the black dial/stainless bracelet option for months. This watch has so far starred in not one, not two, but three different Double Time posts / price tiers. It’s nice. It works. Yes indeed it does.

The Pick: Modern Khakis in Slim Fit, Athletic Tapered, or Straight Fit – $28.77 ($59.95)

Granted, earlier this week they were 46% off. But they’ve bumped it up. Haven’t seen GAP’s flagship chinos for under $30 in a very, very long time. They’re usually excluded.

Also worth a mention: