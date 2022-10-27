Lorier’s new dress watch soon, 40% off J. Crew Classic Fit Suits, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Lorier: new Zephyr – $499 arriving FRIDAY at 11 AM ET
Fire up the Duke Ellington tunes, crack open your copy of The Great Gatsby, and get ready for Friday’s arrival of Lorier’s new Miyota powered Zephyr dress watch. Inspired by the art deco age, it has a tonneau case shape, a 31mm case width (similar fit to a round 35mm with a 42mm lug to lug case length) a guilloché dial, and a sapphire crystal. Available in a black dial with black & espresso straps, or a white dial (shown above) with black and chestnut straps. Straps have quick change pins, so you can easily swap them out without a springbar tool.
Nike: Extra 20% off select for members w/ MDAYS20
- Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer – $109.57 ($160)
- Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 – $75.97 ($140)
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 3 Premium – $136 ($170)
- Nike Air Max Pre-Day – $108 ($135) yes, these again. review here.
And now for something completely different compared to the Zephyr dress watch. You have to be logged into your Nike account, but that’s a pretty simple thing to do/sign up for if you don’t have one. Code MDAYS20 expires tomorrow, Friday 10/28.
J. Crew: 50% off Select Coats | 40% off Select Full w/ SHOPFALL
- Classic Fit Loro Piana Super 120s Wool Suit Jacket + Matching Trousers = $405 ($675)
- Classic Fit Tollegno Stretch Wool Suit Jacket + Matching Trousers = $405 ($675)
- Ludlow Slim-fit blazer in Irish Donegal wool – $298.80 ($498)
- Checker-stitch cotton shawl cardigan sweater – $82.80 ($138)
- 100% Cashmere Scarf – $58.80 ($98)
- Jacquard wool scarf – $58.80 ($98)
- Sussex quilted jacket with PrimaLoft – $100.80 ($168)
- Ludlow topcoat in Navy Grey Plaid wool blend – $224.50 ($448)
- Ludlow topcoats in wool-cashmere – $249.50 ($498) (toffee, heather steel, or navy)
Covered the coats over here on Tuesday, but adding a few more picks to the 40% off select full deal. Lots of exclusions, which is normal, but it seems/feels like they’re more random this time. So hunting around is necessary. Code runs through Monday. Worth a specific call out are the Classic Fit suits. No slim fits, just classic. But if you’re a classic fit fella and prefer suit separates, that’s a nice steal. Also, all picks above are 40% off with the code SHOPFALL, aside from the topcoats. Those are 50% off.
Macy’s: 25% off select Hamilton, Seiko, and more watches w/ FRIEND
- Seiko 5 Sports Dive Style Automatic – $221.25 ($295)
- Hamilton Intra-Matic Beige Dial Automatic – $746.25 ($995)
- Hamilton Khaki Field 42mm Automatic – $431.25 ($575)
- Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba 300m – $746.25 ($995)
Not the best-ever price on that Seiko 5 Sports dive style, but they actually have them back in stock in time for this Friends and Family deal. Feels like they were out of stock on the black dial/stainless bracelet option for months. This watch has so far starred in not one, not two, but three different Double Time posts / price tiers. It’s nice. It works. Yes indeed it does.
GAP: 52% off (40% off + additional 20% off) w/ codes GETGIFTS and TREAT
The Pick: Modern Khakis in Slim Fit, Athletic Tapered, or Straight Fit – $28.77 ($59.95)
Granted, earlier this week they were 46% off. But they’ve bumped it up. Haven’t seen GAP’s flagship chinos for under $30 in a very, very long time. They’re usually excluded.
Also worth a mention:
- Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off during their Rediscover America Sale. Picks here.
- J. Crew: Extra 40% off final sale styles w/ SHOPFALL
- Banana Republic FACTORY: 52% off (40% off + additional 20% off)… seemingly no code needed? Exclusions apply of course.
- Banana Republic: Their merino v necks and crewnecks are on sale for $30.