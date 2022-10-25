Steal Alert: J. Crew 50% off Select Coats / 40% off Select Full Price

J. Crew: 50% off Select Coats | 40% off Select Full w/ SHOPFALL
J. Crew’s newest promotions are weird.
The 40% off code SHOPFALL is about as steep as they get outside of Black Friday, but it excludes some notable favorites. For example, their Kenton boots are not getting the 40% off. Dang. Not great.
What IS great, is the quiet (very quiet) 50% off select outerwear deal. Prices are as marked. No code needed. And it includes their popular, timeless, Wool/Cashmere topcoats:
50% 49.9% off Select Outerwear
- Ludlow topcoats in wool-cashmere – $249.50 ($498) (toffee, heather steel, or navy)
- Ludlow topcoat in Navy Grey Plaid wool blend – $224.50 ($448)
- Quilted English Wool Highland Skye Jacket – $199.50 ($398)
- Barn Jacket in plaid English wool with PrimaLoft – $249.50 ($498)
Not bad, considering we now live in a world where UNIQLO is charging two hundred bucks for their (thin) topcoats. A word on the math: Not quite sure why these aren’t working out to precisely 50% off, when they say they’re 50% off. But we’re splitting financial hairs.
40% off Select Full Price w/ SHOPFALL
- Cords in Slim or Straight Fit – $49.50 ($88) five colors, and oddly enough these are 44% off.
- Wool-blend shawl-collar cardigan sweater – $79.50 ($148) 46% off? What is going on.
- Slim Secret Wash organic cotton poplin shirt – $47.70 ($79.50)
- Rugged merino wool cable-knit sweater – $82.80 ($138)
- Ludlow Slim-fit blazer in English cotton-wool in Mixed Blue Multi Check – $208.80 ($348)
- Ludlow Slim-fit Legacy blazer in Italian wool flannel – $210 ($350)
More weirdness. Cords are 44% off, and thus, don’t need the code. No code needed on that wool-blend shawl collar either, as it’s getting a steeper than the 40% of promotional price. It is nice to see a couple of sportcoats in the mix. That Legacy blazer in Super 120s Vitale Barberis wool flannel is excellent for the next five months.
Code SHOPFALL is scheduled to run through Halloween. Not sure if that same time frame applies to the 50% off select coats deal.
That’s all.
Carry on.