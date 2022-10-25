Steal Alert: J. Crew 50% off Select Coats / 40% off Select Full Price

J. Crew’s newest promotions are weird.

The 40% off code SHOPFALL is about as steep as they get outside of Black Friday, but it excludes some notable favorites. For example, their Kenton boots are not getting the 40% off. Dang. Not great.

What IS great, is the quiet (very quiet) 50% off select outerwear deal. Prices are as marked. No code needed. And it includes their popular, timeless, Wool/Cashmere topcoats:

Not bad, considering we now live in a world where UNIQLO is charging two hundred bucks for their (thin) topcoats. A word on the math: Not quite sure why these aren’t working out to precisely 50% off, when they say they’re 50% off. But we’re splitting financial hairs.

More weirdness. Cords are 44% off, and thus, don’t need the code. No code needed on that wool-blend shawl collar either, as it’s getting a steeper than the 40% of promotional price. It is nice to see a couple of sportcoats in the mix. That Legacy blazer in Super 120s Vitale Barberis wool flannel is excellent for the next five months.

Code SHOPFALL is scheduled to run through Halloween. Not sure if that same time frame applies to the 50% off select coats deal.

That’s all.

Carry on.