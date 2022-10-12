Allen Edmonds: Rediscover America Sale 2022 – Top 10 Picks

Allen Edmonds runs two significant sales on their full priced inventory every year. First is the Anniversary Sale in late spring. And then come early Fall, it’s the Rediscover America Sale. Both sales are always “select items”/”up to” events. Meaning some items are getting bigger/better discounts than others, while some models aren’t marked down at all.

One difference this year: While there was an early preview for Collector’s Club members (their email list), there was no additional 10% discount for those members this time. Which was a bummer. But it’s still very much worth a look. Here’s one take at a top 10, where we consider both the level of discount and the shoe/style/versatility/etc. to make for the rankings. Got all that? Off we go!

Available in black, walnut, coffee, or dark chili which is shown above. The world is loud and dirty. Seemingly increasingly so. Going with a pair of timeless, quiet, handsome cap toes with a subtle rubber sole is the perfect choice for where we’re at. I personally made the switch to “studs” a while back (Weatherproof Park Aves) and I won’t be returning to smooth leather soled shoes. The Dainite sole is largely un-noticeable. It’s not some big toothy, lug sole (these won’t be making our top 10, what the hell is going on AE). Not at all. They look just fine with a suit.

A bit more visual interest than the classic Park Avenue, with the only real difference being the perforated cap toe. One of the best deals of the sale by price. If you don’t want the Dainite sole, they’ve got leather sole versions for $237. Why don’t these take the #1 spot? Because the Park Avenue just looks so simple and clean. These look great too, but everyone can agree on the Parks.

Not cheap, and not the greatest discount, but they do it all. They’re simple, handsome, have a (wait for it) Dainite rubber sole, and the Germany-sourced weatherproof leather uppers are a feature that competing boots just don’t match. Available in four colors. Chili is shown above. Full review here.

More Dainite sole goodness, and these are well, well under $300. The thing about monks is that they’re already flashy. So if you want to stand out without shouting, choose a pair that’s downright plain, and well made. These are them. Just wish they came in some sort of true brown or reddish brown hue. Only walnut and black available.

Available in walnut (shown above,) dark chili, or black. Haven’t seen Daltons under $300 in a very long time. Prime boot season too. Just one drawback to these: they have a leather sole. The Dainite Sole equipped version are at the same $285 price, but they’re almost sold out in terms of size availability. Maybe have a local cobbler put some rubber sole savers on the leather soles if you’re worried about traction.

Mahogany (shown above), black, walnut, or dark chili. All colors up for the sale savings. The Strand is the flagship, bit-of-flash dress shoe from Allen Edmonds. They’re often excluded from other sales, but the Rediscover and spring Anniversary Sale are when you can get them for a bit off list price. Nice to see that’s holding true again this time around.

Somehow simultaneously timeless AND modern. Not an easy trick to pull off. A true dress oxford that looks terrific suited up, but thanks to its minimalism can also look great with smart casual wear. That plain toe is sleek, yet thankfully avoids the “I just came from making toys at the North Pole” extreme chisel other sleek/modern oxfords often have. Available in either walnut, black, or dark chili. Full review here.

Gonna need those if you pick up a pair of shoes during this sale. Made in the USA. Won’t ship for free on their own since standard free shipping doesn’t kick in until $100 these days.

Made in the USA, temperature regulating, sweat wicking, merino dress socks. No funky patterns here. The basics. The needed stuff. Also won’t ship for free if bought on their lonesome. Gotta trip the $100 threshold for free shipping.

The rare model that’s actually seeing a greater discount during this Rediscover America sale than they did during the Anniversary Event back in the spring. Back then they were $296.25 on sale. Now, $276.50. All the visual interest of a wingtip plus the conservative toe shape and classy looks of a true oxford. Three colors to pick from. Multiple widths to choose from too. All sorts of right.

When you need black shoes, you need black shoes. Interviews. Weddings. Black-Tie. All important events. Hugely important. Chances are you don’t want to risk slipping and sliding all over the place during such a big/important occasion, so getting a pair with AE’s slim, super subtle, combination tap sole is probably a good call. The absolute bedrock foundation of a shoe collection. These’ll last you a huge chunk of your life. Pretty far down the list because a Dainite sole would work just fine here too, but some prefer the combination tap sole. Also, only available in black. That’s it, those are your “options” on this one.