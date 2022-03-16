St. Patrick’s Day 2022 – The Best of Green in Men’s (affordable) Style

Green gets hosed. Kermit knows this. For 364 days out of the year green takes a back seat to blue, black, grey, and a host of other colors. But not on St. Patrick’s day. That’s the one day when Green reigns supreme. In honor of Green and St. Patrick’s Day, here’s our annual list of our favorite green things, of which, Kermit THEE Frog (hi ho!) will always be #1.

Full review here. Goodyear welted in the shoe and bootmaking hub of Leon Mexico. Terrific materials (C.F. Stead’s Repello Calf suede?), and based on a Vibraim mini lug sole. They’re something, and then some. Sign up for Taylor Stitch’s email newsletter and you’ll get 20% off your first purchase. That would drop these to $238.40.

J. Crew’s famous chinos in a perfect for spring and summer “lamppost” green. Not an earthy fall or winter olive. A cool-leaning green. Wear them with a t shirt and sneakers, or dress them up a little with an unconstructed blazer and a button up or dress shirt.

A Green Gingham or Check Button Down

Break free from the blue and white shirt tyranny! Yes, plenty of us like having mostly light blue and white shirts in our closet. But green gingham is a great way to step outside (yet not too far outside) the box. Looks great with a navy or grey sportcoat, under sweaters, or with a solid knit tie.

One of the most popular item’s Goodfellow & Co. has released in recent memory. Full review over here in Ryan’s Goodfellow round up. Also available in black, blue, and “light taupe.”

Adds a nice shot of alternate color if you’re doing the all jeans/blazer thing. Looks plenty fine with a medium grey suit + light blue shirt too. Pictured above is an Italian linen pocket square via J. Crew (that’s now sold out), but TheTieBar has you covered for cheap.

100% Extra Long Staple Egyptian Cotton Pique. River shell buttons and that important to some of us button down collar. T-shirt style hem. Fancy.

Meanwhile, here’s the cheap Target option for those who don’t care about the fancy details of the Spier, and just want an inexpensive green polo. If past is prologue, then Goodfellow’s “Loring” polos should deliver. They have in past years. And look… ten bucks!

Wasn’t gonna get too far down this list without mentioning the iconic Stan Smith with green accents sneakers. Plus, they’re now even more “green” than ever, being that the uppers are now made from “Primegreen” materials, which is “a series of high-performance recycled materials” and “no virgin polyester.” Shown at the very top of the post is an older pair of upgraded leather Stan Smith “recons.” Those used to flutter in and out of stock, but if adidas is “committed to only using recycled polyester by 2024″… then leather is on the outs.

Currently out of stock in the above green, but they just got new stock in with other colors (black and gold, blue with a classic Dive-style red segment, etc.) Perfect for the guy that loves tool watches. Sold by Worn & Wound.

Made from Tropical Wool produced by the world famous Italian mill Vitale Barberis Canonico, this thing is green but not HOLY COW GREEN. It’s different. It’s eye catching. It also doesn’t shout loudly. Should be easy to break up. Wear the jacket as a sportcoat. Wear the trousers separately with polos. Ships and returns for free.

One of J. Crew’s most loved items. Slub cotton here, so there’s that variation to the fabric. Pocket at the chest keeps it from looking undershirt-y. Lots of colors to pick from, three of which happen to be green or green-ish. Not currently on sale, but they’ve gone on sale in the past and they almost certainly will again in the future.

Grant Stone is well loved around these parts and for good reason. They’re Goodyear welted, use terrific materials, the build quality is solid, and they’re reasonably priced compared to the market. Micro-stud sole keeps water and filth at bay, but they’re slim enough in profile that they’ll still do well dressed up a bit.

$$$ Cash $$$

Admittedly this is enormously old fashioned, and the above is an extreme example (it’s fiction, c’mon now). Cash is universal, classy, can’t (electronically) crash, and quiet. And it’s especially useful with tips. Because credit card companies are taking an increasing share. And people should know when they’re appreciated. I’m not saying to tip your friends. Hardly. But if someone you need to do a job does a great job, a bit of a mini bonus for coffee on the way home or beers after work or something more substantial goes a long way. And, and this is key, you’re not expecting anything in return. You are not buying future favors. The world is incredibly unfair. A genuine cash tip helps balance the scales, even if it’s just one tiny drop in a very, very large bucket.

Good gravy. What a warm weather casual “shoe.” Espadrilles inspired roped edges, leather liner & premium cork and recycled foam insole. Vegetable tanned suede uppers.

Crown and Buckle’s Supreme Nato straps are the best in the business. Yes $34 for a NATO strap seems spendy, but the smoothness of the weave, the comfort of the strap, and the excellent brushed/slightly angled at the edges hardware is so much better than cheap straps. So, so much better. Lots of colors to pick from, including the black, red, and olive “Bond” option shown here. Available in multiple widths. Looks just as good on a cheap watch (as shown on the Casio at the very top of the post) as it does on a spendy one.

Speaking of Casio… AHHHHHHHHHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh they made it with a green bezel. And a bunch of other bezel colors too. Because someone at Casio finally got the message that these watches (review here) are mega popular and if they would switch up the color-scheme just a touch they’d sell even more.

RIPPED from J. Crew’s catalog, specifically their sunwashed sweatshirts. But this is a t-shirt, not a sweatshirt, so it’ll be noticeably lighter and easier to wear. Which is nice. Also, cheap.

Shockingly good for the very reasonable price. Full review here, along with a review of a more standard tortoise shell option.

Stretch woven belts are perfect for the warm weather months ahead. They’re preppy, comfortable, and won’t weigh you down like some heavy leather jeans-style belt when it heats up. Final sale on this Bonobos option, so no returns.

The new cushion-case Avalon might be getting the most play at present, but the straightforward Retrospect Diver from Nodus is also dynamite. Full review (of the gray option) can be found here.

Rat-Pack or Two and a Half Men? The camp (ahem, bowling?) shirt thing comes with a fine line. This appears to lean more rat pack. Made from J. Crew’s well-loved slub t-shirt fabric.

Okay so they’re not green in color, but they are called the “Greenflex” due to their more eco-friendly manufacturing process. Handmade in Northern Italy. Timeless style. Really, really nice materials that makes them look and feel noticeably better than the cheaper competition. Ships and returns for free. Full review here.

Choggers. The Chino Jogger Hybrid that Bonobos might have been the first to produce when WFH (unfortunately) became a thing in 2020. Elastic waist but regular cuffs means you can wear a polo or a t-shirt and head out into the world, without your “e-waist” being overt.

These come in and out of stock. Well, at least the Navy Swoosh is in stock.

While the rich brown shades like “Havana” and “Field Tan” might get the most love, some of us think the green leaning olive is pretty darn great. Made in the USA and built for the long haul. Waxed cotton exterior. Soft flannel lining. Gets better with age, so be prepared to wear it and wear it often, and to enjoy how it changes as it grows older. Looks like it might lean a little more “yellow green” in artificial light, while “green green” outdoors as shown above. That’ll happen with waxed canvas. It plays with the light. Especially on camera.

Rubber plants & Snake Plants

“Whoops there goes another rubber tree.” Dappered Space suggestion here. I don’t know how we at the Dappered home offices first acquired a rubber tree plant, but, we now have three or four. We also have a snake plant, and like rubber plants, they grow tall with thick saturated green leaves. They also don’t make messes like some ferns and other houseplants can. Plus as a whole they are hearty. Do yourself a favor if your place is lacking in greenery. Get a rubber tree plant, a snake plant, or seven.

Made in the USA. A total classic. Most guys will favor the navy or tan options, but the Otter Green, while more casual, has been a companion to many.

There’s a lot of #menswear happening here. Classic workwear chore jacket meets blackwatch pattern meets waxed cotton exterior perfect for early spring.

A fresh looking shade for the summer. If it looks a tad “old fashioned” to you in the above photo, imagine it with a crisp white dress shirt, instead of the particular polo they’ve styled it with. With a white dress shirt it’ll look much more Danny Ocean, and less Bing Crosby (as it does above).

36mm diameter and 18mm lugs. Sticking true to it’s roots, this thing is powered by a hand-wound (mechanical) movement. It’s not quartz. And it’s not an automatic. This thing should go with all kinds of casual wear, and quickly become a daily partner for those who spend most of their time dressed down. Full review here.

For all the expensive hand creams out there, this blue-collar stuff is as good as it gets. It works. Period. If you’re the type who has calluses and scraped up knuckles and split thumbs (the worst) yet STILL knows how to look sharp, then this stuff is a must. Don’t want to bang a busted thumb on a door jamb only to bleed all over a favorite shirt.

Good Lume – Priceless

Lume = the luminosity of your wristwatch’s glow-in-the-dark properties. Great for when you wake up in an unfamiliar location (hotel, friend’s place, behind some begonias) and don’t know where the nearest clock radio happens to be. Good lume can be found on everything from super cheap watches to super expensive watches. As can weak lume. Best way to charge it up is to get those hands and indices exposed to UV light. Such as, y’know, the sun. So wear your good stuff out and about. Full review of the watch shown above can be found here.

BR’s glass-smooth all cotton “dressy” polos, in a dark do-anything green. Would look great with dark wash jeans as it’s still cool, and then move it over to gray or blue chinos as it gets warmer. Goes on sale… when BR is actually running a sale these days.

What you get for the price with these jackets is impressive. British Millerain waxed exterior. Corduroy collar with throat latch. Four pocket design with lower hand-warmer pockets. Detachable zip-out waistcoat (!) which basically makes for 3-in-1 utility. As is the case with all sized items, make sure you know the return policy. $15 return label is steep, so, know that going in.

Gone, but not forgotten: Jameson Gold Reserve (no longer produced)

Selected casks, maturation in three different woods, and a much rounder, less rigid version of Jameson. Unlike their other options, the Gold Reserve was partially aged in virgin oak. So it’s the first stuff to hit that wood, and the end result is a nice amount of mellowed out vanilla flavor. Hints of bread pudding spread with a small dab of stone fruit compote. Thought it was better than their 12-year and 18-year options, Red Breast 12 or 15, Green or Yellow Spot, Knappogue Castle, Tyrconnell or Tyroconnell’s Sherry Cask, Teeling, Teeling Single Grain, and Teeling Revival. No idea why they discontinued it.

Have a safe St. Patrick’s Day, and remember, green beer looks just as bad coming back up as it did going down.