Style Poll: Button Up Sweater Polos… Retro Cool? Or Bowling Shirt Cheesy?

Button-Up-Sweater-Polos (noun): A garment and surging trend in #menswear which features a knit polo with a full button-up placket. Intended to be worn as a stand alone shirt, and not as a layer over something else.

But do they look good? Like maybe something the Rat Pack woulda worn around the Sands?

Or are they a miss? Perhaps too much like a bowling shirt? Pretty sure nobody wants to walk around looking like Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men.

Size shown is a medium on 5’10” / 190

This particular version from Banana Republic has been all over their website and social feeds. It’s currently sold out, so, it must be pretty popular. And it has also led to an extensive discussion between myself and our guy Brandon D., aka everyone’s favorite trouser reviewer & Cousin Eddie impersonator. This shirt is either totally awesome and hits all the right retro points, or, it looks way too much like a bowling shirt a la Sheen.

Who knew the line could be so fine between Don Draper, and skeezy network sit-com lecher.

But then again, if you think about both those chara… y’know what, a discussion for another time.

So Brandon D. ordered one and so did I. Here’s how it went for him:

So I try it on, and it feels pretty damn good. Slim but not too fitted, and the sleeves are fitted enough where I definitely think they show off if you work out, but they also don’t look like I’m trying to show off that I work out. Then I look in the mirror … Me: I think this looks pretty damn good. Definitely Rat Pack vibes. Surprisingly no Charlie Sheen vibes. (My wife walks over) Me: hey what do you think? Wife: looks like you’re about to go bowling. Me: (single tear in one eye develops) Wife: I mean, maybe it’s got a Don Draper kind of thing going on … (clearly doesn’t mean this in her heart of hearts) Sigh …

This was a television show.

Dang it. A thousand times dang it.

That is certainly one time when #winning is very much losing.

So let’s take a poll. Your turn guys:

Button Up Sweater Polos: Retro Cool? Or Bowling Shirt Lame? Cool and retro. Love 'em.

Cheesy and dated. I can't unsee Charlie Sheen.

It depends on the context and style. Skip stripes and keep the fit trim, and they'll look great.

I like turtles. View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

More examples: Todd Snyder – $248, J. Crew – $39, A&F – $41.25