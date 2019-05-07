In Review: The Old Navy Slim Go-Dry built in Flex PERFORMANCE Pants

About the Author: Brandon D. is a recently married trial attorney living in Houston, TX (but will forever be a New Yorker). Brandon has been wearing a suit to work for the better part of a decade, so he appreciates the insights into quality-yet-affordable style options for which Dappered is known. When not at work, he enjoys traveling with his wife, lounging with his dog Charlie (she’s half-Chihuahua/half-Dachshund, which has the added bonus of being known as a “Chiweenie”), and the weekly trip to Costco.

NOTE: Code STYLE is good for 40% off, which is a pretty hefty discount for this particular pair of oft-excluded pants. That code also expires today, 5/7/19.

It’s May in Houston, so we’re about to experience the portion of the year where every day seems like it’s either 90%+ humidity, 100+ degrees Fahrenheit, or both. But even if your local climate is more forgiving, quality summer-appropriate pants should be a welcome addition to your wardrobe. And it seems that Old Navy is making another push to be your more affordable option in that department.

Just last year, they introduced the Slim Built-In Flex Dry Quick Ultimate Khakis, which were great for casual settings, but weren’t quite as versatile as BR Core Temp Chinos. This year, however, they’re offering a more affordable version of their Core Temp counterpart, the Slim Go-Dry Built-In Flex Performance Pants (also, with a name that’s eight words in length, I have to wonder if they’re paying these guys by the word!). Given the price tag ($50.00 MSRP, $30.00 with current discounts online, and as low as $11.49 – $22.49 in-store depending on location), these could be the best bang-for-your-buck summer work pants out there.

Size 36W x 32L on 5’11, 195lbs. Dark Gray color. Slim without being skinny.

Made from 100% polyester, these aren’t just closer to poly tech pants. They are poly tech pants. Yet while they look like poly tech pants, they also look like work pants. So for me, that gave them a distinct edge over J. Crew’s 770 Straight-fit performance pant, which have a zippered side pocket that screams “Yes, these are tech pants!”

Five versatile, wardrobe-foundation colors to pick from.



Like Old Navy’s more casual poly tech pants, these too make the “swish swish” noise when you walk. They also have the stretch and comfort you’d expect from poly tech pants, and are similarly easy to care for (machine wash cold, tumble dry low). Unlike last year’s version, these are neither matted nor overly shiny, so you can wear them to work and replace the office water cooler without worrying about ripping them. The best part of these pants by far is their versatility. Because they’re slim but not so slim that you have to skip leg day, I fully recommend them for work. But they should also be in your rotation for errands, date night, and even spring/summer casual weddings.

Party in the front, business in the rear?

Jean style pockets up front, but the rears aren’t patch. They’re your standard button chino pockets.

The one odd aspect of these pants is the pockets. The back pockets fasten close, which is great. Great too is the mesh lining. But the front pockets are curved instead of slanted. So up front it’s a jean-style pocket, in the rear a standard chino pocket instead of patches. A deal breaker? Not at this price point. But since traditional work pants usually have slanted pockets, I didn’t expect the front pockets to match those on my jeans. Not the biggest deal. But I certainly noticed it.

Mesh lined pockets.

So are these better than big brother Banana Republic’s Core Temp Chinos? That’s still a definitive “No.” Quite simply, the Core Temp Chinos look like chinos and these look like poly tech pants styled as chinos. That has to matter. And since these are 100% polyester, they do have the “Swish Swish” sound and don’t have quite the feel of a well executed cotton-tech blend, like BR’s Core temp.

Overall, these are a solid entry in the tech pants/work pants market, more so than the new, athletic tapered, Elastic Waist + Drawstring BR Core Temp “fancy kindergarten” edition. And at less than half the price (usual sales considered), Old Navy has introduced a versatile poly tech option that I fully recommend.

Also shown: UNIQLO Button Down collar polo (shirt collar from last year, here’s the current model)

and the Orient Polaris GMT automatic.