Style Scenario: Spring / Summer Wedding, On The Casual Side

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Dressing for summer weddings can be tough. It’s warm, you want to look good, but you don’t want to treat someone else’s big day as your own personal fashion show (it’s seriously bad form). Over the next few days we’ll be tackling some common warm weather wedding style scenarios, and today features the most casual situation. The couple might go barefoot. The groom might skip a suit, and be in linen pants and an untucked shirt. This outfit respects the day, while still keeping it loose. Top Photo Credit

The Shirt: Bonobos Washed Linen Shirt in Solid White- $78.40 w/ ECLIPSE20 ($98). For a casual leaning, warm weather wedding, a lighter linen shirt will keep you cool while still keeping you tailored looking. Make the shirt look slightly more casual by rolling up the sleeves. Kind of gets that breezy, Mediterranean feel going. We’re going sans blazer in this Style Scenario, but if you’re a sportcoat enthusiast and feel naked without one, feel free to switch this up to a linen or chino suit. There are ways to dress one down.



The Pants: Banana Republic Slim Performance Stretch Wool Dress Pant in Charcoal – $70.80 w/STYLE ($118). Going with a breathable stretch wool pant here, that can look dressed up or down, depending on what you pair them with. (See the photos on BR for examples of dressed down.)

The Watch: Timex Waterbury 40mm Mesh Strap – $59.97 ($119). As mentioned in the steal Alert that ran last week, Nordstrom Rack has some Timexs on pretty decent discount. This mesh strap version is a step away from what you might typically see on this site, but the finer texture of the band and pop of color with the blue face make an interesting, modern combination. Plus, if you are sweating a bit, you won’t drench a leather band since it’s a metal mesh. Seems like it can be dressed up or down.



The Sunglasses: Persol 56mm Sartoria Sunglasses in Blue – $99.97 ($350). Another deep discount through Nordstrom Rack. These Persol’s are a unique take on the classic aviator by combining a retro/keyhole aesthetic into the mix. Well reviewed, 100% UV protection, and made in Italy.



The Money Clip: Vine Branch Leather Magnetic Money Clip – $19.95. A basic.You’ll want to have your I.D. on you, and enough cash to tip the bartender, without the bulk of carrying around your normal wallet. A money clip can keep it all clipped together so you’re not fumbling, pulling it all out of your pocket.



The Sweat/Skin Managers: Handkerchiefs – $9.99 | Titanium Dioxide Sunscreen – $13.99 | Foot Powder – $6.99. Stick a hankie or two in your pockets for brow wiping. They’ll also come in handy if you’re seated next to a particularly weepy guest. Why that specific formula of sunscreen? Titanium Dioxide based sunscreens won’t stain your clothes if washed later on in hard water (some of the Avobenzone-type sunscreens can turn to rust in hard water). Foot powder = a good idea even if you are wearing the no-show socks.

The Socks: None. The warmer summer months offer permission to go sockless in certain shoes. Hence the foot powder from above. Or, wear your favorite no-show socks, if that is more comfortable for you.



The Shoes: Thursday Boot Company Lincoln Loafer in Midnight Suede – $170. These are not beach shoes. If you are attending a wedding on a beach, do yourself a favor and check out your local Ross or Rack or whatever and see if you can find a pair that you won’t mind getting sandy. Once beach sand gets in a shoe, it seems to still be present months later. If you’re not on sand, this smart pair of loafers should do you right.



The Belt: Goodfellow & Co. 35mm Tubular Stretch with Tab Belt – $19.99. A classic color that pairs well with everything else in this ensemble.