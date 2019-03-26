Steal Alert: Bunch of Timex Waterbury + Hamilton Autos for 40% – 50% off

These two things seem to be true:

Not all Timex watches are created equally Sometimes you just want a new watch for spring

I never said “true” and “rational” were gonna coexist here.

Anywhodiddly, Nordstrom Rack just got a bunch of new Timex watches in, and since it’s The Rack, they’re heavily discounted. And they aren’t your run of the mill crummy weekenders either. Lots of Waterbury options in there, with their domed cases and what not. Heck, there’s even an old Red Wing model lurking about.

Sadly, none of them ship free (unless you buy multiple ya big spender) since they’re all well under Rack’s $100 free shipping threshold. Returns are free if you can get it to a brick and mortar Nordstrom Rack location, otherwise, that’ll be $5.95 through the mail.

Big thanks to reader Logan G. for the tip.

That’s all. Carry on.

UPDATE: NO THAT IS NOT ALL…

Upon further review of the watch section at Nordstrom Rack, I discovered that they also just got a bunch of Hamilton Automatics in, all for 40% – 50% off:

Guuuuuuuurrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrl.

Lots of Railroads and Khaki Pilots? With the good Nordstrom name behind the sale, and not some unknown seller from the web?

Stop.

HAMMY TIME.

Anyway, those DO ship for free, being that they’re between $470 – $1k depending on the model and movement.

Okay, NOW that’s all. Carry on. I think.