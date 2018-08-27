In Review: The Old Navy Slim Built-In Flex Dry Quick Ultimate Khakis

NOTE: Price above reflects the 40% off deal (no code needed) that Old Navy is running through 8/29.

About the Author: Brandon D. is a recently engaged trial attorney living in Houston, TX (but will forever be a New Yorker). Brandon has been wearing a suit to work for the better part of a decade, so he appreciates the insights into quality-yet-affordable style options for which Dappered is known. When not at work, he enjoys traveling with his fiancé, lounging with his dog Charlie (she’s half-Chihuahua/half-Dachshund, which has the added bonus of being known as a “Chiweenie”), and the weekly trip to Costco.

These were recently featured by Dappered among the six types of pants cool enough for summer. Since three of Houston’s four seasons are summer, I was excited to find pants that I could both wear to work and to more casual settings. I considered Banana Republic’s Core Temp Chinos, but wanted to know if Old Navy’s much more affordable (approximately half the price) version could do the job.

Question: Are two Old Navy’s better than one Banana Republic?

Answer: In a word… No.

In a sentence: Depending on your style, these pants can be great in casual settings but are most likely inappropriate for work in a conservative office setting.

In a somewhat longer review: Made from 65% cotton, 32% nylon, and 3% spandex/elastane, they are much closer to a 100% poly tech pant on the chino – tech pant spectrum than their cousin over at Banana Republic. And that’s okay. Especially if you are aiming to stay cool on a casual date, while out with friends, or at Home Depot.

36W x 32L on 5’11, 195lbs.

Unlike the BR version, these make the “swish swish” noise when you walk, which is fine. All color options come a in a matted finish, which I like but find less suitable for my office. More importantly, they combine the look of casual-yet-stylish chinos with the benefits (lightweight, stretchy, comfortable) of poly tech pants. And just like their BR counterparts, care is simple: machine wash cold, tumble dry medium.

And then there is an area where they outdo the Core Temp Chinos: the back pockets. They actually fasten close. One by button and the other by zipper. If you are looking to protect your phone, wallet, or other smallish belongings (IE, not this), you are in luck!

These pants don’t come without downsides, however. While they fit well in the waist and upper leg areas (even for guys like me with relative tree trunks for quads), they run a bit slim from the knee down. Not quite “Mick Jagger” slim, but slim enough that you may want to lay off the calf workouts for a while. Deal breaker? Probably not, but I definitely noticed the slimness as soon as I put them on.

They almost always go on sale, but all sales are not created equal. If you wait until the sales hit 35% to 40% off (I have seen both within the same month), they can be purchased for under $30.00.

Ultimately, these are not as versatile as Banana Republic’s Core Temp Chinos. But who cares? They are great casual pants that will keep you cool in your locale’s summer months. Enjoy them while you still can (and in my case, through October).