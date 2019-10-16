In Review: Banana Republic’s Slim Non Iron Core Temp Dress Pants

Note: These are currently on sale for $83, but could drop to $71.40 during the next 40% off sale. Potentially further with more infrequent codes and deals (say, half off.) So if you can hang tight, you can save some cash.

It took longer than we expected, but Banana Republic Core Temp Dress Pants are here! Sure, they arrived after the chinos (quite nice), shorts (ditto), and drawstring pants (unconscionable, though if I had to pick a spokesman for a product that makes me say “I mean, I guess”, it’d be Jared Goff), but they’re here.*

Size shown is 36×32 on 5’11” 200lbs.

Made from 59% cotton, 39% polyester, 2% elastane, these have a slightly different makeup than the Core Temp Chinos (the former have 4% more cotton, the same polyester, and by default, 4% less elastane). Does this make a difference in how they feel? Not to me. They breathe well like the chinos, they’re similarly light weight yet sturdy, they have the same care instructions (machine wash), and they are stretchy. A “swish swish” sound? Not unless you have dog ears. It’s safe to say that if you believe that the Core Temp Chinos are the perfect chino, you’ll feel the same way about the dress pants.

Stretch? Yes! They still stretch, despite 4% less elastane than the flagship, more casual chinos.

Shoes shown are the Allen Edmonds McAllister in Oxblood.



They’re also different (for the better) in the ways you’d hope and expect out of dress pants. While the chinos have a slight shine to them that some may not like, these have a matte look you expect out of dress pants. The back pockets do button close, so any issue you may have with the original core temp chinos should be gone here. They also come in traditional “dress pants” colors: charcoal, beige, grey, and navy (BR’s ad copy team gave them fancy names, but those are the colors in actuality). So between the look and fit, these are by definition “work appropriate.”

Only four colors available: Deep Coal, Biscotti Beige, London Fog Gray (shown), and Smoky Navy

Are there drawbacks? Yes. But like the chinos, they’re few and far between, and (to me) are relatively minor. First, these are only available in a slim fit (though not “Aiden”). So those with larger legs might be out of luck. But I’m a member of that crew, and these fit me quite well. I noticed that they were slightly tighter in the quads, but that could either be due to the fact that my chinos are broken in and/or I may have (see: did) put on a few pounds during my honeymoon (and it was totally worth it). Nevertheless, either take your normal size or play it safe and also order the next size up. Second, while most quality dress pants are lined in slick fabric like silk (often to the knee), these are not. Is that an issue? Well, since most dress pants are wool, the lining serves as a barrier between your legs and potential friction. But these pants aren’t wool. And in wearing them, the lack of lining does not appear to be an issue.

Not so sure about the “non iron” part. You might need to iron.

Shirt is a Lands’ End Tailored Fit Button Down.

Third, and likely because these are new, these are either “excluded from all promotions” or eligible for all of them depending on the day. Most recently, they were 52% off (40% + extra 20% for card members) one day and full price with no exceptions the next. That will change as these get more time on the site. For now, be aware that these almost certainly will go on sale if they currently are not. And fourth, these aren’t as versatile as the chinos. But this is like complaining that you can only wear your tuxedo to a wedding (a rule that most of us stick to). Dress pants are meant for work, and these are ideal for work in almost any office and for almost any outfit that doesn’t involve sneakers (sneakers also includes Cole Haan Lunargrands, which manage to offend fans of dress shoes and sneakers all at once).

Overall, these are a huge win for anyone who’s already a fan of the Core Temp line, and anyone who’s in need of some excellent, new dress pants.

*As of today, BR also has core temp options for blazers, sweatshirts, sweaters, shirts, and jackets. So, if you haven’t noticed, BR makes core temp… clothing. No word on the ETA for core temp ties/bowties/ascots, but let’s guess and say summer of 2021.