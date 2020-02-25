In Review: The Banana Republic FACTORY Core Temp Chino

What kind of difference does 2% make? Ask someone who usually drinks 2% milk and accidentally gets skim. Or Vice versa. It sure doesn’t seem like much, but that 2% difference can turn “I want some milk!” into “milk was a bad choice!” The lesson, as always: small differences matter.

And that leads us to the newest installment of “are these tech pants as good as Banana Republic’s original Core Temp Chinos?”

Past installments featured options from Old Navy, Old Navy again, and Banana Republic again. It’s almost like Gap Inc. (past and current members) got marketing data that indicates this is what the people want. What do they do with this information? They give the people what they want. So good on them for trying. Here’s to hoping that Mr. or Ms. B. Republic is reading this and will offer their original, still the best, Core Temp Chinos in an athletic tapered fit.

BR Factory’s (not the original by BR) Core Temp Chino.

Size shown is 36×32 on 5’11” 200lbs. Color is the “Dusty Blue. “

This week’s entrant is BR Factory’s Core Temp Chinos. I’ll admit, I was not expecting BR’s outlet option to start selling core temp anything. I especially wasn’t expecting them to sell the seemingly same core temp chinos in the same Aiden fit, with the same $98.00 MSRP (presale, of course), in the same (minus the flowery language) colors. I’ll know something’s up when Jimmy Garoppolo ends up as the BR Factory spokesman, since current BR spokesman and fellow (mediocre) QB Jared Goff needs a buddy.

The Banana Republic Factory Core Temp Chino is made from 56% cotton (1% more than the original), 40% polyester (1% more than the original), and 4% spandex (2% less than the original). These are an exact copy BR Core Temp Chinos in terms of fit and style. So if you like The Banana Republic Slim Aiden fit pant silhouette, no matter what, these pants are for you.

But.

They look different. They sound different. And they stretch different.

So yes, these pants are different.

These, unlike the originals, “swish swish” when you walk.

And there’s some shine to them. Another difference.

When I say they look different, I mean these pants are shiny. It doesn’t really come through in the pics, but in person, it’s noticeable. Especially when compared to the matte look of the original, more expensive Core Temp pant. Some people like shiny pants. I am not one of those people, especially if I’m going to wear them at my office. But in a more casual setting? And if the shine doesn’t bother you (or if you prefer it)? Then you would like these pants.

Then there’s the sound. Remember how the regular, original, mainline Core Temps don’t “swish swish” when you walk? Well, these ones do. And it’s quite loud. It’s not quite as loud as doing regular interviews over the backdrop of a helicopter that’s currently running, but it’s noisy. So again, not quite my style. But still, not a deal-breaker.

Noticeably more stretch than the original Core Temp.



And finally, the stretch. These offered way more stretch than the regular Core Temps. To me, that was the best part of the pants. Not that I planned to wear these to the gym or for a game of pickup basketball, but as a soon-to-be dad, I figure I might enjoy some pants with that amount of stretch. Especially since they’re pants that are versatile enough to go from taking care of a baby at home to taking care of errands in public without requiring me to look ridiculous (though Ben sure looks comfortable) during the latter. So this aspect was a big win for me.

Overall, most will want to stick with the original. They’re just… better. Some would say, the best. But if you’re really after even more stretch, and the shine and sound don’t bother you, then go for it. But since the price is just about the same or the same depending on the sale, then again, most will want to stick with the mainline’s original Core Temp chino.

About the Author: Brandon D. is a recently married trial attorney living in Houston, TX (but will forever be a New Yorker). Brandon has been wearing a suit to work for the better part of a decade, so he appreciates the insights into quality-yet-affordable style options for which Dappered is known. When not at work, he enjoys traveling with his wife, lounging with his dog Charlie (she’s half-Chihuahua/half-Dachshund, which has the added bonus of being known as a “Chiweenie”), and the weekly trip to Costco.

Sweatshirt in this post is a sold out Todd Snyder + Champion.

How ’bout the Bomber Jacket though?