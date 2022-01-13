New Allen Edmonds Sale, Ledbury 30% off, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

And it ain’t a big selection. For reference, 40% off has been the usual standard for BR’s rolling discounts in the past. Yet in the last few months they’ve been quiet. Like, real quiet. And since the pre-holiday push, BR has been almost dead/non existent in regards to codes and promos. Like they’ve been pegged to full price for what seems like weeks now. That’s more than a little odd for BR. Gotta wonder what’s going on over there. Is this the new normal?

The long sleeve version of 2021’s Polopalooza winner. Full-tech, breathing, wicking, “Delta Pique” fabric that’s soft but also has a bit of crispness to it. Hidden button down collar. These things have been coming and going in regards to being plain sold out for the longest time, so to have them not just back but also available for their 3-pack bundle/discount? That’s huge news. Yes they’re spendy. But once you try one (or in this case, 3) you’ll probably never go back to cotton. Weirdly versatile. Like, crazy versatile. I wear mine with everything from adidas Tiros and a puffer vest, to under a suit when I don’t feel like dressing all the way up. A size medium fits my 5’10″/185 frame pretty close to perfect.

The Combo Pick: One White and One Light Blue Astor Poplin Dress Shirt – $137.20 total ($196)

Stock is not overly plentiful at Ledbury right now, and some of us long time fans are starting to worry they’re sunsetting/discontinuing their fine twill dress shirts. But their base line (but still really nice) Astor Poplins are in stock. These are the shirts with the nice collars and slightly lowered 2nd button. They’re perfect for going tieless, especially if you stick to the “mid-spread” options. Gotta trip the $125 threshold though, and thus, a two-shirt combo above. Usually those poplins run $98 per. Down to $68.60 with the deal. Big thanks to Chris R. for the tip on this!

Back to the office just in time for another stretch of WFH. Maybe. Probably. Success/progress isn’t linear, right? A heads up that this is one of those limited time events. Sometimes the products stay at these prices, sometimes they disappear from the site, after the event expires.

Looks like both new reductions and new items have been added to their sale section. Those Cigar Strands were a few bucks less a couple weeks back, but that was during an extra 25% off promo. Might (might?) have to wait a bit for another one of those to roll around. Full review of the courtside sneaker (albeit in a different color) can be found here.

If you’re a regular reader who’s tired of seeing this stuff, imagine having it pop up in your sleep. Nothing like having your dreams stalked by a “Nordic Sherpa Fleece Shirt-Jacket”. Stock seems to be coming and going on stuff that had sold out previously. So if you wanted a Dock Peacoat but didn’t get one, it might be worth checking back in over the weekend. For example, the navy/black herringbone option had medium, large, and XL at post time. But those’ll probably disappear mega quick. A few other items have been added. Final sale though. No returns. None. Zilch.

No sale, but still worth a mention because of the value & quality Grant Stone delivers. That and Grant Stone rarely does sales. Like, hardly ever. Head here for a review of the Diesel plain toe boot in crimson CXL, not quite the burgundy #8 shown above.

Also worth a mention: