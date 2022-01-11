Dappered

Steal Alert: Extra 25% off Final Sale items at TheTieBar

2022-01-11

The Tie Bar: Extra 25% off FINAL Sale Items (no code needed)

The Tie Bar does so much more than ties these days, that when they run their semi-annual extra 25% off sale items promo, most of what they’re blowing out ISN’T neckwear…

Some nice steals in there. You’re almost certainly not gonna get their (excellent) merino wool cardigans, polos, and sweaters for less. For a size reference, a size large on their cardigans and polos fits my 5″10″/185 frame pretty much dead square perfect:

Both are a size large on 5’10″/185.
(I might need to start working some color in…)

Do note that their merino stuff is dry-clean only. And it’s still a risk with no returns. All final sale. And as cheap as a lot of this stuff is, nothing is a “good” deal if it shows up and doesn’t fit.

Also be aware that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50. Under $50, it’s $6.95.

Big thanks to reader Faiz for the tip on this one.

That’s all.

Carry on.

(And thanks for your patience with a bit of a slow/vacation-y week here on the site.)

