Steal Alert: Extra 25% off Final Sale items at TheTieBar

The Tie Bar: Extra 25% off FINAL Sale Items (no code needed)
The Tie Bar does so much more than ties these days, that when they run their semi-annual extra 25% off sale items promo, most of what they’re blowing out ISN’T neckwear…
- Perfect Tipped Merino Wool Cardigan Sweaters – $34.12 FINAL ($65)
- Perfect Tipped Merino Wool Polos – $34.12 FINAL ($65)
- River West Solid Burgundy Wool Scarf – $9.37 FINAL ($25)
- Bridgeport Plaid Navy Scarf – $9.37 FINAL ($25)
- River West Solid Navy Wool Scarf – $9.37 FINAL ($25)
- Textured Solid Light Blue Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $20.62 FINAL ($55)
- Polished Chambray Blue Dress Shirt – $20.62 FINAL ($55)
- Gingham Grey Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $20.62 FINAL ($55)
- Trellis Plaid Navy Pocket Square – $3.75 FINAL ($10)
- Free Fall Floral Army Green Pocket Square – $5.25 FINAL ($14)
- Denim Chambray With Border White Pocket Square – $5.25 FINAL ($10)
Some nice steals in there. You’re almost certainly not gonna get their (excellent) merino wool cardigans, polos, and sweaters for less. For a size reference, a size large on their cardigans and polos fits my 5″10″/185 frame pretty much dead square perfect:
Both are a size large on 5’10″/185.
(I might need to start working some color in…)
Do note that their merino stuff is dry-clean only. And it’s still a risk with no returns. All final sale. And as cheap as a lot of this stuff is, nothing is a “good” deal if it shows up and doesn’t fit.
Also be aware that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50. Under $50, it’s $6.95.
Big thanks to reader Faiz for the tip on this one.
That’s all.
Carry on.
(And thanks for your patience with a bit of a slow/vacation-y week here on the site.)