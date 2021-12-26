Dappered

After Christmas Sales for Men – Bonobos 25% off, Allen Edmonds Extra 25% off Sale, & More

By |

It’s over. It’s all over. It’s just starting. Sorta. We’ve now reached peak end of season clearance time in the world of retail. Instead of the usual Monday Tripod, here’s a round up of the best of what’s going on, end-of-year-sale-wise, in the world of affordable men’s style. (Top Photo Credit)

 

Bonobos: 25% off w/ ELECTROLYTES 

Bonobos menswear

Excludes Original Stretch Washed Chino and Stretch Washed Chino 2.0. Does this signal that maybe, MAYBE Bonobos is ready to get back into the promo/sales/codes game for 2022?

 

Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off Sale Styles (no code needed)

Allen Edmonds shoes

The Randolph Engineering Sunglasses are steal-alert-post worthy in and of themselves. Those are a major surprise. Wouldn’t expect those to last long. Made in the USA and super high quality.

 

Lululemon: “We Made Too Much” FINAL SALE Post Holiday Specials

lululemon menswear

A noticeable injection of new stock has taken place with their “we made too much” section. All final sale though. No returns. And yes, it’s mostly wild patterns and colors. That’s how it works with Lululemon. The solid stuff/normal colors sells too well on its own.

 

Spier & Mackay: 20% off w/ SPIER20 (exclusions apply)

Spier and Mackay menswear

Looks like most of their site is getting the cut, with one notable exclusion being the chunky merino shawl collar sweaters. But no surprise there. Remember, it’s a steep $15 to return anything unless it’s your first suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase. But even with that return fee disincentive, a lot of us love Spier for the style + quality to price ratio.

 

J. Crew: Extra 50% off Final Sale Styles w/ BIGSALE

J. Crew menswear

J. Crew is running an extra % off sale items code? Get the bleep out. There are some new items added at least. Still all (almost all?) final sale though. No returns.

 

Mr. Porter: One of their rare sale events has launched

Mr. Porter menswewar and goods

Prepare yourself for sticker shock, and for higher-fashion styles. And know that their stock usually moves lightning fast during their rare sale events.

 

Random Jared Steal Alert: Mido Ocean Star Automatic – $465 ($930)

Mido watch

“He went to Jared”… FOR HIS DANG SELF. Big thanks to Avery L. for the tip on this one. That’s a terrific price for that Mido. Swiss Made and all that.

 

Also worth a mention…

