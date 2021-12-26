After Christmas Sales for Men – Bonobos 25% off, Allen Edmonds Extra 25% off Sale, & More

It’s over. It’s all over. It’s just starting. Sorta. We’ve now reached peak end of season clearance time in the world of retail. Instead of the usual Monday Tripod, here’s a round up of the best of what’s going on, end-of-year-sale-wise, in the world of affordable men’s style. (Top Photo Credit)
Bonobos: 25% off w/ ELECTROLYTES
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $300 ($400 – $450) multiple colors/patterns
- Premium Stretch Jeans – $112 ($149)
- The All Week Flex Pant – $90 ($119)
- The Sherpa Shacket – $105 ($139)
Excludes Original Stretch Washed Chino and Stretch Washed Chino 2.0. Does this signal that maybe, MAYBE Bonobos is ready to get back into the promo/sales/codes game for 2022?
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off Sale Styles (no code needed)
- Randolph Engineering Matte Chrome 55mm Aviator – $149.97 ($349)
- Randolph Engineering Matte Black 55mm Aviator – $149.97 ($349)
- Randolph Engineering 23k Gold 55mm Aviator – $149.97 ($369)
- Strand Cap-Toe Oxford in Cigar Brown – $224.97 ($395)
- Hamilton Cap-Toe Oxford Dress Boot – $187.47 ($425)
- Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot with Dainite Rubber Sole – $247.47 ($445)
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford in Mahogany – $261.75 ($395)
The Randolph Engineering Sunglasses are steal-alert-post worthy in and of themselves. Those are a major surprise. Wouldn’t expect those to last long. Made in the USA and super high quality.
Lululemon: “We Made Too Much” FINAL SALE Post Holiday Specials
- Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 – $39 – $49 FINAL ($78)
- Thick Fleece Bomber – $99 FINAL ($168)
- Surge Warm Half-Zip – $59 FINAL ($108)
- ABC Jogger – $89 FINAL ($128)
- T.H.E. Linerless Short 9″ – $39 FINAL ($68)
A noticeable injection of new stock has taken place with their “we made too much” section. All final sale though. No returns. And yes, it’s mostly wild patterns and colors. That’s how it works with Lululemon. The solid stuff/normal colors sells too well on its own.
Spier & Mackay: 20% off w/ SPIER20 (exclusions apply)
- Charcoal Melton Peacoat – $358.40 ($448)
- Abraham Moon Moss Green Herringbone Flight Jacket – $206.40 ($258)
- Waxed Jackets – $278.80 ($348)
- Blue Check Wool Suit – $286.40 ($358)
- Charocal Wool Suit – $286.40 ($358)
- Medium Blue Wool Suit – $286.40 ($358)
Looks like most of their site is getting the cut, with one notable exclusion being the chunky merino shawl collar sweaters. But no surprise there. Remember, it’s a steep $15 to return anything unless it’s your first suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase. But even with that return fee disincentive, a lot of us love Spier for the style + quality to price ratio.
J. Crew: Extra 50% off Final Sale Styles w/ BIGSALE
- Cotton-silk tipped-collar sweater – $25.49 FINAL ($79.50) multiple colors
- Textured rugged merino wool shawl cardigan with striped trim – $48.49 FINAL ($138)
- Double-knit half-zip pullover – $19.99 FINAL ($69.50) multiple colors
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured blazer in English wool – $99.99 FINAL ($328)
- Baseball cap in houndstooth English cotton-wool – $18.99 FINAL ($49.50)
- Wallace & Barnes full-zip fleece jacket – $59.99 FINAL ($168)
- Slim corduroy dock pant – $32.99 FINAL ($89.50)
- Double-faced wool reversible scarf – $33.49 FINAL ($88)
- Thermal waffle lounge shorts – $24.99 FINAL ($69.50)
J. Crew is running an extra % off sale items code? Get the bleep out. There are some new items added at least. Still all (almost all?) final sale though. No returns.
Mr. Porter: One of their rare sale events has launched
- Baracuta G9 Suede Harrington Jacket – $721 ($1,030)
- The North Face Karakoram DryVent Hooded Jacket – $110 ($220)
- Filson Dryden CORDURA Carry-On Suitcase – $206.50 ($295)
- Timex Q Reissue 38mm Gold-Tone Watch – $100 ($200)
- Junghans Meister Automatic Chronoscope 40mm – $1532 ($1,915)
- Q Timex Reissue LCA – $75 ($150)
- Persol Round-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses – $207.60 ($346)
- Common Projects Track Classic Sneakers – $336 ($480)
- Persol D-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses – $156 ($260)
Prepare yourself for sticker shock, and for higher-fashion styles. And know that their stock usually moves lightning fast during their rare sale events.
Random Jared Steal Alert: Mido Ocean Star Automatic – $465 ($930)
“He went to Jared”… FOR HIS DANG SELF. Big thanks to Avery L. for the tip on this one. That’s a terrific price for that Mido. Swiss Made and all that.
Also worth a mention…
- UNIQLO: Their end of season sale is on.
- Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off select red-tag clearance items during their “Clear the Racks” event through 1/2. Prices are as marked online.
- Nodus: 20% off $100+ w/ WINTER20
- Huckberry: Up to 40% off during their end of year sale. Picks here.
- Nordstrom: Half-Yearly sale is underway. But I’m pretty sure you knew that already. Picks here if you want them.