Huckberry: Up to 40% off End of Year Sale

It’s a clearance sale… and it is clearance-y.

Nowhere near as good as the promos/deals they had running about a month ago in terms of stock and selection. But the price cuts are legitimate, the vast vast vast (vast x3!) majority of it is not final sale, and fans of Huckberry should enjoy a relatively quick scroll through their sale section.

Note that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $98, but most everything should return for free if it doesn’t work out. Off we go with some picks. Fire up those gift cards if you have one burning a hole in your pocket.

We’re in the thick of winter and these are hugely popular (for good reason). And the (mostly) all black is a nice modern spin on the classic duck look. Full review, in the brown color, can be found here.

Hestras are just flat out great. Especially the Utsjo, which hits a nice mid point between dress glove and insulated glove. They’re insulated with primaloft and lined with fleece, but the elk leather exterior makes them sharp enough to dress up. Or, just wear them dressed down with a trucker, puffer, etc. They can do it all.

A rare, sizeable discount on a couple of Mystery Ranch backpacks. They’ve got a cult following, and due to that their gear is almost always excluded from promotional pricing/sales.

A rare sale on a couple colors of Lululemon’s immensely popular ABC joggers. Made from their lightweight, comfortable, Warpstreme fabric. ABC (anti-ball-crushing) design keeps things in place without smashing your bits to bits.

Upgraded tech-sweats made from 37.5 fabric engineered to regulate your temp and keep you in that perfect sweet spot. No shivering, no pools of muck forming in your pits. Just right. 70% polyester, 24% rayon, 6% spandex. Encouraging reviews too.

An upgraded quality pair of shades that leans into the retro key-hole look. Still remains contemporary with those translucent “ghost” colored frames. Ships and returns for free.

The shining (burning?) example of 2020-2021 home-decor retail zeitgeist is on sale! Made in the USA, and looks great whether in use or just sitting there cold on the shelf. Concrete is “in”, y’know?

Not heritage “inspired”. That’s the real deal. Wind and weather resistant 4-oz waxed cotton. Corduroy collar. Cotton flannel tartan lining plus a wool yoke for extra warmth. “Supa” indeed.

North Pole appropriate. Sheepskin upper, leather outer, soft shearling lining. A true slipper in the most slipper sense.

One of the surprise sneakers of the year. Hadn’t ever heard of the brand before 2021, but these made in Brazil sneakers are like Chucks who’ve been lifting and eating right. Much, much more substantial construction. Nice cushioning. Solid materials. Made in a family-owned factory in Brazil. Big fan. Your feet, legs, and back will thank you for choosing these over Cons. Also on sale in navy.

And the slip-ons. For those fellas who prefer “house shoes” that are more shoe, and less slipper. But still, no laces. Big Mr. Rogers energy.

Glacier goggle style sunglasses just in time for snow-glare season. And those side shields do easily detach. So on the days you’re not on the mountain, you can easily use these as “just “polarized sunglasses.

For those who want to permanently hang their TRX from the ceiling (and not just temporarily use the included door anchor), or, want to stick one of these on the wall for resistance band tricep overheads, pulldowns, etc. Workout at your own risk of course. Stuff can snap. But having one of these, true, actually branded options instead of an off-brand copy, can give you peace of mind. And it goes without saying, but these have to be lag bolted directly into a stud.

Joggers but not of the icky sticky “sweats” terry kind. Made for working out in, IF you so choose. 83% poly, 17% spandex. Contemporary materials but still have an old-school look.

70% recycled wool, 30% “mixed recycled fibers”, 100% great looking for a guy’s space. Black Watch is just one of those patterns.

More Hestras, only these are decidedly more casual. Wool tops, deerskin palms, insulated, and lined with wool. Not mega insulated. Rated to -5 celsius. That’s “just” 23 fahrenheit.

For the guys who think “Dry January” means a month long sabbatical in Palm Springs. Alternatively, it could be set aside (give it to a pal for safekeeping) as a reward for completing Dry January??

One of those easy blazers that should look good with just about anything. Bridges that gap between dressed down and kinda sorta dressed up. Shell is 58% cotton and 42% nylon and a 3-ply waterproof, breathable laminate. Lightly structured. From their hugely popular field line, so it’s got details like a throat latch & game pocket.

I mean, if you’re gonna go full luxury robe, why not go with one in “Lobster” red? … Pinchy?

PROOF is quickly becoming one of those brands that many of us go to when we’re looking for a (usually less expensive) Lululemon alternative. No pretention here. Just quality technical/workout gear. Only size Small and Medium available in these at post time. Machine washable.

Faaaaaancy. For the shoe lovers out there. 73% Mongolian cashmere, 24% nylon, 3% spandex.

In case it’s on your list and Santa doesn’t deliver it this year. We’ve only mentioned it a zillion times in the last couple of years, but it really is something. A beautiful and educational way to fill a wall up. Plus it’s made to last, so someday you can pass it on. Perfect for those who love the ocean(s), maps, geography, exploration, etc.

Water shoes on ‘roids. Designed to be both quick drying, lightweight, and capable enough for easy trail hikes. Slip-sock design hugs your foot, but laces help you cinch them down for support. No personal experience, but if they really can go from soaked to dry to scrambling up a trail, that’d be impressive. And yes, some of us have our doubts.

It is very much not shorts season. And that’s why the F&T 365 shorts are actually on sale! Clearance. That’s how it works. Anyway, sizes are mega scattered, but oddly enough there are some common sizes (32, 33, etc) available in various colors. Available in either 7″ or 9″ inseams.

The Up to 40% off Huckberry End of Year Clearance event ends at the end of New Years Day. But depending on the item, stock might not last that long.