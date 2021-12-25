Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale for Men Winter 2021 Picks

There used to be just three Nordstrom sale events a year. They’d run their annual pre-fall Anniversary Sale, and then two half-yearly sales (one in the summer, one in the winter.) Yes times have changed a bit, but Nordstrom took their foot off the sale-throttle this year. So the half yearly this time is certainly worth a look.

The problem with Nordstrom sales is that there’s just too much. Thousands upon thousands of items. And who the heck has the time or desire to go through all of it, especially over the holidays? Who in their right mind would sit down and…

Right.

Everything ships and returns for free. You know the drill. Do know some of this stuff can sell out fast. And also note that there’s a LOT of price matching going on right now. That stuff can go off-sale pretty quick, depending on the store/brand Nordstrom is matching at the time. Off we go with the picks.

Now that the ’22s are out, the 21s gotta go. And here they go. Kinda like that double grey option. Subtle but still very much “yes these are future shoes” which Ultraboosts transmit so well.

Business/flat looking up front, party/elastic in the rear. Hybrids.

Really surprised to see these are made in Canada. Was under the impression that Ted Baker was still doing mainly cheaper/faster production in terms of quality? Half linings are a plus too. Not easy to do that. It’s cheaper to do a full lining and hide any loose threads/not have to finish the interior edges.

Runs long and lean, so size down half a size. The free shipping and returns really helps here. Now, combine that long/lean silhouette with a bit of a chisel toe, and these might be too modern for some. Yet our man DeJuan has a similar (non cap toe) pair of Magnanni single monks, and they look great.

Just say no to fleece. Unless you really like fleece, then just say no to listening to idiot style blogger/website idiot dudes who tell you what you should or should not like. But for a lot of us, sweatpants/fleece joggers = stuck at home with strep throat in 4th grade. These breathe, move great, and the zippers at the ankles make for extra comfort/easy on off if you’re layering for a workout. For a size reference, a medium pair of Tiros fits my 5’10″/185lb frame perfectly. UPDATE: These have moved off price-matching for now, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they come back.

Nike’s popular tech/sport fabric boxer briefs. And it seems like every single time we post these things up, they immediately go back to full price. So if you’re a fan and in the market, speed friends. Speed. Fast. Fly. Winged victory! UPDATE: This is my surprised face. These have moved off price-matching for now.

For those that don’t want a bomber style collar, yet don’t want a short collar with a dangling do-hickey (often found on cafe racer style leather jackets). Just a nice, clean, stand collar with a simple snap. And check out those shoulder panels. Kind of a neat detail there.

Hunter has done more for rubber than (attempts to think of a joke that’s not dirty)… These are really great rain boots for those that want something classic but stylish, but also don’t want a mid-shin or knee high galosh. Is that the singular form of galoshes? Galosh? Sounds like a part of middle earth.

Is it even an after-Christmas sale if cashmere sweaters aren’t on sale? 100% cashmere. Still ships and returns for free. Available in seven colors.

More cashmere sweaters. Here in basic crews and quarter zips. Luxury norm-core!

Faux shearling on the inside of the collar. Water resistant exterior. Pockets. Lots of pockets.

Major potential for sub $200. Made in Italy. Subtle studded rubber sole, which is kinda a must this time of year. Not the usual (read: cheaper) department store J&Ms.

So you’ve got yourself a new year’s resolution to work on, but you don’t want to go broke buying super spendy gear from Lululemon or other big-time/big-price athletic wear brands. Enter the Nordstrom Made (translation: their in-house private label) “Zella” brand. NOT the entire line is on sale, but there are plenty of basics. And yes, sounding like a broken record here, but it still all ships and returns for free. Which is super key with workout-gear. Because it has got to fit. You don’t want to feel restricted or drowning in your clothes while pumping iron, pounding the pavement/treadmill/snowy-trail, round-house kicking, prancercising, etc. And no, I’m not poking fun. Efficacy is a far underused metric across all disciplines. Especially fitness. If hop-scotch-yodeling works for you? Bleep the haters. Get after it.

The next evolution of “browline” shades (frames carry over the brow, but the underside of the lenses are metal). 59mm, so better for larger faces/heads.

Today is a good day if you’re a fan of or looking for a pair of timeless, classic Nike kicks. Various takes on the same theme.

For the Under Armour fans. Basic workout t-shirts. Also great for those days when you have so much you need to get done that putting on sweat wicking/comfortable athletic gear is a smart idea. BRB gotta snow-blow again. Raglan sleeves. Looser fit. NOT the MK-1 “fitted” line. Know that. These aren’t those. These are looser.

Whoa. Haven’t seen these hit the “old” stan smith price in a while. These are the new Primegreen. So, a recycled, synthetic upper. Not the old leather option. But still, something to wear with just about anything as long as you’re not headed out doors into the winter slop.

Okay, so why go with this instead of the Nordstrom house-brand for $99.90? This is an educated guess, but Good Man Brand has traditionally fit more modern/trimmer/leaner. And they even specifically say it’s a slim fit. So if you’re tired of boxy sweaters, it could pay off to spend more on this one. 100% recycled cashmere.

And now merino instead of cashmere, but you get those classic Breton style stripes. Available in black/natural, or navy/khaki.

Some of us are less concerned about “glowing”, and more concerned about not looking like a reheated turd. 2020 and 2021 has been hard on faces. All of our faces. “Smile” lines have become grimace/scowl/doom-scrolling lines. So while many of us on #teambarsoap are reluctant to dive too deep into mega-fancy grooming, maybe a package like this would help a bit to clean up our mugs. Because… *perpetual internal screaming*

For those looking to branch out a bit from the usual solid top coat or peacoat thing. 80% wool / 20% nylon. Sold in more exact chest-size measurements (40R for example) instead of ballpark S/M/L. More of a classic fit, which is good if you wear suits and sportcoats a lot. Your coat should fit over your suits/blazers easily. You don’t want it to be HUGE or boxy, but it has to go on without a major fight.

MORRRRRE Cashmere. But this time in a timeless cable knit pattern.

Good prices on these over at Nordstrom, but even better over at Allen Edmonds where they’ve launched an extra 25% off sale items deal. So yeah. Gotta go direct on this one. Won’t be surprised if Nordy price matches in the next few days. Made in the USA, Goodyear welted, and we’ve spilled plenty of digital ink on how great the weatherproof option is.

These are the “new” wayfarer model. So less 80s chunk than the OG wayfarer from Ray-Ban. Also, the addition of polarized lenses is a nice plus. 55mm size = best for medium to larger-ish faces. These aren’t the usual, smaller, 52mm.

More made in Canada sportcats, and the Blue Plaid option claims to be made from 100% Italian wool. Green plaid is a wool/silk/poly/cashmere blend.

A mix of old and new school, with classic buffalo plaid on high pile synthetic fleece.

Costanza-like color scheme. Which is sorta blasphemy in this regard, being that he wore the Swoosh. Happy Festivus!

Crewnecks. Quarter Zips. Even some long sleeve polos and cardigans. Oddly enough, no v-necks (or only a scattered couple). And they’re all washable. Just make sure you use the gentle cycle option, and they’re very much lay flat to dry. Don’t machine dry them. Six colors available on the crewneck. Four for the polos and quarter zips.

Bean Boots in an unexpected, Iron/ Black color scheme. A little more modern looking. Y’know, for a totally classic Bean boot.

These certainly appear to be a nicely affordable version of tech-joggers hybrids. Soft, 89% polyester, 11% spandex knit fabric. Flat button + zip front, with elastic in the back of the waist as well around the back of the hems. Looks like something Lululemon or Rhone or Mizzen & Main would maybe make? Maybe?

From their ever growing line of sneakers that utilizes recycled materials. Modern without going over the top. UPDATE: These have moved off price-matching for now.

For the “I need to have a backpack, sorry, but I need to have a backpack” commuting crowd. There’s a lot going on here, but it all somehow works and works really well.

Rich looking and then some. White Extralight rubber sole. Scattered sizes on these. Not a ton to pick from.

Fifty dollar quilted jackets. Ships and returns for free. That’s the half-yearly for you. Lightweight. Looks pretty shirt-jacket-y, only with a stand collar. Could make for a great, affordable, extra lightweight layer.

Team Chukka! Just the black is on sale. That dark brown sole might be a turnoff for some, but it weirdly actually makes them a little more versatile in the smart casual realm. All black/jet black chukkas can look a little severe with, say, jeans.

I seriously can’t see a reason to get these over the adidas Tiros, and yes I’m aware they’re cashmere. Gotta be dang fancy for these. But more power to you if that’s your deal.

More boost-based gear from the brand with three stripes. Gets surprisingly good reviews for probably being a step down version of the ultra boost?

Dry-wax cotton. Real horn buttons. And being that it’s Billy Reid, who does a heck of a job with making stylish but still really well made heritage workwear, you can depend on the quality. Yet most of us will stick with the Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker.

Been said before and will say it again. Unless you have hyper specific athletic needs (certain extreme ways of training, pronation/gait specifics, etc…) then the Asics Gel Kayano is one of if not the best all around training shoe out there. Running, lifting, HIIT, etc. If you can find them under $100 (usually the previous model/design) then they are a mega steal.

Pretty sure a purple tux is a style move that requires velvet smoking slippers to accompany it. All admiration your way if you can pull it off, and I have no doubt many of you can. Purple is the color of kings, right? 84% wool, 16% mohair.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is set to run through January 2nd, but as stated at the top of the post, there are a lot of price matched items that might expire well before that. Like, tomorrow. Or the day after. It’s hard to tell. Got a tip on something in the 7,000+ item strong sale that didn’t make our picks? Send those into joe@dappered.com