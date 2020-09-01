Style Scenario: Wear White After Labor Day

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. The old (very old) style “rule” used to be that one shouldn’t wear white after Labor Day. Something about how white is a summer “color”, and Labor Day is the unofficial start of fall. But those days are long gone, and rules were meant to be broken. Yes, you can continue to wear white after Labor Day and look great doing it. Here’s one way in case you’re gearing up to do just that.

The Shirt: Gap FACTORY Navy w/ Light Blue Dot Button Down – $10.18 w/ GFBONUS ($44.50). A deep blue shirt with a dot or lighter micro pattern is more versatile than many would think. Yes, most of us wear white or light blue button ups most of the time, and usually pair those basic shirts with dark trousers or inky blue denim. But here we’re flipping that contrast around. My exact shirt (which happens to be chambray) from Banana Republic is no longer available, but this one from the GAP Factory brand achieves the goal. Meanwhile, BR also has a busier, white and blue micropattern option, while those who want to lighten up the shade could try this very much on sale lightweight shirt from Bonobos.

The Watch: MVMT The 40 – Rose Gold Natural Tan – $120. The watch snobs might not like it, but many appreciate its clean, simple look, and it works well for me.

The OPTIONAL Sportcoat: Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Wool Sportcoat in Grey – $400. For the sportcoat aficionados out there. Dresses up the look noticeably, but the outfit is very sharp even without. Fingers are crossed for a Labor Day sale at Bonobos?

The Pants: Old Navy Slim Built-In Flex White Jeans for Men – $24.48. White is an underutilized jeans color. Goes well with nearly anything, and while it still feels like summer (and thus white pants are less of a risk), you can even wear “winter white” in the colder months. Here, the Old Navy option is an affordable, easy way to work white jeans into your late summer wardrobe. I plan on being a rebel and wearing these the very day after Labor Day.

The Belt: Banana Republic Italian Leather Belt – $35.70 ($59.50). A simple brown leather belt to match the brown leather shoes. Often (always?) on sale.

The Socks: Richer Poorer Men’s Theo 2 Pack No Show Socks – $16.00. No-show’s create that sockless look while minimizing blisters and odor. Utilize while the weather still feels like summer.

The Shoes: Magnanni Marco Plain Toe Monk Shoe – $350. When I want to dress up a bit but not go as formal as oxfords or derbies, I like to reach for these. I am a single monk strap guy, though a lot of guys prefer double monks which look great too. Want to save some serious money? Try the very similar “Brodie” single monk, also from Magnanni, in a darker shade of brown. Those are on sale over at Nordstrom Rack for $142 $190. What the, they raised the price? Hmmmm. Strangeness is afoot…

About the author: DeJuan M. is a husband, father of a 10-year old son and 3-year old daughter, and a chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio.