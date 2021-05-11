The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – April 2021

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

A lot of brands have been pretty quiet on the sales, codes, and promos front in the last month or two. Maybe it’s fear. Maybe it’s supply chains wobbling again. Maybe it’s just an anxious “pause” while everyone waits for someone, anyone, to say “yeah you can start to come back out and play again.” Who knows. But Allen Edmonds swam against the stream, and ran one of their best sales in a good long while. The prices this year were noticeably kinder than last.

Was totally floored that they included their mid-spread fine twills in this sale. It was short and sweet, but more than a few of us got an extra “best” shirt while this sale was running. Perfect for the upcoming outdoor get-together/wedding reception circuit… as long as those things do, in fact, happen still this year.

Just about fell out of the chair when this came across the wire. Saddleback doesn’t do many sales, and if they DO run something, it’s usually limited to a few items or the % off is something like 10% or 15%. They said they were moving warehouses, and thus, it was cheaper to move as much as they could on to their customers… instead of across the way to the new building. I don’t think they included any enormous unicorn pool floaties in the deal, but… that dopp kit sure was. I dunno. Maybe inflatable unicorns aren’t on brand with Saddleback. Beats me.

Offices are starting to re-open, (safe) social plans are being made, and people are starting to shelve the sweatpants in favor of stuff that actually looks pretty sharp. If that’s you, consider suiting up. It’ll make you feel great. Promise. And you’ve got more options than just navy and charcoal.

It is now, firmly, polo season. And it’s a weirdly, pretty good(!) year for polos. There were even a few surprises this time around. Seems like there was something for everyone this year. Smooth cotton, slub, knits, tech… it’s all there.

Timex nailed it on all fronts here. The case, the crystal, the size, the dial. And it doesn’t even make the loud “TICK” sound many Timex watches are afflicted with.

The Original Desert Boot and Bushacre 2 have been a staple in many a well dressed dude’s wardrobe for a while now. But then Clarks had to go and confuse the heck out of everything by introducing The Deseret Boot 2 and the Bushacre 3. Got all that? I was lost too. Thankfully, our man Adam reviewed all four, broke down the differences, and picked an overall winner. Full marks for the Anchorman themed alley photo shoot. No word if the Bushacre 3 killed anyone with a trident.

“What are you doing?”

“Working.”

“Your job is to hold flowers up to a camera behind a grocery store?”

“Dreams do come true Mister.”

Remember a few years back when Target launched Goodfellow and more than a few of us were like “Ooh, I dunno, is Target gonna screw this up?” Not the first or last time we’ll be wrong. Tar-zhay does it again this year with their Goodfellow line. Big thanks to our guy Ryan (frequent Target shopper, being that he’s a young Dad) for doing such a terrific job reviewing all this stuff.

It’s a spin-off of Chinos Chukkas Polo. And it’s just getting started (episode #2 coming soon, promise). I was seriously worried that this idea would be a total dud, because of how foundational it is. It’s not complicated, it’s not difficult, but that’s also the point. I think. And after the last year+… maybe a few ideas for clean, casual, simple shorts and tee combos is in order. Thanks to everyone for the early positive feedback on this. Good to know there are others out there who believe that something as basic as a shorts/sneakers/tee outfit can still look good and be put together with intention.

Biggie’s human is our man Michael, he of the Weekend Reset. It was Oscar Night. Biggie doesn’t mess around when it comes to Black Tie.

The pet content has been doing weirdly well on Instagram lately, so… when I was unsure on whether or not to pollute your feeds with a steal alert about Amazon house-brand puffers (because it ain’t puffer season anymore), I got our gray cat Pierre (he of the sandwich) to “help.” The results weren’t as cute as I was hoping. For real though, sometimes I hesitate on steal alerts. I don’t want to be all HEY IT’S THE KRAZZZZZAY KOUPON GUY AGAIN WITH ANOTHER KRAAAZZZZAY DEAL. It’s a weird line to walk, and I’m genuinely sorry if sometimes we hit the deal stuff a little too hard.

Didn’t even realize he had decided to crash the photo shoot (read: I put the camera on a few shoe boxes and hit the auto timer function). Only noticed it while editing. Maybe he’ll demand a sandwich as payment later.

Never thought I’d see a Timex that could hold its own in a Rick Ross video. Pretty sure Rozay won’t be sporting a Timex any time soon. But, well, yeah. Big thanks to our guy Aaron K. for the review and photos.

It’s still hard to believe that “GORPcore” is a thing. Anyway, “hip” or not, Jason put together some good looking and truly functional gear for getting outdoors. Take a hike. Don’t mind if I do!

Not surprisingly, they’ve sold out. I hope he’s used that extra money to upgrade his (oh boy, wait for it)… pad.

Not sure what I was expecting with this one. It’s not like a bunch of people are gonna like/upvote something on social media in which they’d basically be saying “oh yeah I totally doubt myself and have insecurities TOO!” Doesn’t really fit the “I’m a well dressed confident guy” idea that some try to live by. But yeah. There it is. Maybe some of you understood and (quietly) nodded your head. If not? All good too. Just please don’t ask me about my watch if we ever meet.

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick have done an engrossing job separating the pedestal perched shotgun toting icon, from the deeply troubled and flawed person who arguably changed the entire art form of literature, forever. Perhaps the Hemingway cultists (the ones who see him less as an author, and more as a personal Moses of manhood) would say they love him because he was flawed. Or more likely that’s now what they have to say, being that long ago they married his ideal, and in the time that followed the façade has rusted and flaked away. What are you left with when who or what you worship ends up being a carefully constructed bit of staging? Good grief it almost sounds like influencers. Never meet your heroes I guess.

