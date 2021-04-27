Steal Alert: Saddleback 25% off Sitewide Sale

Good grief, that’s not normal. Saddleback is allegedly moving warehouses, and they’re running a 25% off “When Hell Freezes Over” sitewide sale. How rare is that? According to them, the last time they did something like this was five years ago. Honestly, it feels longer than that.

These are NOT stuff from the “Dave’s Deals” section. These shouldn’t be scratch and dent or discontinued pieces. This is regular stock. Same 100 year warranty. Same super thick leather. They DO warn that with the warehouse move, fulfilling orders just isn’t happening as lickety-split as normal.

When’s the sale end? They don’t know. Probably a few days from now. And stock is already shuffling quick. Some colors are already sold out. Big thanks to Graham S. and Brandon D. for the tips here. Off we go with some picks.

For the handsomely rugged office worker. (Maybe back to the office… soonish?) Looks good in every situation you may throw at it. Built to survive their legendary 100 year warranty, it’s made out of super-tough, feels great to the touch, crazy thick leather that’ll only look better as it develops a patina. They stitch the thing together with marine-grade thread (if this thread can survive the high seas, it can almost certainly survive your commute) and they then tack the rest of the bag together with reinforced copper rivets for unrivaled durability. Perfect for the country or the city. One beautiful bag. Full review here.

Takes a step up in storage from the well loved Slim Leather Brief, without going full beast mode like their massive original briefcase. Exterior dimensions are 15” W x 11” H x 3½” D, which holds most 15″ laptops. And those two pockets on the front of the exterior are not dinky. Their interiors measure 5 ½” wide x 6 ½” high and a good 1 ¼” deep, with extra room to flex a bit thanks to the tough but soft full grain boot leather.

Probably the last dopp kit you’ll ever buy. Like everything else that Saddleback makes, it comes with a 100 year warranty. Love how it’s a “big mouth” style with a hinged top so you’re not digging around in the depths of some dark, zippered dopp for whatever you need. That can get dangerous when packing razor blades. Lets all the light in. Looks tremendous. Even on the back of a Unicorn. Full review here.

For those who pack light but want a travel bag that’s substantial. 14″ x 10″ x 9″. Weighs 4.80 lbs empty. No breakable parts like zippers or buttons or any of that. Metal Gladstone style closure up top, just like the big mouth dopp kit and doctor’s bag and… well speaking of.

A bit more room and structure compared to the duffel. 18″ x 10″x 11″ means it’s still not huge. But big enough for a lot of us for an overnighter or a long weekend bag. Still uses that traditional “gladstone” style metal closure, instead of the flap over that so many of their other bags use. Shown above in tobacco, but also available in their three other colors; dark coffee brown, chestnut, and black. Makes even the most committed of us homebodies want to pack up and go somewhere.

Because maybe it’s time to ditch that old neoprene mouse pad with the corporate logo on it from three jobs ago. 11.25″ x 9″ x 0.18″. Also comes with a 100 year warranty. Which is crazy. Because in 2121 maybe the robots will be using these to manage food distribution to their “pet” humans?

A relatively new design addition to the Saddleback family. The leather is still super thick, but has a pared down design that means a lot of bulk and some weight has been lost. Marine grade thread and copper rivets still reinforce everything and keep it all neat, tidy, and as close to indestructible as a consumer good can get. It’s still lined in pigskin, and it’s still thoughtfully designed. Designed to carry a 13″ laptop, chargers, a reasonably sized tablet, and plenty more. That “more” is thanks to a good sized main interior compartment, the interior back panel pigskin pocket, two front pockets on the exterior (with the 2nd pocket being divided), and the slim backside exterior pocket for thinner stuff like newspapers, 8.5″ x 11″ printouts, etc. Actual dimensions are 14 ¼” W x 10” H x 2 ½” D. Pictured above in Tobacco, which has already sold out. Told you this stuff moves fast during the rare sale event.

Having everything in its place, and a place for every thing, can help keep you grounded. When your stuff has a home base, it’s less likely to go missing. Still has a 100 year warranty. Which is nuts. A lot of valet trays feel, look, and smell cheap. Not this one.

The new flagship for the brand. The first, I think, to move from a flap over closure to the Gladstone style opening (like the dopp kits and duffels already mentioned). Pockets and pockets and more pockets. The back side of the exterior has one large pocket for newspapers, maps, and anything else that’s not too bulky. The front side of the exterior has two buckle flap pockets to secure important stuff. But what if you need quick access to something like a phone? Easy. Those buckle flap pockets have their sides and bottoms sewn to the exterior of the bag. Meaning, you can slide stuff behind them. And all those pockets and storage options come together for one great looking bag. 15.25″ x 11.00″ x 5.00″. Is it super lightweight? Of course not. It weighs six pounds. But this thing is built to last. And then some. Plenty distinguished enough for a dressed up office, but also tough and old school enough for use away from the glossy glow of fluorescent overhead lighting. Also shown at the very top of the post.

The Saddleback Moving Sale ends… well they don’t know when it ends. Maybe in a couple of days.

Obligatory gratuitous shot of an old Saddleback briefcase with some (also) old Scotch.